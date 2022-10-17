Effective: 2022-10-20 08:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Amelia; Brunswick; Charles City; Dinwiddie; Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights); Eastern Essex; Eastern King William; Eastern King and Queen; Goochland; Greensville; Isle of Wight; Lunenburg; Mecklenburg; New Kent; Nottoway; Powhatan; Prince George; Southampton; Suffolk; Surry; Sussex; Western Chesterfield; Western Essex; Western Hanover; Western Henrico (Including the City of Richmond); Western King William; Western King and Queen FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures continue to slowly rise this morning. Will therefore allow Freeze Warning to expire on time.

AMELIA COUNTY, VA ・ 7 HOURS AGO