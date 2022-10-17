ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill, MA

Classes canceled for 2nd day as judge orders striking Haverhill teachers back to work

By Julianne Lima, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XGdY4_0ickjRbt00

HAVERHILL, Mass. — Classes in Haverhill Public Schools have been canceled for a second day on Tuesday, after a judge issued a temporary restraining order and a cease and desist order Monday afternoon, urging the striking teachers back to work.

Teacher strikes violate Massachusetts law.

In his order, Essex County Superior Court Judge James Lang wrote that the city’s 8,000 students would suffer immediate and irreparable harm if the order was not issued.

At approximately 4:30 p.m., Lang also issued a cease and desist order, requiring union leadership to stop any action condoning or inducing the work stoppage.

Earlier, at a rally at City Hall, the president of the Haverhill Education Association signaled that teachers might defy an injunction.

“We understood what we are undertaking. And sometimes we have to make good trouble,” said HEA president Tim Briggs.

The HEA voted to strike Friday over issues of salary, class size, school safety and racial justice.

Teachers in Haverhill make about $10,000 less than the state average. The school district has offered teachers raises totaling $20 million over three years, but Scott Wood of the Haverhill School Committee said they are asking for more.

“Let me be clear about what that means if we give them exactly what they are asking for. That means massive layoffs throughout the district. That means user fees for students to play sports,” Wood explained.

On Monday the Haverhill School Committee and the HEA negotiated for two hours in the morning, before resuming talks at 4pm.

At press time, the union had no response to the Judge’s Back to Work Order, and there was no indication if the Strike would enter its second day.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

AP_000230.1df25c26dc884adbaf89a6a244bbeb9b.1147
2d ago

Right ..clean house .these teachers forced to teach children things that children are not capable to understand.Reading writing ,arithmetic ..nor commenter said the dems want less control and republicans want to control ..Laughable

Reply
2
Jack Gomez
2d ago

As a life long Union worker I do not support these striking teachers. As they demand massive pay raises, the unfair cost is borne by taxpayers faced with massive inflation and exorbitant fuel prices. The teachers do not care. Here is what the top pay is for teachers who work 8 months out of the year. For a BA degree the top pay is $77,000. For a Master's Degree the top pay is $92,500. Seriously, should Tax Payers in Haverhill be forced to pay more than these salaries??? This is just pure greed at a time when people are struggling to just get by due to this out of control inflation. If teachers get paid more money to work in Wellesly and Brookline then have at it. Haverhill is a working class town and these teachers already have a great compensation and benefit package.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Haverhill Public Schools closed to students on Monday as teachers strike

HAVERHILL -- Haverhill Public Schools will be closed to students on Monday, the school department announced Sunday evening. The teacher's union and the school department did not reach an agreement, so the teachers will strike. The Haverhill YMCA and Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill will be open for children during the day. Parents of kids who are registered for before-school or after-school programs at the YMCA, will receive an email directly from the YMCA about childcare options. Parents of kids who are enrolled in Haverhill Public Schools grades K - 4, but not registered for before-school or after-school programs at...
HAVERHILL, MA
MassLive.com

At Groton elementary school, hundreds of students sickened by virus

A mysterious virus sickened hundreds of students at an elementary school in Massachusetts this week, news outlets reported. Roughly 200 students of around 530 total at Florence Roche Elementary School in Groton were sickened as of Friday afternoon. The school was assessed by the Groton Board of Health and closed early due to both the rapid spread of the virus and the age of the students, according to NBC Boston.
GROTON, MA
Travel Maven

This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the State

Massachusetts is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, Massachusetts was home to dozens of them.
MEDFIELD, MA
CBS Boston

'I will see you soon,' Jean McGuire says in first statement since stabbing

BOSTON - Boston civil rights pioneer Jean McGuire issued her first statement Friday days after she was stabbed in Franklin Park, saying "I love you all and I will see you soon."McGuire, who is 91 years old, was stabbed in a seemingly random attack as she walked her dog in Franklin Park near her home in Roxbury Tuesday night. Her attacker escaped and there have been no arrests in the case.McGuire is the first Black woman on the Boston School Committee and a former director of the METCO desegregation program.She is still in the hospital, but is expected to make a full...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

City of Boston moves homeless camps off busy Southampton Street

BOSTON - It began around 9:00 a.m. Wednesday morning and it was a familiar sight. Social service workers were helping pack up people and their belongings who've been living on busy Southampton Street and moving them in the area known as Mass and Cass. What's different today says Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is an added safety concern. "With cars flying by there have been way too many close calls and near misses," said Mayor Wu who visited the area. They were moved to Atkinson, a side street that was the scene of a large-scale encampment...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

City of Boston moves homeless encampments near Mass and Cass

BOSTON – The City of Boston spent Wednesday morning moving homeless encampments off of Southampton Street near Mass and Cass.People living in the area could be seen packing up their belongings and bringing them to Atkinson Street.Southampton Street was power washed and crews in biohazard suits assisted in the cleanup.The city said they moved homeless residents off of Southampton Street for safety reasons after there have been several near crashes in recent weeks on the busy road.Boston Mayor Michelle Wu arrived in the area later Wednesday morning, saying the city is making progress in the area.Wu recently asked Good Samaritans to stop bringing food to people in the area. Wu said the well-intentioned actions were causing traffic issues, adding to the rodent problem, and keeping the homeless population from seeking long-term solutions at shelters.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
127K+
Followers
135K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy