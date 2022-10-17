ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Most Louisiana casinos are technically 'boats.' Here's why some are moving onto land.

On Tuesday, the Treasure Chest floating casino in Kenner broke ground on a $100 million development that will bring 47,000 square feet of gambling onto land. It's a move that would have been illegal until just a few years ago, when Louisiana legislators eased up on the law mandating that all but one casino in the state be on "riverboats," even if in only in the broadest sense of that term.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

James Gill: Deputies should be guarding criminals. Instead they protect these politicians.

Violence, drug overdoses and suicide attempts have long bedeviled the New Orleans jail, which must be a really crummy place to work. Indeed, although running the jail is Sheriff Susan Hutson's primary responsibility, her deputies evidently regard being assigned to work there as a form of punishment. One of those deputies, Greg Malveaux, presumably was the latest to see it that way when Hutson yanked him as Council member Helena Moreno's bodyguard and told him to report for slammer duty.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Nell Nolan: NOMA LOVED in Garden, Excelencia Gala, Signature Luncheon

Statuary, too, and that’s what gives the bash its bannering: LOVE in the Garden. Created more than half a century ago, Robert Indiana’s pop art “LOVE” sculpture caused a sensation with four red letters. The L and the O sit atop the V and E. Many editions of the iconic image exist around the world, including one in the Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden of the New Orleans Museum of Art. And that’s where the recent al fresco fundraiser, LOVE in the Garden, transpired as presented by Hancock Whitney. Fittingly, it honored the recently deceased namesake Sydney J. Besthoff III. His wife, Walda, was the sole sponsor in the top category, Gold.
KENNER, LA
NOLA.com

Ex-Mayor Ray Nagin fights increase to IRS restitution, says he's living 'paycheck to paycheck'

Out of prison for more than two years, former New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin is back in court jostling with federal prosecutors over the size of his monthly restitution payments. Prosecutors say the longtime businessman-turned-politician now has plenty of income to quickly repay $72,000 in restitution to the IRS for dodging taxes. But in a motion filed Tuesday, Nagin claims he's living "paycheck to paycheck" on $151,000 in annual retirement benefits, including a city pension. U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo will have the final say on a lingering legal issue from Nagin’s corruption conviction eight years ago.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy