Classes canceled for 2nd day as judge orders striking Haverhill teachers back to work

HAVERHILL, Mass. — Classes in Haverhill Public Schools have been canceled for a second day on Tuesday, after a judge issued a temporary restraining order and a cease and desist order Monday afternoon, urging the striking teachers back to work.

Teacher strikes violate Massachusetts law.

In his order, Essex County Superior Court Judge James Lang wrote that the city’s 8,000 students would suffer immediate and irreparable harm if the order was not issued.

At approximately 4:30 p.m., Lang also issued a cease and desist order, requiring union leadership to stop any action condoning or inducing the work stoppage.

Earlier, at a rally at City Hall, the president of the Haverhill Education Association signaled that teachers might defy an injunction.

“We understood what we are undertaking. And sometimes we have to make good trouble,” said HEA president Tim Briggs.

The HEA voted to strike Friday over issues of salary, class size, school safety and racial justice.

Teachers in Haverhill make about $10,000 less than the state average. The school district has offered teachers raises totaling $20 million over three years, but Scott Wood of the Haverhill School Committee said they are asking for more.

“Let me be clear about what that means if we give them exactly what they are asking for. That means massive layoffs throughout the district. That means user fees for students to play sports,” Wood explained.

On Monday the Haverhill School Committee and the HEA negotiated for two hours in the morning, before resuming talks at 4pm.

At press time, the union had no response to the Judge’s Back to Work Order, and there was no indication if the Strike would enter its second day.

