Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes top No. 4 Minnesota Duluth 3-2 in overtime thriller, national championship rematchThe LanternDuluth, MN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State beats Iowa, extends winning streak to eightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes, Penn State play to 1-1 draw FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State completes sweep, defeats Bentley 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Comments / 0