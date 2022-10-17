Read full article on original website
Broncos QB Russell Wilson ruled out; Brett Rypien to start
Russell Wilson tried to do everything he could to play after a hamstring injury, but Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett on Saturday ruled out the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback vs. the New York Jets on Sunday. Hackett's decision was made to allow Wilson time to heal and prevent a lingering injury,...
Do the Bills need to make moves before the trade deadline?
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott, with a smile on his face, said his bye week plans were to remain in Buffalo. “I live a boring life,” McDermott said. The Bills are anything but boring. The team sits in a good spot after a 5-1 start to the season despite dealing with a variety of injuries from the jump. The early week off comes after a statement 24-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on the road.
Sources: Panthers rejected offer of two 1st-round picks for Brian Burns
The Carolina Panthers acquired four draft picks for Christian McCaffrey and two other picks for Robbie Anderson, but they rejected the most lucrative offer they received over the past week for pass-rushing standout Brian Burns. One team offered two first-round picks to the Panthers for Burns, league sources told ESPN.
Sources: Broncos get trade calls on Bradley Chubb, Jerry Jeudy
Despite Denver's early-season struggles, other teams haven't stopped watching or coveting some of the Broncos' players. Over the past week, the Broncos have received multiple trade inquiries about star defensive end Bradley Chubb and wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler, league sources told ESPN. Other teams also believe and...
Is Pete Carroll's 2022 rookie class the future for the Seahawks?
SEATTLE -- Cornerback Tariq Woolen is tied for the NFL lead in interceptions with four. Coby Bryant has forced that many fumbles in five games at nickelback. Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas both rank in the top half among starting offensive tackles in ESPN’s pass block win rate. And...
Alvin Kamara preaches accountability in speech to Saints teammates
GLENDALE, Ariz. -- New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara addressed the team following its 42-34 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night. Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith said Kamara, a team captain, told players that everyone needed to hold themselves and their teammates accountable for the mistakes that have caused them to start the season 2-5.
Sources: Panthers trading star Christian McCaffrey to 49ers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The San Francisco 49ers are sending second-, third- and fourth-round picks in 2023 and a fifth-round pick in 2024 to the Carolina Panthers for star running back Christian McCaffrey, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday night. The deal gives San Francisco the offensive playmaker needed to...
NFL Week 7 picks, schedule, odds, injuries, stats, fantasy tips
The Week 7 NFL schedule for the 2022 season is stacked with great matchups, and we have you covered with what you need to know heading into the weekend. Our NFL Nation reporters bring us the biggest keys to every game and a bold prediction for each matchup. Additionally, ESPN...
Sources: Lions RB D'Andre Swift not expected to play vs. Cowboys
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift is not expected to play Sunday at the Dallas Cowboys due to ankle and shoulder injuries, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Detroit was hoping to get Swift back from a two-game absence after its bye week, but it now looks unlikely barring a change in pregame warm-ups, the sources said.
The Giants set the stage for rookie success back in the spring
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants started a rookie at right tackle, tight end, outside linebacker and safety on Sunday in a win over the Baltimore Ravens. Their second-round pick, Wan’Dale Robinson, was essentially their No. 1 wide receiver despite playing just 14 snaps in his first game back from a knee injury.
49ers to welcome back at least four starters from injury vs. Chiefs
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- For the first time this season, the San Francisco 49ers have a variety of good Friday news when it comes to injuries. The Niners, who at the end of last week had 11 of a possible 22 offensive and defensive starters dealing with some type of injury, will welcome back at least four of those starters for Sunday's showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs.
