ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axtell, NE

Comments / 0

Related
foxnebraska.com

Holdrege couple takes Halloween décor to another level

HOLDREGE, Neb. — For one central Nebraska family, Halloween is much more than a holiday. Holdrege couple Brad and Kathy McInturf debates celebrating Halloween every year. In the end, the debate is settled as they decide to decorate. “Every year he says, 'We’ve got to quit and then they’ll...
HOLDREGE, NE
foxnebraska.com

Gothenburg, Lexington win team State Championships in Cross Country

KEARNEY. Neb. — The state cross country meet was held in at the Kearney Country Club on Friday. Hartington senior Carson Noecker became the first Nebraska athlete to win four straight Cross-Country State titles on Friday. Noecker became the first runner in state history to finish a race in under 15 minutes with a time of 14:58.26.
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Lopers rebound to sweep Missouri West

KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. The sixth-ranked Nebraska Kearney volleyball team hit .286 and rallied in the first set to sweep Missouri Western Stat (-23, -23, -19) Saturday afternoon at the Health & Sports Center. The Lopers (23-3, 13-2) bounce back from a Friday night...
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

UNK cruise to a road victory over winless Lincoln

KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics. The No. 34/22 Nebraska Kearney football team got four rushing touchdowns from reserve quarterback Sean Johnson Jr., tallied two special teams scores and recovered five fumbles to roll past Lincoln University, 66-17, Saturday afternoon in Jefferson City, Mo. The Lopers...
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Anonymously or not ... the Tri-Cities want to hear from you

TRI-CITIES, NEB. — Anonymously or not, the Tri-Cities want to hear from you. That request, whether it be a complaint or applause to the city, will be heard from their respective departments. Since 2007, the City of Kearney has tackled an abundance of cases. “5,000 cases since then," said...
KEARNEY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy