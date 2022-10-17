Read full article on original website
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Footage of controversial drag show in Plano goes viralAsh JurbergPlano, TX
Two Men Facing Assault Charges Over a Chaotic Brawl at Local HootersLarry Lease
Electric Scooters Returning to Dallas with New Rules in PlaceLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Former Giants cornerback killed at 32
Antonio Dennard has been shot and killed at age 32. The New York Daily News reported that he died in a shooting on Sunday in Pennsylvania. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. WFMZ, a local news station, reported that Dennard was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. The shooting...
NFL
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn't believe Dak Prescott will have limitations when QB returns
All signs indicate Dak Prescott will return to the lineup Sunday when the Cowboys host the Detroit Lions in Week 7. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday morning on Shan & RJ on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan (Dallas) that Prescott is physically ready to return after the Week 1 injury knocked the star quarterback out the past five games.
Cowboys Trade with Commanders for Daron Payne and William Jackson III? Making Sense Out of 'Proposals'
Would the Dallas Cowboys make not one, but two trades ... to grab a pair of Washington Commanders?
Matthew Stafford Trade to 49ers? Rams QB Reveals First Thoughts
Matthew Stafford reveals what team he thought he was being traded to prior to the Rams trade.
'We're Pissed!' Cowboys Coach Dan Quinn on 'Kick-Ass' Defense Mindset
The Dallas Cowboys' defense got its first taste of adversity on Sunday night, and for the most part, it was tough viewing. In what became a 26-17 Dallas loss, the Philadelphia Eagles put up 20 points before halftime. The unit, led by defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, prides itself on being tough to ...
Cowboys Trade for Chase Claypool or DJ Moore? A Better WR Idea for Dallas
There is a lingering perception that the Dallas Cowboys need to trade for another wide receiver.
Odell Beckham Jr. Signing With Bills, Promises Von Miller: 'He's Coming to' Buffalo
“We could use another guy like (Stefon Diggs),'' Von Miller says. And if he's true to his recruiting word, the Bills will get it with OBJ.
Stephen A. Smith: The Media Would Treat Tom Brady's Antics Differently If He Were Black
The ESPN commentator suggested that the Buccaneers quarterback was benefiting from a double standard after Brady cursed out his teammates on TV.
Tyron Smith Injury Status: 'Notable Progress,' Says Cowboys' Jerry Jones
Dallas Cowboys star left tackle Tyron Smith was thought to be out indefinitely, but owner Jerry Jones has given hope of a potential return in 2022.
Steelers WR Chase Claypool Named Trade Target for Packers
The Pittsburgh Steelers wideout could find himself elsewhere by the trade deadline.
Cowboys Coach Kellen Moore Evaluates 'Leaning On' RBs Tony Pollard & Ezekiel Elliott
The Dallas Cowboys run game has a been a large reason for the team's 4-1 record since quarterback Dak Prescott's injury in Week 1.
CBS Sports
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Patriots owner Robert Kraft have heated exchange at NFL owners meeting, per report
This week, NFL owners are meeting in New York to discuss different matters of importance in regards to the league. One item on the agenda concerned commissioner Roger Goodell's contract, as NFL owners voted Tuesday to permit their compensation committee to open contract negotiations with the longtime commish, per ESPN. However, this matter turned into a heated debate.
Cowboys BREAKING: Trade DE Tarell Basham? Source On Rumor As DE Returns to Practice
A thigh injury caused Tarell Basham to be moved to IR on Sept. 17, making him eligible to return to the roster in Week 7 - and creating trade speculation outside of Cowboys HQ.
CBS Sports
Eagles, Seahawks having cake and eating it too: Both teams sit in first while owning a 2023 top-10 draft pick
The offseason is a wondrous time in all professional sports, where optimism springs eternal and each team can paint a mental picture to project that if certain things go right, it could make a run into the playoffs. That may ring more true for the NFL than any other North American professional sports league. Since 1990 (32 straight seasons), at least four teams have qualified for the playoffs in every season that were not in the postseason the year before.
Aaron Rodgers on Trade Deadline: ‘My Head Is There for Sure’
The Packers quarterback wouldn’t mind if the team made a move at the trade deadline.
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Miami Dolphins vs. Pittsburgh Steelers – NFL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Miami Dolphins (3-3) are touchdown favorites as they look to halt their three-game losing streak in a matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4) on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium. A total of 44 points has been set for this game. Dolphins vs. Steelers Predictions. Dolphins vs....
2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL games preview, Patriots, Bills, Giants
Thanksgiving and football remains an elite combination. It’s a pairing that has been in place since the NFL’s founding in 1920, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys being two of the teams that routinely host a game on the annual holiday. Detroit has traditionally hosted a contest...
NBC Sports
Roger Goodell: Deshaun Watson has complied with all terms of his suspension
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has missed six games. After five more, he’ll be able to return to action. But it’s not simply a matter of missing the games. He also has to comply with the other terms imposed upon him by the league. On Tuesday, Commissioner Roger Goodell...
ESPN
Cowboys' Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott 'determined' to play Sunday
FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones is hopeful Dak Prescott will be able to return to the starting lineup Sunday against the Detroit Lions after missing five games with a fractured right thumb. "Well, let's just say this: He's determined to [play]," Jones said on...
