Lewis County, WV

2 dead after I-79 crash in Lewis County

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

LEWIS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman has died from her injuries in a fatal crash involving a UPS tractor-trailer on I-79 last week.

According to the West Virginia State Police, the two-vehicle crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 near the 87-mile marker of I-79 in Lewis County.

Troopers say the driver of a southbound passenger vehicle lost control of his vehicle, which then traveled into and crossed the median WVSP says the vehicle then went airborne and struck a UPS tractor-trailer head-on. The vehicle came to a stop in the northbound lane approximately 170 yards south of the collision site, troopers say.

Troopers say the driver, identified as 71-year-old Harry Dean of Sutton was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to WVSP, during the crash, the passenger was ejected from the southbound vehicle. The woman, identified by troopers as Ruth Ann Dean, 72, of Sutton was flown from the scene with life-threatening injuries. Troopers say Dean succumbed to her injuries on Sunday, Oct. 16.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured in the crash, troopers say.

Troopers say the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

