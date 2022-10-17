ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

NJ.com

Jersey City property owners can brace for more pain in fourth-quarter tax bill

Jersey City homeowners who were whacked with a whopping third-quarter property tax bill should brace for another stinging blow in the final quarter of 2022. The 1-2 punch comes courtesy of one, an average $1,200 school tax increase that was reflected in the third quarter bill of property owners; and two, an average municipal tax increase of roughly $1,160 after the Jersey City City Council approved a $724.8 million spending plan at a special meeting Tuesday.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Bill aimed at disrupting supply chain of illegal catalytic converter trade OK’d by NJ Senate

A bill aimed at curtailing the illegal but lucrative catalytic converter trade has been approved by the state Senate,. Sponsored by Sens. Sandra Cunningham, D-Jersey City, and Nellie Pou, D-Paterson, the legislation (S-249) would require operators of scrap metal businesses to only purchase used catalytic converters from individuals who are able to provide the VIN of the car the part was taken from and either the title or registration, a receipt from a repair or a bill of sale.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
politicsny.com

Zoning reforms part of Mayor Adams’ plan to make NYC the ‘City of Yes’

Mayor Eric Adams has proposed three sprawling amendments to the city’s zoning code that he says would transform the Big Apple from a mess of red tape to a “City of Yes.”. The amendments are aimed at making it easier for the public to do business in the city, along with spurring housing development and easing the transition to clean energy. The proposals range from eliminating restrictions on rooftop solar panels and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, to removing antiquated dancing restrictions, to limiting existing parking requirements for new residential development.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ucnj.org

Union County Clerk Reminds Voters on Redistricting

Union County Clerk Joanne Rajoppi reminds voters that due to Congressional redistricting, several Union County municipalities have had their Congressional District changed for the 2022 election. The sample ballots reflect these changes. The changes were determined by the New Jersey Redistricting Commission. The affected Union County municipalities are as follows:
UNION COUNTY, NJ
ucnj.org

Union County to host Maritime Transportation, Logistics and Development Job Fair on October 20 in Elizabeth

Multiple employment and credential opportunities to be offered at event at Union College. The Union County Board of County Commissioners, in partnership with the Department of Human Services, Port Authority, Union College and the American Job Center, will host a job fair for Union County residents ages 18 and older on Thursday, October from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.. The job fair will take place at Union College of Union County on the 5th floor of the Kellogg Building, located at 40 W. Jersey Street in Elizabeth. The event is free to attend.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

New York City attorney on affordable housing shortage, eviction

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City is facing a severe shortage of affordable housing and surging rents. Leah Goodridge, an attorney who also serves on the New York City Planning Commission, joined PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday to discuss the issue. “The conversation right now is saying that there is a housing shortage and […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

More than 60,000 rent-stabilized apartments are now vacant — and tenant advocates say landlords are holding them for ‘ransom’

During a worsening housing affordability crisis, New York City landlords are keeping tens of thousands of rent-stabilized units off the market — a phenomenon tenant activists call “warehousing.”. An internal state housing agency memo obtained by THE CITY shows that the number of rent-stabilized homes reported vacant on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
baristanet.com

Montclair CFO Sues Town of Montclair and Town Manager, Citing Harassment, Whistleblower Retaliation

Montclair, NJ – It looks like Montclair has a very big problem at the top. Chief Financial Officer Padmaja Rao has filed a complaint against the Township of Montclair and Township Manager Timothy Stafford, alleging that the defendants took retaliatory actions against her for engaging in whistle-blowing activity. Rao alleges that the retaliatory actions and harassment included reducing her work responsibilities, and harassing her through aggressive, threatening conduct to prevent her from carrying out her statutory job duties.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Neighborhood Groups Lose Fight Against Affordable Housing Ordinance

Despite protests from various neighborhood groups, on Thursday the City Council voted 7-2, with Ward C councilman Richard Boggiano and Ward F councilman Frank Gilmore voting “No”, to amend the city’s land development ordinance. The new provision, called the “Affordable Housing Overlay” (AHO) will allow developers to...

