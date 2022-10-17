Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Students Are Now Homeless Due To Skyrocketing Rent CostsLord GaneshCalifornia State
Restaurant Power Ranger Servers 'Morph' into Real-Life Heroes to Save a Woman Being Attacked by a Man in Ramen ShopZack LoveOakland, CA
Study Reveals California Tops Most Expensive Cities for Burger Meals in AmericaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
San Fran. Mayor Tears Into Elon Musk, Says Billionaire "Took Money and Ran"TaxBuzzAustin, TX
Brazen Retail Theft Prompts the Closure of Another San Francisco Store, CotopaxiAnthony J Lynch
Related
AOL Corp
Vegas stabbing suspect attacked women dressed as showgirls after asking to pose with them, police say
A suspect accused in a fatal stabbing spree on the Las Vegas Strip asked a group of performers dressed as showgirls if he could pose with them for a photo holding a large kitchen knife — and began stabbing them moments later, according to an arrest report obtained Friday.
NBC Los Angeles
Real-Life Heroes: Servers Dressed as Power Rangers Help Woman Assaulted in California Restaurant
Servers dressed as Power Rangers morphed into real-life heroes after a woman was assaulted inside their Oakland restaurant. The incident happened at Noka Ramen at Jack London Square last week during a promotion the restaurant was offering. Ploi Pirapokin said she was having dinner with friends when she witnessed the...
Man admits to burning two children alive in effort to expose alleged celebrity human trafficking ring
A man in California allegedly confessed to intentionally burning two young children alive in an effort to uncover a celebrity human trafficking and cloning ring, police said.ABC30 reports that Filimon Hurtado, 29, of Fresno, allegedly admitted to burning his 5-month-old nephew and 18-month-old niece alive and that he had no remorse for doing so. He told investigators he did not regret killing the children, saying "this task is much bigger than myself."In May, Mr Hurtado reportedly started the fire at the children’s family home in Fresno. Firefighters responding to the blaze found the children’s bodies on a bed in the...
Sherri Papini, California mom who staged kidnapping, tells police 'it's embarrassing' in interrogation video
Sherri Papini, the California mom who staged her own kidnapping in 2016, tells police what they know about her case is "embarrassing" in an interrogation interview.
intheknow.com
Ring doorbell captures UPS driver’s lightning-fast reflexes when 4-year-old is pinned by 100-lb. package
A UPS driver didn’t think twice when he heard the faint cries of a little boy pinned down by a heavy package — and now, the heart-stopping security footage is going viral. The video, captured by a Ring doorbell and later uploaded to the subreddit r/HumansBeingBros, quickly gained over 8,000 upvotes and 100 comments.
Teen boy, 13, arrested in beating death of Los Angeles liquor store clerk during alleged robbery
A teenage boy has been arrested in connection with the fatal beating of a Los Angeles store clerk during a robbery, police said.
Wounded showgirl details brutal stabbing attack on the Vegas Strip
A showgirl who was wounded in a brutal stabbing spree on the Las Vegas Strip is sharing her story from her hospital bed.
Las Vegas Strip mass stabbing suspect asked showgirls for photo with foot-long knife
The man accused of stabbing eight people on the Las Vegas Strip, killing two, had asked a group of showgirls to take a photo with knives he was trying to sell before stabbing them, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said Friday.
The Illinois Serial Killer who Built a ‘Murder Castle’
Residents in the California community of Stockton have been living in fear of a possible serial killer that police believe is responsible for at least 5 recent murders. In an interview with ABC News, the police chief of Stockton said the individual is on a "mission to kill" and before the murders, all the victims have been alone and the attacks occurred "at night or in the early morning."
This Is Ohio's Most Notorious Serial Killer
The United States has had more serial killers than any other country.
iheart.com
Hidden Cameras Found In Bathroom Of Popular Georgia Restaurant
Hidden cameras were found in the bathrooms at The Animal Farm in Columbus Georgia and the owner has recently been charged. According to WTVM9, Dennis Cleveland Thompson is being held without bail and has been charged with "sexual exploitation of children" and "unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance." Restaurant Co-owner Hudson Terrell has also been removed from the restaurant following news of the incident.
Report: Mass stabbing suspect thought showgirls were 'laughing at him'
The suspect involved in the mass stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip told police he thought the showgirls were “laughing at him and making fun of his clothes,” according to an arrest report.
4 Vegas Showgirls Stabbed On Strip After Knife-Wielding 'Chef' Goes On Rampage, Injuring 8 & Killing 2
Eight individuals were injured — including two fatalities — as a result of a mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip on Thursday, October 6, RadarOnline.com has learned. Around noon, the suspect in custody approached a group of showgirls who were greeting guests outside of the Palazzo casino at The Venetian hotel. The suspect claimed to be a chef and had a kitchen knife when he asked the group for a photo.When the women denied the suspect's requests, a violent rampage ensued. According to Captain Dori Koren of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, the suspect was arrested “very quickly.”...
PICTURED: Suspect charged with murder after going on Vegas stabbing rampage
A man suspected of going on a deadly stabbing rampage on Las Vegas Boulevard on Thursday, killing two and injuring six more, has been identified, taken into custody, and charged with murder, according to police.
America's Dumbest Criminals
When it comes to crime, some criminals can be pretty stupid. From forgetting the loot to taking "selfies" at the crime scene, these criminals make dumb decisions. Here are some of the dumbest criminals in America and the stories of their idiotic crimes.
Witness videos show scene on Las Vegas Strip after mass stabbing
Video from witnesses shows what unfolded on the Las Vegas Strip in the moments after a man stabbed at least eight people on Thursday morning.
Self-described incel pleads guilty to plot to kill thousands of women at Ohio State
A self-described incel admitted in federal court to wanting to carry out a mass murder at Ohio State University with his writings intimating that he hoped to kill 3,000 people.Tres Genco, 22, from Hillsboro, Ohio, pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to commit a hate crime, which, because his stated plot involved attempts to kill, carries a possible life sentence, the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio said in a news release.Shortened from “involuntary celibate”, the term incel has come to describe a loose movement of mostly men online who harbour anger and resentment towards...
Five Years Since the Route 91 Massacre No One Knows a Damn Thing
WES PERRY WAS in his Las Vegas hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino when a gunman, a few rooms away, smashed his own room’s window and opened fire. Fans were gathered across the Las Vegas Strip at a country-music festival. It was Oct. 1, 2017, the final night of the Route 91 Harvest festival, and headliner Jason Aldean had just started singing his hit “When She Says Baby.” The rampage went on for 10 minutes, killing 58 people and injuring more than 850. It is considered the deadliest mass shooting in modern...
Raleigh News & Observer
From Ottawa to NYC: In Times Square with Detour’s corner concierge
Times Square was bursting with life and good vibes when comedian Tibby D, armed with DETOUR’s microphone, met Daniel – a tourist from Canada. “What’s in Canada, what’s out there?” Tibby D asked with a grin and was positively surprised when he heard the answer – ByWard Market in Ottawa.
Comments / 0