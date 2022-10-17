Read full article on original website
Pros react after Sean O’Malley defeats Petr Yan at UFC 280
Tonight’s UFC 280 main card featured a highly anticipated men’s bantamweight matchup between Sean O’Malley and Petr Yan. O’Malley (16-1 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since July’s UFC 276 event, where his bout with Pedro Munhoz was ruled a no-contest due to an accidental eye poke. Prior to that inconclusive result, ‘Suga’ had earned three stoppage wins in a row over opponents Thomas Almeida, Kris Moutinho and Raulian Paiva.
Crawford: Spence Didn’t Want The Fight As Bad As I Did; I Agreed To All Of Their Bullsh!t
Terence Crawford wouldn’t wait any longer. The unbeaten WBO welterweight champion contended Thursday night that the announcement of his fight with David Avanesyan shouldn’t have come as all that much of a surprise to Premier Boxing Champions founder Al Haymon or the rival Haymon advises, Errol Spence Jr. Crawford told ESPN.com that he informed them repeatedly that he would box before the end of 2022, whether it was versus Spence or another opponent.
Petr Yan roasts Sean O’Malley over his physical appearance at UFC 280 press conference: “Just look at him, he’s like a whore on the side of the road”
Petr Yan hasn’t taken too kindly to “Suga” Sean O’Malley ahead of their fight at UFC 280 Saturday in Abu Dhabi. Yan, the former UFC bantamweight champion, is looking to move one step closer toward regaining his belt, while O’Malley faces his toughest Octagon test to-date starring across from the Russian superstar.
UFC 280 Results: Aljamain Sterling TKO’s TJ Dillashaw (Video)
Tonight’s UFC 280 event is co-headlined by a men’s bantamweight title fight featuring Aljamain Sterling taking on TJ Dillashaw. Sterling (22-3 MMA) will enter the contest on a seven-fight winning streak, his latest being a split decision victory over Petr Yan at UFC 273. ‘Funkmaster’ has not tasted defeat since being brutally knocked out by Marlon Moraes in December of 2017.
Khamzat Chimaev gets in physical altercation with Team Makhachev at UFC 280 (Video)
UFC star Khamzat Chimaev got into a physical altercation with members of Team Makhachev following the conclusion of UFC 280. Makhachev (23-1 MMA) collided with former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (33-9 MMA) in the headliner of today’s pay-per-view event in Abu Dhabi with the promotions coveted 155lbs title up for grabs.
UFC President Dana White shoots down the idea of Jon Jones returning to the Octagon in 2022
UFC President Dana White has shot down talks of former light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones returning to the Octagon in 2022. It was recently rumored that ‘Bones’ could be returning to action at December’s UFC 282 event in a heavyweight matchup against either Stipe Miocic or Francis Ngannou.
Petr Yan reacts following controversial split decision loss to Sean O’Malley at UFC 280
Petr Yan has reacted after suffering a controversial split decision loss to Sean O’Malley at today’s UFC 280 event in Abu Dhabi. Yan (16-4 MMA) had entered today’s contest looking to rebound from his split decision loss to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 273. Prior to that setback, ‘No Mercy’ was coming off a unanimous decision victory over Cory Sandhagen.
Sugar shove! Petr Yan two-hands Sean O’Malley across the stage during UFC 280 staredowns (Video)
The UFC 280 pre-fight press conference went down earlier today from Abu Dhabi, home of this weekend’s “Oliveira vs. Makhachev” pay-per-view (PPV) card at Etihad Arena on “Fight Island.” Event headliners Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev were in attendance to talk up their five-round lightweight title fight, alongside co-headliners Aljamain Sterling and TJ Dillashaw. “Funk Master” will have 25 minutes to keep his bantamweight title away from the hands of former champion TJ Dillashaw. In addition, Petr Yan traded barbs with bantamweight opponent Sean O’Malley ahead of their high stakes affair.
T.J. Dillashaw says Aljamain Sterling is going to get his “ass whupped by a cheater”: “Test deez nuts”
The UFC 280 press conference went down this morning from Abu Dhabi and there was a lot of heat between the fighters as you’d expect. Petr Yan got physical with Sean O’Malley, and T.J. Dillashaw got in a pretty good burn on Aljamain Sterling. Sterling has been doing...
