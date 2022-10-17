Read full article on original website
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Bulls
On Saturday night, the Cavaliers complete their mini-road trip to start the season – taking on a team that just lost to the team they’ll face in the home opener on Sunday. The Wine & Gold travel to the Windy City for a Central Division showdown with the Bulls, one game after dropping the 2022-23 opener in Toronto, and losing Darius Garland to an eye injury in the process. Garland will not be in the lineup on Saturday when they tip it off at the United Center. On the other side, Zach LaVine probably will.
Scottie Barnes leaves Heat game with sprained right ankle
Raptors forward Scottie Barnes sprained his right ankle during the first half of Saturday’s 112-109 road loss to the Heat and did not return. Initial x-rays were negative, with further examination pending according to Raptors coach Nick Nurse. Barnes, 21, scored 11 points in 13 minutes before spraining his...
Referees and players remember Tony Brown for his cool and fair ways
MIAMI – In a league in which emotions often run hot, referee Tony Brown knew better than to meet fire with fire. That was something for the NBA’s players and coaches, not for somebody in his job. “Tony was one of those referees, he never let us get...
NBA launches “NBA Forever” campaign in conjunction with Marvel Studios
Victor Oladipo has something to prove. After a full round of sixes and a lone seven score in the 2018 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest, he prepares for his final dunk of the night. Oladipo tosses the ball a couple of times against the backboard, and heads over to the crowd where he’s met by Chadwick Boseman sitting courtside. Gifted a Black Panther mask, he faces Boseman, thanks him with his hands across his chest – a symbol now known by millions around the world as the signature of the superhero.
5 takeaways from Celtics' road victory over rival Heat
MIAMI – There figured to be a little grudge aspect to the Heat’s clash Friday night against their rivals, the Boston Celtics, at FTX Arena. After all, when we last saw these teams on the floor together, in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals, Jimmy Butler went for the hero moment in a two-point game, dribbling up court and right into a 3-pointer from the top with 16 seconds – and one Miami timeout – left.
Pelicans vs. Hornets Preview | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Jim Eichenhofer and Joe Cardosi discuss the huge win over the Brooklyn Nets and how the Pelicans dominated on the road. The duo also look ahead to Friday's game in Charlotte against the Hornets and Sunday's home opener against the Utah Jazz at the Smoothie King Center.
Jaxson Hayes questionable to play in Charlotte game Friday
NEW ORLEANS (1-0) Wednesday win at Brooklyn. CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas. Terry Rozier, Kelly Oubre Jr., Gordon Hayward, PJ Washington, Mason Plumlee. Season Series. Oct. 21: at Charlotte, 6 p.m. March 23: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Kia MVP Ladder: 25 names to watch in 2022-23 season
Expect bouts with déjà vu this season watching one of the latest refinements to the game of Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic. The famous silhouette emblazoned on the floor at American Airlines Center provides at least some of the inspiration for Doncic’s one-legged midrange fadeaway that Dirk Nowitzki first made famous during a 21-year Hall of Fame run in Dallas. Consider it just the latest in an already absurdly deep bag that continues to propel the 23-year-old to the forefront of the Kia MVP conversation.
Five things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 21, 2022
Pelicans head coach Willie Green will speak to the media ahead of Friday's game against the Hornets. Jim Eichenhofer and Joe Cardosi preview the road game in Charlotte on the Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek. Tip-off of Friday's game against the Hornets at the Spectrum Center is 6:00 p.m. and...
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: 10/21
After struggling on Tuesday, we’ve been much better the last two days. The first day can always be a battle with how little we know, but I feel like we have a grasp after seeing every team play. How these teams develop in the offseason is the most challenging thing to evaluate, but it’s critical to act on any significant changes as swiftly as possible.
The Chase Down Pod - First Takeaways
The Cavaliers season has begun with a loss on the road in Toronto. Carter and Justin weigh in on Donovan Mitchell's debut, Darius Garland's injury, the new look starting lineup and more!. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their own and do not reflect...
Pelicans shootaround update: Charlotte trip a chance to go home for four New Orleans players
There has been considerable discussion over the past few weeks about the on- and off-court chemistry the New Orleans Pelicans have developed, a strength that’s often evident during interviews or when the squad’s entire bench is standing and cheering for a teammate’s basket or big defensive play. That camaraderie and teamwork could very much come in handy Friday when it comes time to fulfill ticket requests and possibly assist a teammate, because every trip to Charlotte means playing in front of a slew of friends and family members. The Pelicans have a whopping four natives of the Carolinas on their roster, including Brandon Ingram (born in Kinston, N.C.), Zion Williamson (Salisbury, N.C., grew up in South Carolina), Devonte’ Graham (Raleigh, N.C.) and Trey Murphy (Durham, N.C.).
5 takeaways as the Heat hold off feisty Raptors
MIAMI – The ticket sellers for the Miami Heat faced a particular 1-2 challenge this weekend:. First, they had to deal with back-to-back home games – Boston on Friday, Toronto on Saturday – while hoping Heat fans would commit to spending both weekend nights at FTX Arena.
5 takeaways from the Nuggets' impressive win over the Warriors
SAN FRANCISCO — The Nuggets’ season is only two games old and it’s already weird. One night, they fall to the stripped-down, rebuilding Jazz, which qualified as the eye-opening result on a busy Wednesday night. In the next game, fueled by a triple-double from Nikola Jokic, they beat the defending champion Warriors while Jamal Murray sits.
SPURS ANNOUNCE PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE AND GIVEAWAYS FOR 50TH ANNIVERSARY SEASON
SAN ANTONIO (Oct. 21, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced their promotional schedule and giveaways for the 2022-23 season, presented by H-E-B. The team is inviting fans to join them for a season-long celebration as they tip off 50 years of Spurs basketball in the Alamo City. The promotional schedule features 50th anniversary theme nights, Fiesta Nights, a limited-edition legends bobblehead series and special events.
Game Preview: Pacers vs Pistons
Saturday, Oct. 22 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. After another frantic comeback came up just short on Friday, the Pacers (0-2) will try to play from in front for the first time this season when they host the Pistons (1-1) on the second night of a back-to-back. For...
Jamal Murray gets Nuggets love and win in 1st regular season home game since injury
DENVER (AP) — On the night the Denver Nuggets celebrated Nikola Jokic’s second straight MVP trophy and their superstar tied Wilt Chamberlain for sixth all-time with his 78th triple-double, it was Jamal Murray who got the strongest hugs from his coach and biggest ovations from the crowd. “It’s...
Coup's Takeaways: Miami’s First Win, And Best Offensive Game, Comes At Toronto’s Expense
1. All the talk after the losses to Chicago and Boston that opened the season was about the defense, and because of that the fact that their offense had been strangely uncharacteristic – assists and threes were down, stagnancy was up – flew quietly under the radar. None...
Hornets Debuting ‘The Nest’ In Tonight’s Home Opener
Fans arriving to Spectrum Center for Friday night’s Hornets’ regular season home opener against the New Orleans Pelicans might see that some noticeable remodeling has been done in the 200 level, now rebranded as the “Uptown Concourse.”. As part of the new-and-improved Uptown Concourse, the arena’s first-ever...
Reporter's Notebook: OKC at DEN
The Thunder took on its second challenge of the regular season – the Denver Nuggets inside of Ball Arena. It was an emotional night for the Nuggets who were playing in their home opener and welcomed Jamal Murray back to their home court after missing 18 months with his ACL injury, with the Thunder ultimately falling 122-117.
