Large amount of narcotics, multiple arrests made during 3-day police operation in Northeast Kansas

WABAUNSEE COUNTY ( KSNT ) – Several law enforcement organizations came together for a three-day operation targeting major criminals in Wabaunsee County.

Information related to this operation was released on Monday by the Junction City Police Department, one of the law enforcement groups that participated. The operation targeted major criminals in the county. Multiple people were arrested and a large amount of narcotics was seized.

The list of law enforcement organizations that took part in this operation included:

Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office

Osage County Sheriff’s Office

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office

Salina Police Department

Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office

Newton Police Department

Marion County Sheriff’s Office

Pratt Police Department

Department of Homeland Security

Drug Enforcement Administration

Grandview Plaza Police Department

Saline County Sheriff’s Office

Council Grove Police Department

Reno County Sheriff’s Office

Wichita Police Department

Harvey County Sheriff’s Office

Ottawa Police Department

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.