WLWT 5

A crash is blocking multiple lanes along I-71 near Norwood

NORWOOD, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along northbound I-71 at Edmondson Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking multiple lanes along the interstate near Norwood, Friday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from...
NORWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

A serious crash is blocking a lane along I-275 in Taylor Mill

TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and causing delays along eastbound I-275 at Taylor Mill Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police and crews are at the scene of a serious crash on the interstate in northern Kentucky, Friday evening.
TAYLOR MILL, KY
WLWT 5

A crash is blocking lanes along I-75 in Camp Washington

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes aong northbound I-75 between the Western Hills Viaduct and Hopple Street has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes along Interstate 75 in Camp Washington, Friday evening. Click the video player above to watch...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

A crash is causing delays along west I-275 in Loveland

INDIAN HILL, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes and causing delays along westbound I-275 near Wards Corner Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes and causing delays along the interstate in Loveland, Friday afternoon. Click the video player...
LOVELAND, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway in Erlanger

ERLANGER, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway in Erlanger. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
ERLANGER, KY
WLWT 5

Coroner: Man dead after car crashes into embankment in Cleves

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — One person is dead and another was injured after a car crashed into an embankment in Whitewater Township Friday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office. The crash happened on Harrison Avenue around 2:15 a.m. when officials said a driver took a curve at an...
CLEVES, OH
WLWT 5

ODOT: Disabled vehicle blocking left lane on Brent Spence Bridge

COVINGTON, Ky. — According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a disabled vehicle is blocking the left lane, north on the Brent Spence Bridge. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

1 dead in Cleves crash: coroner

CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead in an early morning crash in Cleves Friday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. One person was reported to be unconscious and trapped in a vehicle when the crash occurred at about 2 a.m. in the 9100 block of Harrison Pike.
CLEVES, OH
WLWT 5

Chief: Investigation underway following fire at west side business

CINCINNATI — An investigation is underway following a fire at a business on Cincinnati's west side, Thursday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. District 2 Fire Chief Thomas Parker tells WLWT that crews were dispatched to the 800 block of...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Downed wires reported on Lincoln Street in North Bend

NORTH BEND, Ohio — Downed wires reported on Lincoln Street in North Bend. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
NORTH BEND, OH
Fox 19

Warren County sheriff’s cruiser hit by suspected drunk driver

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Warren County Sheriff’s Office cruiser was damaged Friday night in a crash in Hamilton Township. It happened around 10 p.m. on US-22 at Overbrook Avenue. The suspect had already lost control of the vehicle when they struck the deputy, according to Hamilton Township...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

1 dead in Whitewater Township crash: coroner

WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead in an early morning crash in Whitewater Township Friday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. One person was reported to be unconscious and trapped in a vehicle when the crash occurred at about 2 a.m. in the 9100 block of Harrison Pike.
WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a garage fire on Walnut Street in Elmwood Place

CINCINNATI — Reports of a garage fire on Walnut Street in Elmwood Place. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
ELMWOOD PLACE, OH

