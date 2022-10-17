Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monroe, Ohio Locals Can Avoid Checkout LinesCadrene HeslopMonroe, OH
Son Collects Benefits And Claims Missing Ohio Father Vanished On Trip To Local MarketThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Chick-fil-A Customer Favorites Coming To Supermarket ShelvesCadrene HeslopCincinnati, OH
Rossville, Ohio: The Story Of How 383 Freed Slaves Made It To Ohio Only To Be Refused Their LandDONNA STERLINGRoss, OH
Related
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking multiple lanes along I-71 near Norwood
NORWOOD, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along northbound I-71 at Edmondson Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking multiple lanes along the interstate near Norwood, Friday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from...
WLWT 5
A serious crash is blocking a lane along I-275 in Taylor Mill
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and causing delays along eastbound I-275 at Taylor Mill Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police and crews are at the scene of a serious crash on the interstate in northern Kentucky, Friday evening.
Crews respond to accident with reports of multiple injuries in Dayton
DAYTON — Crews were called to an accident with injuries in Dayton Saturday morning. Just after 10:50 a.m. crews were called to the 1000 block of North Main Street to reports of a two-car crash. According to the Dayton Fire Department on social media, multiple injuries were reported and...
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking lanes along I-75 in Camp Washington
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes aong northbound I-75 between the Western Hills Viaduct and Hopple Street has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes along Interstate 75 in Camp Washington, Friday evening. Click the video player above to watch...
WLWT 5
A crash is causing delays along west I-275 in Loveland
INDIAN HILL, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes and causing delays along westbound I-275 near Wards Corner Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes and causing delays along the interstate in Loveland, Friday afternoon. Click the video player...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway in Erlanger
ERLANGER, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway in Erlanger. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck at West Wyoming Avenue and Anna Street in Lockland
LOCKLAND, Ohio — Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck at West Wyoming Avenue and Anna Street in Lockland. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you...
WLWT 5
Coroner: Man dead after car crashes into embankment in Cleves
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — One person is dead and another was injured after a car crashed into an embankment in Whitewater Township Friday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office. The crash happened on Harrison Avenue around 2:15 a.m. when officials said a driver took a curve at an...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Montgomery Road in Sycamore Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Montgomery Road in Sycamore Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
ODOT: Disabled vehicle blocking left lane on Brent Spence Bridge
COVINGTON, Ky. — According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a disabled vehicle is blocking the left lane, north on the Brent Spence Bridge. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by...
WLWT 5
Officials investigating report of glider-type aircraft crash in Warren County
CARLISLE, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed crews were on the scene of a potential aircraft crash in Warren County Thursday night. According to Carlisle police Chief Will Rogers, authorities received a call Thursday evening that reported seeing a glider-type aircraft crashing in the water on Central Avenue.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash into a building, injuries on Reading Road in Roselawn
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash into a building, injuries on Reading Road in Roselawn. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include...
Fox 19
WLWT 5
Chief: Investigation underway following fire at west side business
CINCINNATI — An investigation is underway following a fire at a business on Cincinnati's west side, Thursday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. District 2 Fire Chief Thomas Parker tells WLWT that crews were dispatched to the 800 block of...
WLWT 5
Downed wires reported on Lincoln Street in North Bend
NORTH BEND, Ohio — Downed wires reported on Lincoln Street in North Bend. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
Fox 19
Teens crash into mother and 3-year-old in West Price Hill, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A group of teenagers caused a crash in West Price Hill Thursday that involved a woman and her 3-year-old child, police say. It happened around 2 p.m. at Cleves Warsaw Pike and Anderson Ferry Road. Court documents show the driver of the car was 15-years-old, and it’s...
Fox 19
Warren County sheriff’s cruiser hit by suspected drunk driver
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Warren County Sheriff’s Office cruiser was damaged Friday night in a crash in Hamilton Township. It happened around 10 p.m. on US-22 at Overbrook Avenue. The suspect had already lost control of the vehicle when they struck the deputy, according to Hamilton Township...
Fox 19
WLWT 5
Reports of a garage fire on Walnut Street in Elmwood Place
CINCINNATI — Reports of a garage fire on Walnut Street in Elmwood Place. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
Authorities search for possible aircraft crash in Carlisle
A homeowner said that there is a large law enforcement presence behind his property on the 400 block of Central Avenue near gravel pits.
