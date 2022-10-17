Read full article on original website
ELEC: ‘Leadership that Listens’ Hoboken BOE slate raises $27.6k, has $17.4k cash on hand
The “Leadership that Listens” Hoboken Board of Education slate raised $27,607.40 and have $17,432.65 cash on hand, according to their 29-day report filed with the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission (NJ ELEC). The filing, made on October 11th, shows that Councilman-at-Large Jim Doyle gave $1,000 on September...
Jersey City property owners can brace for more pain in fourth-quarter tax bill
Jersey City homeowners who were whacked with a whopping third-quarter property tax bill should brace for another stinging blow in the final quarter of 2022. The 1-2 punch comes courtesy of one, an average $1,200 school tax increase that was reflected in the third quarter bill of property owners; and two, an average municipal tax increase of roughly $1,160 after the Jersey City City Council approved a $724.8 million spending plan at a special meeting Tuesday.
Coughlin joins Jimenez and Zitt in Guttenberg to discuss ANCHOR tax relief program
Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin (D-19) joined Assemblywoman Angelica Jimenez (D-32), Guttenberg Mayor Wayne Zitt, and other local officials at the local resource center inside the Galaxy Mall to discuss the ANCHOR property tax relief program this morning. “As you may be aware, the ANCHOR program was recently signed into law...
Bill aimed at disrupting supply chain of illegal catalytic converter trade OK’d by NJ Senate
A bill aimed at curtailing the illegal but lucrative catalytic converter trade has been approved by the state Senate,. Sponsored by Sens. Sandra Cunningham, D-Jersey City, and Nellie Pou, D-Paterson, the legislation (S-249) would require operators of scrap metal businesses to only purchase used catalytic converters from individuals who are able to provide the VIN of the car the part was taken from and either the title or registration, a receipt from a repair or a bill of sale.
Hoboken Councilman Cohen endorses ‘Leadership that Listens’ team in BOE race
Hoboken 5th Ward Councilman Phil Cohen is endorsing the “Leadership that Listens” team in the board of education race, stating “they have integrity, care deeply about our schools, and will strive to keep partisan politics off the school board.”. “I know Leslie [Norwood], Antonio [Graña], and Alex...
Hoboken Councilman DeFusco plans to seek 3rd term, doubts he’d run on Bhalla slate
Hoboken 1st Ward Councilman Mike DeFusco revealed that he plans on seeking a third term and doubts he do so as part of Mayor Ravi Bhalla’s slate during a live interview yesterday. “Listen: I am not going anywhere, I’m the city councilman, I plan on running for re-election next...
Zoning reforms part of Mayor Adams’ plan to make NYC the ‘City of Yes’
Mayor Eric Adams has proposed three sprawling amendments to the city’s zoning code that he says would transform the Big Apple from a mess of red tape to a “City of Yes.”. The amendments are aimed at making it easier for the public to do business in the city, along with spurring housing development and easing the transition to clean energy. The proposals range from eliminating restrictions on rooftop solar panels and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, to removing antiquated dancing restrictions, to limiting existing parking requirements for new residential development.
Union County Clerk Reminds Voters on Redistricting
Union County Clerk Joanne Rajoppi reminds voters that due to Congressional redistricting, several Union County municipalities have had their Congressional District changed for the 2022 election. The sample ballots reflect these changes. The changes were determined by the New Jersey Redistricting Commission. The affected Union County municipalities are as follows:
Jersey City school district hires interim business administrator; judge asked to toss former BA’s lawsuit
The Jersey City school district has brought on a new business administrator and has filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by current Business Administrator Regina Robinson, who has taken a leave. At a Sept. 12 board of education special meeting, the school board approved Dennis Frohnapfel as the...
LETTER: Hoboken BOE hopeful says don’t forget to register to vote by the end of today
In a letter to the editor, Hoboken Board of Education candidate Leslie Norwood, a part of the “Leadership That Listens” team, asks residents not to forget to register to vote by the end of today. The deadline to register to vote is today, October 18. If you are...
LETTER: Jersey City BOE VP Ioffe explains why she’s backing ‘Education Matters’ team
In a letter to the editor, Jersey City Board of Education Vice President Natalia Ioffe explains why she’s backing the “Education Matters” team in the non-partisan November 8th elections. I would like to take this opportunity to recommend team Education Matters for the Jersey City School Board...
These are the four ballot measures facing New York City this general election
In the 2022 midterm election, voters in New York City will have four ballot measures to consider alongside their choices of candidates vying for city, state and federal offices. One of the measures is a question facing voters across the state. The remaining three are focused on New York City.
Nearly 10 years after Superstorm Sandy, N.J. officials suing big oil over climate change
Nearly 10 years after Superstorm Sandy, New Jersey officials announced a lawsuit against five oil and gas companies for allegedly misleading the public about their impact on climate change at a Liberty State Park press conference in Jersey City this afternoon. The 200-page lawsuit was filed in Mercer County Superior...
Union County to host Maritime Transportation, Logistics and Development Job Fair on October 20 in Elizabeth
Multiple employment and credential opportunities to be offered at event at Union College. The Union County Board of County Commissioners, in partnership with the Department of Human Services, Port Authority, Union College and the American Job Center, will host a job fair for Union County residents ages 18 and older on Thursday, October from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.. The job fair will take place at Union College of Union County on the 5th floor of the Kellogg Building, located at 40 W. Jersey Street in Elizabeth. The event is free to attend.
West New York cracks down on ‘unlawfully’ parked commercial vehicles
A new West New York ordinance enables the town to tow commercial vehicles that are taking up spaces intended for other vehicles. Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez and the Board of Commissioners voted unanimously at the September 28 meeting to adopt an ordinance amending regulations on commercial vehicles pertaining to parking. According...
New York City attorney on affordable housing shortage, eviction
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City is facing a severe shortage of affordable housing and surging rents. Leah Goodridge, an attorney who also serves on the New York City Planning Commission, joined PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday to discuss the issue. “The conversation right now is saying that there is a housing shortage and […]
More than 60,000 rent-stabilized apartments are now vacant — and tenant advocates say landlords are holding them for ‘ransom’
During a worsening housing affordability crisis, New York City landlords are keeping tens of thousands of rent-stabilized units off the market — a phenomenon tenant activists call “warehousing.”. An internal state housing agency memo obtained by THE CITY shows that the number of rent-stabilized homes reported vacant on...
Montclair CFO Sues Town of Montclair and Town Manager, Citing Harassment, Whistleblower Retaliation
Montclair, NJ – It looks like Montclair has a very big problem at the top. Chief Financial Officer Padmaja Rao has filed a complaint against the Township of Montclair and Township Manager Timothy Stafford, alleging that the defendants took retaliatory actions against her for engaging in whistle-blowing activity. Rao alleges that the retaliatory actions and harassment included reducing her work responsibilities, and harassing her through aggressive, threatening conduct to prevent her from carrying out her statutory job duties.
Neighborhood Groups Lose Fight Against Affordable Housing Ordinance
Despite protests from various neighborhood groups, on Thursday the City Council voted 7-2, with Ward C councilman Richard Boggiano and Ward F councilman Frank Gilmore voting “No”, to amend the city’s land development ordinance. The new provision, called the “Affordable Housing Overlay” (AHO) will allow developers to...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Sept. 5-11, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Sept. 5-11, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
