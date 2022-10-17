ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meetings for public input on Mayor Gainey's budget proposals set

By Kdka News Staff
 2 days ago

Community meetings begin this week to get public input on Mayor Ed Gainey's proposed operating and capital budgets.

The Mayor unveiled his preliminary budgets on September 30th.

Among the highlights, four million dollars to buy new snowplows and other tools to help deal with wintry weather, a dedicated bridge maintenance unit, and expanding ROOTS, the Reach Out on the Streets initiative to expand services and violence intervention strategies.

The first hearing to see what the public thinks about it is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Homewood-Brushton YMCA, followed by one on Saturday afternoon at the West End Healthy Active Living Center, and then one on Sunday at Ebenezer Baptist Church.

In addition to the in-person meetings, the city also has various online feedback options. They also have an additional page where residents can see how much of their 2023 income and property taxes go towards specific departments and projects.

“This is an important opportunity to make your voice heard, and I hope you join us,” says Mayor Gainey, who has been accumulating community input on the 2023 budget since May.

