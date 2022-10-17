Read full article on original website
NJ sues oil, gas firms, trade group over climate change
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey officials have announced a lawsuit against five oil and gas companies and a petroleum trade organization alleging deception on role fossil fuels play in climate change. Attorney General Matthew Platkin and other officials accuse the firms Tuesday of trying to hide the link between their products and climate change. The lawsuit seeks civil penalties and damages, including for damage to natural resources. The Shell Group said the problem required a collaborative, society-wide approach rather than legal action. Exxon Mobil said such legal proceedings waste millions of dollars of taxpayer money without helping solve the problem.
Arizona death row inmate seeks forensic tests in 1980 deaths
PHOENIX (AP) — A judge is mulling an Arizona death row prisoner’s request to have fingerprint and DNA tests conducted on evidence from the two 1980 killings for which he’s scheduled to be executed next month. Murray Hooper’s lawyer said her client is innocent and argued that forensic testing could lead to the identification of those responsible for the deaths. His legal team says Hooper was convicted before computerized fingerprint systems and DNA testing were available. A prosecutor asked a judge to deny the request. Hooper is scheduled to be executed Nov. 16 for the killings of Pat Redmond and Helen Phelps.
Cuomo’s return: Ex-gov launches podcast, laments downfall
NEW YORK (AP) — Fourteen months after resigning in a sexual harassment scandal, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is looking to elbow his way back into the public eye. The Democrat is launching a podcast and a political action committee in what could be the first steps toward a comeback bid for political office. The first episode of the podcast launches Thursday. Cuomo isn’t following the usual playbook for misbehaving politicians seeking redemption. He’s unrelenting in his view that he was the victim of a political hit job. A lawyer for one woman suing Cuomo for alleged harassment says the world would be a better place if he stayed home.
Sanibel Island causeway washed out by Ian reopens early
SANIBEL, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the reopening of the causeway linking Sanibel Island to the mainland that was washed out by Hurricane Ian. The 3-mile causeway was badly damaged by the Category 4 hurricane, with initial predictions that repairs could take months. Instead, the span reopened on Wednesday, just three weeks after the storm blew ashore Sept. 28. Sanibel Island is home to about 6,300 people. The storm killed more than 100 people in Florida, many of them in Lee County, where Sanibel and its famed seashell beaches are a top tourist destination. One lifelong Sanibel resident, Troy Thompson, said having the causeway back will really help the barrier island because so much recovery work remains.
NC clinics want nurses to offer medication-induced abortions
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Abortion providers and an abortion-rights group want some judges to permit more trained health professionals in North Carolina to prescribe pills for medication-induced abortions. Planned Parenthood South Atlantic filed a request Monday asking that a law be blocked that limits the dispensing from just certain licensed physicians. They say physician assistants, nurse practitioners and certified nurse midwives who work at clinics have expertise to dispense the medicines. They say such a change is needed because many out-of-state residents are seeking abortions in North Carolina following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision striking down Roe v. Wade. State lawmakers and officials defending the law will get to weigh in.
Former prosecutor sentenced for bribery, extortion, fraud
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A former state attorney in north Florida has been sentenced to three years and four months in federal prison for participating in a bribery and extortion scheme. Court records show 54-year-old Jeffrey Siegmeister was sentenced Monday in Jacksonville federal court. He previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to use a facility of commerce for bribery and extortion and three other charges. Siegmeister was the elected state attorney for the 3rd Judicial Circuit of Florida from 2013 through 2019. According to court documents, Siegmeister conspired with one defense attorney over several years by soliciting bribes in exchange for the favorable disposition of charges. In a separate case, officials say Siegmeister dismissed two DUI charges in exchange for a $20,000 discount on a tractor.
Bobo slaying witness to plead guilty in federal weapons case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Court documents show a convicted felon who was released from prison after his key trial testimony about the slaying of Tennessee nursing student Holly Bobo plans to change his plea to guilty on weapons charges filed shortly after he was granted his freedom. A federal judge has set a Nov. 22 hearing for Jason Autry, who was arrested in December 2020 after he tried to run away from a sheriff’s deputy in a rural field, where the deputy found a rifle. An Oct. 4 court filing shows Autry had pleaded not guilty, but he has decided to change his plea to guilty.
Idaho to ban public drag show performances
SPOKANE, Wash. – According to the Idaho State Journal, a bill prohibiting public drag show performances will be introduced in the upcoming Idaho legislative session. This bill would ban all drag performances from any public venue in Idaho including drag queen story events in public library’s. Idaho Family...
