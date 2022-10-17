ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Lima Rotary Club combats polio

By Precious Grundy
The Lima News
 2 days ago
Dr. Susan Hubbell spoke to the Lima Rotary Club to address polio. Precious Grundy | The Lima News

LIMA — Across the globe, many people have joined together to end infectious diseases. The Gates Foundation has pledged to give $1.2 billion to help the fight against polio. Global Polio Eradication Initiative partners with organizations like the Gates Foundation and the Rotary Club to make this effort possible.

“The last steps to eradication are by far the toughest,” said Mark Suzman, CEO of the Gates Foundation. “Our foundation remains dedicated to a polio-free future, and we’re optimistic we will see it soon.”

GPEI was founded in 1988 after a global resolution was passed to end polio. Since then, polio has decreased by 99.9% around the world.

According to GPEI, more than 16 million people have been healed from this disease and are alive today as a result. The campaign’s goal is to completely get rid of the last 0.1% of cases.

Rotary members across the globe have helped by donating more than $2.1 billion. Volunteers contribute their time and help children by providing vaccinations.

The Lima chapter Rotary Club is currently raising money to contribute. Keith Horner, Apollo Career Center superintendent, weighed in.

“Two weeks ago we started our polio plus drive,” said Horner. “The first week we collected $1,250. Two weeks ago there was polio found in the United States in water and there was also a person who contracted polio.

“There is also a new modified polio vaccine that limits mutations from the virus. Apparently, the virus can actually mutate and infect more people; this one limits those mutations. If you are new to Rotary, polio plus is just something that Rotary does. It’s been something that has been a goal for a long time to make our world polio-free.”

In preparation for Polio Awareness Day, the Lima Rotary Club invited Dr. Susan Hubbell to discuss the effort to end this disease around the world.

“It is amazing to think about how close we are to eradicating this but we have to get this over the finish line,” said Lima Rotary Club President Derek Stemen. “Now is not the time to stop.”

Stemen ended with a quote from Benjamin Franklin, “Tell me and I forget. Teach me and I remember. Involve me and I will learn.”

Reach Precious Grundy at 567-242-0351.

The Lima News

