Cooler weather means it's gumbo timeTina HowellLouisiana State
Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival is back and filled with lots of music and fun.Tina HowellJean Lafitte, LA
There are big expectations for the Pelicans this season due to the return of Zion Williamson.Tina Howell
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
New Orleans police - and police alternatives - in spotlight as City Hall preps budget
Faced with a crime surge that’s dragged New Orleans’ collective mood to depths not reached since Hurricane Katrina's aftermath, Mayor LaToya Cantrell is preparing to unveil her most consequential spending plan in 2½ years: how to use millions of federal dollars to repair a faltering criminal justice system.
NOLA.com
Mandeville-area candidates for St. Tammany School Board races highlight biggest issues
Twelve candidates are actively seeking three Mandeville-based St. Tammany Parish School Board seats Nov. 8, including two incumbents who have drawn challenges. The Times-Picayune will cover races for eastern St. Tammany and central St. Tammany School Board seats in subsequent stories. Early voting is Oct. 25-Nov. 1, excluding Sunday, Oct. 30.
NOLA.com
Only 44% of New Orleans voters satisfied with city, and fewer approve of LaToya Cantrell, poll says
A new poll released Thursday by the University of New Orleans shows satisfaction with life in New Orleans has plummeted to a level not seen since the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and the peak of the 1990s crime surge. Only 44% of the poll's respondents said they are happy with...
NOLA.com
Most Louisiana casinos are technically 'boats.' Here's why some are moving onto land.
On Tuesday, the Treasure Chest floating casino in Kenner broke ground on a $100 million development that will bring 47,000 square feet of gambling onto land. It's a move that would have been illegal until just a few years ago, when Louisiana legislators eased up on the law mandating that all but one casino in the state be on "riverboats," even if in only in the broadest sense of that term.
NOLA.com
‘It’s acts of God’: Mississippi River shrivels, leaving many to pray for rain
Old Man River is shriveling. Barges are running aground. The nation’s shipping industry is concerned. But you wouldn’t know it from Tony DeMarco’s deck overlooking the not-so-mighty Mississippi. He lives on the river side of the levee on the parish line between Orleans and Jefferson – only...
NOLA.com
James Gill: Deputies should be guarding criminals. Instead they protect these politicians.
Violence, drug overdoses and suicide attempts have long bedeviled the New Orleans jail, which must be a really crummy place to work. Indeed, although running the jail is Sheriff Susan Hutson's primary responsibility, her deputies evidently regard being assigned to work there as a form of punishment. One of those deputies, Greg Malveaux, presumably was the latest to see it that way when Hutson yanked him as Council member Helena Moreno's bodyguard and told him to report for slammer duty.
NOLA.com
Why does Louisiana have so many trash tires when we pay fees to help recycle them?
In New Orleans East, more than 33,000 old tires piled into unsanctioned dumps. In Central Louisiana, 100,000 waste tires caught fire, emitting an acrid plume of smoke for 11 days and forcing a prison to be evacuated. In Scott, tens of millions of pounds worth of chopped up tires were...
Former Louisiana senator Peterson disbarred after fraud plea
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Louisiana Supreme Court has disbarred former state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, who is awaiting to hear whether she will be sentenced to prison for defrauding campaign contributors and the Louisiana Democratic Party, which she used to lead. Peterson, who resigned her Senate seat in...
Is Cantrell feeling recall pressure?
Is New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell feeling the pressure of the recall campaign? Cantrell today will attend a global conference of mayors by remote, instead of appearing in person in Argentina.
NOLA.com
Kenner City Council defunds two city departments, creates another under mayor's reorganization
Four months into his tenure, Kenner Mayor Michael Glaser has taken his first stab at reorganizing city government, winning City Council approval Friday for a sweeping set of budget amendments that, among other changes, defunds two city departments and creates another. The budget, approved in May under outgoing Mayor Ben...
