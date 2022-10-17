Statuary, too, and that’s what gives the bash its bannering: LOVE in the Garden. Created more than half a century ago, Robert Indiana’s pop art “LOVE” sculpture caused a sensation with four red letters. The L and the O sit atop the V and E. Many editions of the iconic image exist around the world, including one in the Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden of the New Orleans Museum of Art. And that’s where the recent al fresco fundraiser, LOVE in the Garden, transpired as presented by Hancock Whitney. Fittingly, it honored the recently deceased namesake Sydney J. Besthoff III. His wife, Walda, was the sole sponsor in the top category, Gold.

KENNER, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO