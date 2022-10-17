ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Man admits to burning two children alive in effort to expose alleged celebrity human trafficking ring

A man in California allegedly confessed to intentionally burning two young children alive in an effort to uncover a celebrity human trafficking and cloning ring, police said.ABC30 reports that Filimon Hurtado, 29, of Fresno, allegedly admitted to burning his 5-month-old nephew and 18-month-old niece alive and that he had no remorse for doing so. He told investigators he did not regret killing the children, saying "this task is much bigger than myself."In May, Mr Hurtado reportedly started the fire at the children’s family home in Fresno. Firefighters responding to the blaze found the children’s bodies on a bed in the...
FRESNO, CA
Ultimate Unexplained

The Illinois Serial Killer who Built a ‘Murder Castle’

Residents in the California community of Stockton have been living in fear of a possible serial killer that police believe is responsible for at least 5 recent murders. In an interview with ABC News, the police chief of Stockton said the individual is on a "mission to kill" and before the murders, all the victims have been alone and the attacks occurred "at night or in the early morning."
CHICAGO, IL
iheart.com

Hidden Cameras Found In Bathroom Of Popular Georgia Restaurant

Hidden cameras were found in the bathrooms at The Animal Farm in Columbus Georgia and the owner has recently been charged. According to WTVM9, Dennis Cleveland Thompson is being held without bail and has been charged with "sexual exploitation of children" and "unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance." Restaurant Co-owner Hudson Terrell has also been removed from the restaurant following news of the incident.
COLUMBUS, GA
RadarOnline

4 Vegas Showgirls Stabbed On Strip After Knife-Wielding 'Chef' Goes On Rampage, Injuring 8 & Killing 2

Eight individuals were injured — including two fatalities — as a result of a mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip on Thursday, October 6, RadarOnline.com has learned. Around noon, the suspect in custody approached a group of showgirls who were greeting guests outside of the Palazzo casino at The Venetian hotel. The suspect claimed to be a chef and had a kitchen knife when he asked the group for a photo.When the women denied the suspect's requests, a violent rampage ensued. According to Captain Dori Koren of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, the suspect was arrested “very quickly.”...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Terry Mansfield

America's Dumbest Criminals

When it comes to crime, some criminals can be pretty stupid. From forgetting the loot to taking "selfies" at the crime scene, these criminals make dumb decisions. Here are some of the dumbest criminals in America and the stories of their idiotic crimes.
The Independent

Self-described incel pleads guilty to plot to kill thousands of women at Ohio State

A self-described incel admitted in federal court to wanting to carry out a mass murder at Ohio State University with his writings intimating that he hoped to kill 3,000 people.Tres Genco, 22, from Hillsboro, Ohio, pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to commit a hate crime, which, because his stated plot involved attempts to kill, carries a possible life sentence, the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio said in a news release.Shortened from “involuntary celibate”, the term incel has come to describe a loose movement of mostly men online who harbour anger and resentment towards...
HILLSBORO, OH
Rolling Stone

Five Years Since the Route 91 Massacre No One Knows a Damn Thing

WES PERRY WAS in his Las Vegas hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino when a gunman, a few rooms away, smashed his own room’s window and opened fire. Fans were gathered across the Las Vegas Strip at a country-music festival. It was Oct. 1, 2017, the final night of the Route 91 Harvest festival, and headliner Jason Aldean had just started singing his hit “When She Says Baby.” The rampage went on for 10 minutes, killing 58 people and injuring more than 850. It is considered the deadliest mass shooting in modern...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Raleigh News & Observer

From Ottawa to NYC: In Times Square with Detour’s corner concierge

Times Square was bursting with life and good vibes when comedian Tibby D, armed with DETOUR’s microphone, met Daniel – a tourist from Canada. “What’s in Canada, what’s out there?” Tibby D asked with a grin and was positively surprised when he heard the answer – ByWard Market in Ottawa.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

