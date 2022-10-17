Read full article on original website
Fayetteville man pleads not guilty to presumed death of missing woman
The Fayetteville man facing charges in connection to the disappearance and presumed death of Allison Castro pleads not guilty.
Van Buren police dash cam video shows man swallowing drugs during arrest, sheriff says
VAN BUREN, Ark. — On Tuesday, Van Buren police released dash camera video showing the arrest of two men who looked like they were swallowing drugs while they were handcuffed, in the back of a patrol car . The police video showed Jacob Jones and his uncle, David Alverson,...
Arkansas State Police investigating after Benton County deputy shoots and kills man
Officials with the Arkansas State Police are investigating after they said a deputy was involved in the shooting of a 71-year-old Benton County man Saturday afternoon.
Man arrested in Cherokee County for fighting with sheriff’s deputies
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kans. — A man was arrested Sunday outside a Weir residence following a domestic disturbance call. A Cherokee County Sheriff’s deputy arrived on scene around 8:00 PM where he found a man and woman arguing. He said 35-year-old Dustin McMinn became aggressive and combative with the deputy.
Arkansas Deputy Shoots, Kills Tractor-Driving Man With Gun
DECATUR, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a 71-year-old man was fatally shot by a northwest Arkansas sheriff’s deputy who found him driving a tractor and displaying a handgun. Nelson Amos was fatally shot on Saturday by a Benton County sheriff’s deputy, according to Arkansas State Police. State...
Man wanted facing more than 10 Felony charges
MONETT, Mo. (KOAM 7/FOX 14) — Barry-Lawrence Crime Stoppers release details regarding a wanted man in the region facing more than 10 Felony charges. Andrew Jonathan Madewell, 18, of Monett, Mo. is wanted for the following: Tampering With a Motor Vehicle in the First Degree/ D- Felony Stealing- Firearm/Explosive Weapon/ Ammonium Nitrate/ D-Felony Resisting/ Interfering With Arrest for a Felony/ E-...
Benton County deputy involved in deadly Decatur shooting
A Benton County deputy was involved in a fatal shooting on Falling Springs Road in Decatur on October 15.
Fayetteville police looking for cash theft suspects
Fayetteville police are looking for two suspects believed to be involved in a $5,000 cash theft on August 15.
Two arrested with a fully-automatic weapon in southeast Kansas
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Two Missouri people were arrested on Tuesday afternoon following a traffic stop in southeast Kansas. A news release says around 3:30 p.m., an investigator with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office who was working a theft case initiated a traffic stop on a Dodge Ram east of Baxter Springs. The driver […]
Missouri Couple Arrested Near Baxter Springs
A Missouri couple is arrested in Cherokee County. Around 3:30pm yesterday, an investigator with the sheriff's department pulled over a Dodge Ram for not having a license plate displayed. The driver refused to stop until coming up on a road closed due to construction. Inside the truck, law enforcement discovered a fully automatic firearm.
Joplin crash claims life, injures three
JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Joplin over the weekend. The injury crash was first reported Saturday around 11:21 PM near Deer Dr. and Dove Dr. That’s where EMS personnel and Joplin Police Department (JPD) located four occupants in the crash. According to JPD’s release, two occupants were […]
Man, 80, pinned under trailer, killed near Berryville
BERRYVILLE, Ark. — A man was killed after he drove into a trailer and got pinned in Berryville, Arkansas. Bruce Wood, 80, of Berryville was southbound on Highway 21 North headed toward County Road 461 in Carroll County around 6:31 p.m Tuesday, Oct. 18. His 2010 Ford traveled off of the roadway to the right […]
Plea agreement expected Tuesday in 2004 Arkansas killing of Rebekah Gould
A 2004 death investigation is expected to conclude in an Arkansas courtroom on Tuesday. It was announced a plea agreement has been reached.
Crawford County inmate dies after medical emergency
A 26-year-old man, Jacob Jones, died Saturday after being transported from the Crawford County jail.
Rogers Fire Department responds to early morning duplex fire
Rogers Fire Department responded to an early morning duplex fire that started Thursday morning on Oct. 20 at approximately 4 a.m.
Washington County sheriffs locate missing woman
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: The sheriff’s office says Mendenhall has been found. WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman that was last seen Friday night. According to a social media post, Tishina Gabriel Mendenhall, 26, was last seen on October 14 by her husband in […]
PPD arrest felon with active warrant, drugs seized after traffic stop
PARSONS, Kans. — A man with an active warrant out of Cherokee County was arrested early Sunday, Parsons Police said. An officer with PPD attempted to stop a vehicle near the 1600 block of Kennedy in Parsons only for the red Mercury Grand Marquis to flee. Eventually the suspect, later identified as Kenneth Jarrell Jones. […]
$43 million in marijuana seized in Oklahoma drug bust
FAIRLAND, Okla. – An illegal marijuana bust in Fairland has up to a $43 million street value, said David Dean, Ottawa County Sheriff on Thursday. Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents, county and local law enforcement officers seized 4,019 live and dried plants during the 10-and-half-hour raid at the rural Fairland residence on Wednesday. Dean said […]
Fayetteville City Council tables plan for mix-use space in downtown Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Tuesday, the Fayetteville City Council met for almost five hours. Nearly three of those hours were spent discussing a letter of intent for a mix-use building. The item would authorize the mayor to sign a letter of intent to enter a public-private partnership with Reindl Properties,...
Joplin Police surround residence in North Heights Neighborhood, serving a warrant
JOPLIN, Mo. — Thursday evening just after 7 p.m. tipsters and residents reported in the North Heights Neighborhood that streets were blocked and Joplin Police were surrounding a residence. On scene we learn JPD were conducting a ‘contain-and-call-out,’ in an attempt to serve a warrant in the 500 block north Joplin. Google Maps screenshot of 500 block north Joplin Ave....