NOLA.com
New Orleans City Council passes total ban on new residential short-term rental permits
The New Orleans City Council on Thursday took steps to significantly expand a temporary ban on new residential short-term rentals, issuing a halt to renewals of existing permits and those already in the application pipeline. The expanded ban, which was passed unanimously, could begin as soon as Nov. 3 and...
NOLaToya.org: Cantrell will be recalled
The co-director of the effort to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell is confident their campaign to raise 150,000 signatures will be successful.
NOLA.com
City throws Gordon Plaza residents another curveball in fight to move off toxic soil
The city’s chosen appraiser has started determining the value of Gordon Plaza residents’ homes to begin the process of finally giving them money to move off the toxic former landfill. But at a meeting Friday, the city threw another curveball at the already weary homeowners: giving one homeowner a 30-day deadline to accept a buyout.
NOLA.com
Nell Nolan: NOMA LOVED in Garden, Excelencia Gala, Signature Luncheon
Statuary, too, and that’s what gives the bash its bannering: LOVE in the Garden. Created more than half a century ago, Robert Indiana’s pop art “LOVE” sculpture caused a sensation with four red letters. The L and the O sit atop the V and E. Many editions of the iconic image exist around the world, including one in the Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden of the New Orleans Museum of Art. And that’s where the recent al fresco fundraiser, LOVE in the Garden, transpired as presented by Hancock Whitney. Fittingly, it honored the recently deceased namesake Sydney J. Besthoff III. His wife, Walda, was the sole sponsor in the top category, Gold.
NOLA.com
Lost Black settlement on the Chalmette Battlefield is the topic of documentary
The Chalmette tract where Americans beat the British in the Battle of New Orleans is open and grassy, leaving no hint that the St. Bernard Parish acreage once contained a village called Fazendeville that was established after the Civil War for freed slaves. The community included houses, a grocery, a...
NOLA.com
Ascension Parish trans teen voted to homecoming court: 'It's the small wins that count'
Riding on the back of a white convertible adorned in her school colors, Aria Williams smiled and waved to her peers at Dutchtown High School in Geismar, Louisiana, wearing a black sash that read "Homecoming Court.”. It was an unexpected moment for the 18-year-old, and it was almost surreal as...
NOLA.com
New Orleans minister admits defrauding church, parishioners, school of $900,000
Rev. Charles Southall III, who led First Emanuel Baptist Church in New Orleans and Baton Rouge for more than three decades, admitted Tuesday that he defrauded his church, its housing ministries, his parishioners and a charter school of almost $900,000 that he used for personal gain. Southall, 64, pleaded guilty...
NOLA.com
Mayor Cantrell won't travel to Argentina for climate conference; to participate virtually
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell won't be traveling to Argentina this week to attend a climate conference in Buenos Aires, and will instead participate in panel discussions virtually, her administration said Tuesday. It's not clear what led to the mayor's change in plans. On Saturday, Cantrell spokesperson Gregory Joseph said...
NOLA.com
Ex-Mayor Ray Nagin fights increase to IRS restitution, says he's living 'paycheck to paycheck'
Out of prison for more than two years, former New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin is back in court jostling with federal prosecutors over the size of his monthly restitution payments. Prosecutors say the longtime businessman-turned-politician now has plenty of income to quickly repay $72,000 in restitution to the IRS for dodging taxes. But in a motion filed Tuesday, Nagin claims he's living "paycheck to paycheck" on $151,000 in annual retirement benefits, including a city pension. U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo will have the final say on a lingering legal issue from Nagin’s corruption conviction eight years ago.
NOLA.com
Purple casket owned by slain LSU superfan is transformed into a portable bar
Four years ago, former LSU football player “Big Bob” Wynne bought a shiny purple coffin at an estate sale. The previous owner of the coffin, “Big Lee” Martin, who was known across New Orleans for his fanatical devotion to the Tigers, had been shot to death a few weeks earlier.