Pros react after Islam Makhachev subs Charles Oliveira at UFC 280
Tonight’s UFC 280 event was headlined by a lightweight title fight featuring Charles Oliveira taking on Islam Makhachev. Oliveira (33-9 MMA) was looking to reclaim the UFC’s lightweight title when he took to the Octagon this evening. ‘Do Bronx’ was most previously seen in action at May’s UFC 274 event, where he extended his win streak to eleven in a row with a first-round submission victory over Justin Gaethje (see that here). However, because he had missed weight by half a pound for the contest, Oliveira was forced to vacate the title and was ineligible to take the belt home that evening in Phoenix.
UFC 280: ‘Oliveira vs. Makhachev’ Live Results and Highlights
The Octagon returns to Abu Dhabi for Saturday’s UFC 280 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev. Oliveira (33-8 MMA) will be looking to reclaim the UFC’s lightweight title when he takes to the Octagon this evening. ‘Do Bronx’ was most recently seen in action at May’s UFC 274 event, where he extended his current win streak to eleven in a row with a first-round submission victory over Justin Gaethje (see that here). However, because he missed weight by half a pound, Oliveira was forced to vacate the title and was ineligible to take it home that evening in Phoenix.
Paddy Pimblett baffled by Charles Oliveira’s underdog status at UFC 280: “I cannot believe he’s the underdog”
Paddy Pimblett can’t believe Charles Oliveira is listed as the betting underdog for his lightweight title fight with Islam Makhachev at UFC 280. Oliveira (33-8 MMA) will be looking to reclaim the UFC’s lightweight title when he collides with Makhachev (22-1 MMA) on Saturday evening in Abu Dhabi. ‘Do Bronx’ was most recently seen in action at May’s UFC 274 event, where he extended his current win streak to eleven in a row with a first-round submission victory over Justin Gaethje (see that here). However, because he missed weight by half a pound, Oliveira was forced to vacate the title and was ineligible to take it home despite defeating ‘The Highlight’ that evening in Phoenix.
UFC 280 Results: Beneil Dariush defeats Mateusz Gamrot (Highlights)
Tonight’s UFC 280 main card features a highly anticipated lightweight matchup between Beneil Dariush and Mateusz Gamrot. Dariush (22-4-1 MMA) will enter the contest sporting a seven-fight winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 262. Prior to that, the 33-year-old was coming off a split decision win over Carlos Diego Ferreira, which was preceded by back-to-back KO victories over Drakkar Klose and Scott Holtzman.
Cody Garbrandt shares surprising prediction for TJ Dillashaw vs. Aljamain Sterling title fight at UFC 280
Cody Garbrandt has shared a surprising prediction for Saturday’s UFC bantamweight title fight between TJ Dillashaw and Aljamain Sterling. Dillashaw (17-4 MMA) and Sterling (21-3 MMA) are set to collide in the co-main event of UFC 280 tomorrow in Abu Dhabi. ’Killashaw’ is looking to reclaim the coveted 135lbs...
UFC 280 | Pro fighters make their picks for Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev title fight
In the main event of UFC 280, the vacant lightweight title is up for grabs as Charles Oliveira takes on Islam Makhachev. Heading into the fight, Oliveira is a +128 underdog while the Dagestani native is a -164 favorite on FanDuel. Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several...
Joanna Jedrzejczyk argues against UFC Hall of Fame induction anytime soon: “I don’t think I’m ready to be a grandma”
Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk wants to go into the Hall of Fame, but not yet. The Polish fighter has been out of action since her rematch with Weili Zhang in June. In their first outing two years prior, it was a ‘Fight of the Year’ contender. In March 2020, it was Zhang who won the five-round war by a split decision.
Beneil Dariush says Texan “drama queen” is to blame for Charles Oliveira being stripped of his title at UFC 274
Beneil Dariush has shed light on Charles Oliveira’s infamous weight miss at UFC 274. The Brazilian was over by half a pound and was stripped of his lightweight title despite putting Justin Gaethje to the sword with a first round submission. ‘Do Bronx’ will fight Islam Makhachev for the vacant belt in the main event at UFC 280 this weekend.
Conor McGregor trolls Petr Yan ahead of UFC 280
Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has decided to troll Petr Yan ahead of Saturday’s pay-per-view event in Abu Dhabi. Yan (16-3 MMA), the promotions former bantamweight champion, is set to return to the Octagon on the main card of UFC 280 against Sean O’Malley. ‘No Mercy’ will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a split decision setback to Aljamain Sterling in his most previous effort at UFC 273.