Dem leads in fundraising for GOP-drawn Nashville House seat
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Democrat Heidi Campbell led in fundraising and spending last quarter in an open U.S. House race in Tennessee. Her opponent, Republican Andy Ogles, has taken a lower-key general election approach in a Nashville district that the GOP redrew to flip a Democratic seat. Campbell raised $533,000 and spent $183,500 from mid-July through September. Ogles raised $242,400 and spent $126,500 in the same period, with $73,200 of that spending occurring up until the Aug. 8 primary election. The strategy appears to indicate Ogles thinks that GOP-led redistricting provided enough cushion for a Republican win in the 5th Congressional District. Campbell is hoping that Republicans are overestimating their odds after national issues surfaced, including the Supreme Court’s abortion ruling.
Police: Campaign signs found booby-trapped with razor blades
NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Police say political signs in southeastern Pennsylvania have been found booby-trapped with razor blades, which resulted in sliced fingers for one resident. Upper Makefield Township police said Sunday that a resident found a sign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro placed without permission on their property, and while trying to remove it found razor blades “placed around the perimeter of the sign.” Signs for two other Democratic candidates were also found to be booby-trapped. Police said their investigation continues and warned residents to use caution in removing signs placed on their property without permission.
Michigan man to get life sentence in killing, mutilation
CORUNNA, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man who acknowledged killing another man and hanging the mutilated body from a ceiling will face life in prison without parole. A judge said Wednesday that the killing was premeditated murder. Mark Latunski pleaded guilty in September to killing 25-year-old Kevin Bacon. Judge Matthew Stewart called it a “crime of cold calculation.” The men met on the dating app Grindr. Latunski initially was found incompetent to stand trial, but that status changed after mental health treatment. Defense attorney Mary Chartier says first-degree murder doesn’t fit the case. First-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison. The next hearing is Dec. 15.
Man charged with abusing body of woman last seen in Florida
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A man is charged with abusing the corpse of a former girlfriend whose body was found in a shallow grave in an Alabama barn days after the two had met in the Florida Panhandle to exchange custody of their daughter. Authorities in St. Clair County, Alabama, say 35-year-old Marcus Spanevelo is accused of mistreating the remains of Cassie Carli. But news outlets report he isn’t charged in her death. Carli was last seen in March after meeting Spanevelo in the parking lot of a restaurant in Navarre, Florida, where she went to pick up their preschool-age daughter after a visit with the man. Her body was found in Alabama following Spanevelo’s arrest.
EXPLAINER: How Georgia’s midterm runoff elections work
Control of the U.S. Senate could again come down to Georgia — and that means it could further come down to the state’s runoff election rules. Polls suggest that incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican nominee Herschel Walker are headed to a tight contest Nov. 8. There’s also a Libertarian on the ballot. Warnock and Walker will meet again in a Dec. 6 runoff if neither gets more than 50% of votes cast. Two years ago, control of the U.S. Senate came down to Georgia’s Senate contests, both of which went into runoffs and were ultimately won by Democrats.
Fetterman’s doctor says he’s recovering well from May stroke
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, John Fetterman, has released a doctor’s note saying he’s recovering well from a stroke in May. The release Wednesday comes in the closing weeks of the campaign as Fetterman’s Republican rival, Dr. Mehmet Oz, has questioned Fetterman’s fitness to serve. The doctor’s letter says Fetterman continues to endure effects of the stroke that involve speech and the ability to quickly respond. But the doctor says Fetterman exhibited no effects on his cognitive ability and says Fetterman is healthy enough to “work full duty in public office.” Oz is a heart surgeon who has treated stroke patients, and he has suggested the stroke has left Fetterman unequipped to serve effectively in the Senate.
California stabbing suspect arrested after 1 killed, 3 hurt
LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Southern California police say a man with a knife has been arrested following a series of stabbings that killed a woman and wounded three others. The Long Beach Police Department says the 21-year-old Long Beach man was arrested after the stabbings early Monday. The first victim, a woman in her 60s, was found at about 5:30 a.m. and was pronounced dead at a hospital. A man was found stabbed about an hour later and two other men were found wounded about a half-hour after the second attack. All three are expected to survive. Investigators say the attacks were unprovoked and the suspect didn’t know the victims.
