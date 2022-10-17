Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity, Northwest, Western Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 15:25:00 Expires: 2022-10-20 16:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity; Northwest; Western Interior A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Puerto Rico through 315 PM AST At 208 PM AST, a strong thunderstorm was over Moca, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Frost Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-21 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-21 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: District of Columbia FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, northeast, northern and southern Maryland, The District of Columbia and northern Virginia. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 00:05:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-20 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Alaska Range. * WHEN...Until 4 PM AKDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Frost Advisory issued for Anne Arundel, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-21 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-21 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Calvert; Carroll; Cecil; Central and Southeast Howard; Central and Southeast Montgomery; Charles; Northern Baltimore; Northwest Harford; Northwest Howard; Northwest Montgomery; Prince Georges; Southeast Harford; Southern Baltimore; St. Marys FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, northeast, northern and southern Maryland, The District of Columbia and northern Virginia. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Freeze Warning issued for Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Blount, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 03:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-20 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Autauga; Barbour; Bibb; Blount; Bullock; Calhoun; Chambers; Cherokee; Chilton; Clay; Cleburne; Coosa; Dallas; Elmore; Etowah; Fayette; Greene; Hale; Jefferson; Lamar; Lee; Lowndes; Macon; Marengo; Marion; Montgomery; Perry; Pickens; Pike; Randolph; Russell; Shelby; St. Clair; Sumter; Talladega; Tallapoosa; Tuscaloosa; Walker; Winston FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures generally ranging from 26 to 32. * WHERE...All of Central Alabama. * WHEN...Through 9 AM CDT Today. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
