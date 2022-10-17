Read full article on original website
Related
Cristiano Ronaldo responds to being dropped from Man Utd squad
Cristiano Ronaldo posts a response to being dropped from the Manchester United squad that will face Chelsea after his antics in the 2-0 Tottenham win.
Ex-tennis star Ion Tiriac is worth FOUR TIMES more than Federer and has net worth more than Messi and Ronaldo combined
FORGET Roger Federer, Lionel Messi, and even Cristiano Ronaldo, it's Ion Tiriac who is the most moneyed sports star around today. The Romanian tennis legend, now 83, began his tennis singles career in the 1960s until turning to men's doubles and joining forces with Ilie Nastase. They won the French...
Report: Erling Haaland Rejected Bayern Munich In The Summer For One Reason
After rumours of several sides being interested in Erling Haaland it has been reported that the Norwegian international rejected Bayern Munich.
Hawa Cissoko: West Ham contact police over ‘racist and abusive’ messages sent to defender
West Ham have announced they have contacted police and social media companies regarding “a number of racist and abusive messages” sent to defender Hawa Cissoko after the 2-1 win at Aston Villa last weekend.Saturday’s Women’s Super League contest at the Poundland Bescot Stadium saw Cissoko sent off late on following an altercation with Villa’s Sarah Mayling.Cissoko posted a message on Twitter later that day saying: “It’s lucky that not much affects me! Because some nonsense and (very aggressive) insults are flying around! It makes you want to kill yourself!”On Thursday, the 25-year-old France international’s club released a statement that said: “West...
Liverpool v Arsenal: Women’s Super League – live
MBM report: Can Arsenal extend their perfect start in the WSL at Prenton Park? Find out with Daniel Harris
Shakira & Gerard Pique Have Awkward Run-In At Son’s Baseball Game After Split: Photos
Shakira and Gerard Pique, who announced their separation in June, had a seemingly uncomfortable run-in with each at their 9-year-old son, Milan‘s, baseball game in Barcelona over the weekend. The pair sat on opposite sides of the field during the Saturday, Sept. 24 game and did not even look each other’s way until after the game when they went to interact with both of their sons. They also share 7-year-old Sasha, who left the game with Gerard. Shakira, 45, was accompanied by her mom, Nidia Ripoll, and some of her friends, while the La Liga club player, 35, sat with his own mother, Montserrat Bernabeu.
Shakira reveals shocking reaction of tax chiefs after they found out she was dating Gerard Pique amid £13m fraud probe
SHAKIRA has hit out at Spanish tax chiefs, accusing them of "salivating" at the prospect of taking her money amid the singer's ongoing legal woes. The "Hips Don't Lie" singer, 45, is facing up to eight years in jail if found guilty of six counts of tax fraud. Spanish prosecutors...
Gerard Pique could have to wear Shakira’s name on his Barcelona shirt in awkward move after split from pop star
BARCELONA defender Gerard Pique could be forced to wear the name of his ex Shakira on his shirt in an awkward situation at the Nou Camp. Reports in Spain say the Colombian singer could be the next to benefit from the Catalan club’s sponsorship with Spotify after they opted to wear the OVO owl on their jersey in Sunday’s El Clasico.
Comments / 0