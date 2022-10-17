Large amount of narcotics, multiple arrests made during 3-day police operation in Northeast Kansas
WABAUNSEE COUNTY ( KSNT ) – Several law enforcement organizations came together for a three-day operation targeting major criminals in Wabaunsee County.
Information related to this operation was released on Monday by the Junction City Police Department, one of the law enforcement groups that participated. The operation targeted major criminals in the county. Multiple people were arrested and a large amount of narcotics was seized.
The list of law enforcement organizations that took part in this operation included:
- Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office
- Osage County Sheriff’s Office
- Marshall County Sheriff’s Office
- Salina Police Department
- Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office
- Newton Police Department
- Marion County Sheriff’s Office
- Pratt Police Department
- Department of Homeland Security
- Drug Enforcement Administration
- Grandview Plaza Police Department
- Saline County Sheriff’s Office
- Council Grove Police Department
- Reno County Sheriff’s Office
- Wichita Police Department
- Harvey County Sheriff’s Office
- Ottawa Police Department
