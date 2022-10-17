ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WV

WOWK 13 News

2 dead after I-79 crash in Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman has died from her injuries in a fatal crash involving a UPS tractor-trailer on I-79 last week. According to the West Virginia State Police, the two-vehicle crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 near the 87-mile marker of I-79 in Lewis County. Troopers say the driver of […]
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Another Area Motorcycle Accident Results in Death

On Friday, October 14, Sgt J A Wyatt was dispatched to investigate a two vehicle crash involving a fatality. The crash occurred in Preston County on West Virginia Route 26 at the intersection with Glade Farm Road. The victim, identified as Joel L. Rugg, age 40 of Markleysburg, PA, died...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Men killed in Marietta plane crash remembered by friends

MARIETTA, Ohio (WCHS) — Friends of the two men killed in a plane crash in Marietta, Ohio, on Tuesday remembered the men as kind and "full of life." The 1974 Beechcraft King Air E90 crashed into a car dealership parking lot early Tuesday morning, killing both people on board -- Timothy Gifford of Orient, Ohio, and Eric Seevers of Parkersburg, West Virginia.
MARIETTA, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man dies in Ohio plane crash,1 other dead

Police in Ohio have released the names of the two people that died in a plane crash on Tuesday. The occupants of the plane have been identified as Eric S. Seevers, 45, Parkersburg, W.Va., and Timothy F. Gifford, 49, Orient. The crash of the 1974 Beechcraft Air King E90 in Marietta, Ohio, was reported about 7:15 […]
MARIETTA, OH
WOWK 13 News

Marietta, Ohio plane crash victims identified

UPDATE (2:19 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the two victims of a Marietta, Ohio plane crash. 45-year-old Eric Seevers, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, and 49-year-old Timothy Gifford, of Orient, Ohio, were both killed in the crash. UPDATE: (10:37 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio […]
MARIETTA, OH
connect-bridgeport.com

State Police: Driver of Vehicle that Collided with UPS Truck in Lewis County Killed as Result of Accident

On Thursday, October 13, 2022, at approximately 1:30 pm, Cpl. M.P. Denison, along with Sgt. J.R. Wince and Cpl. M.S. Clark, responded to a two-vehicle crash near the 87-mile marker of Interstate 79 in Lewis County. The victim, identified as Harry Dean, 71 of Sutton, West Virginia was travelling south and lost control of his vehicle.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

Fairmont man accused in shooting death of his son

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Detectives in Marion County have charged a 69-year-old Fairmont man with shooting and killing his son. Based on physical evidence and statements made by Michael Murphy, police believe he shot and killed his adult son at a residence on Mill Fall Road Sunday, Oct. 16. Murphy...
FAIRMONT, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Police: Area Man Killed as Result of Farming Accident

The Randolph County Sheriff's Department has said that an elderly man was killed last week as the result of a farming accident on 7 Pine Drive, which is in Elkins. When police arrived, they reported the man was trapped under a farm tractor's back wheel behind his residence. The man in question would later die as the result of the injuries caused where the tractor was on his chest and neck area.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV

