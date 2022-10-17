Effective: 2022-10-20 15:25:00 Expires: 2022-10-20 16:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity; Northwest; Western Interior A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Puerto Rico through 315 PM AST At 208 PM AST, a strong thunderstorm was over Moca, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

