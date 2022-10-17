ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeSean Jackson to Visit Ravens on Tuesday, per Report

By Daniel Chavkin
 2 days ago

The free agent wide receiver has yet to play for a team this season.

The Ravens are bringing in free agent wide receiver DeSean Jackson for a visit on Tuesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports .

The 35-year-old last played for a team last season, first with the Rams then with the Raiders to finish the year. In 16 total games with those two teams, Jackson totaled 20 catches, 454 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Over the weekend, Jackson expressed a desire to sign with a team instead of retiring while appearing on the I AM ATHLETE podcast live show . He named three teams that he thought would be good fits, one of which was the Ravens with quarterback Lamar Jackson .

“I like Lamar Jackson's game right now,” he said. “Jackson and Jackson.”

The Ravens receiving corps is once again lacking depth through the first six weeks of the season. Tight end Mark Andrews leads the team with 455 receiving yards, while receivers Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay have both exceeded 200 receiving yards. However, no other player has reached even 100 receiving yards on the year.

