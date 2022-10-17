Read full article on original website
How much are tickets for the World Cup in Qatar?
Everything supporters need to know about purchasing tickets for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal’s World Cup Chances Just Took a Massive Hit
Cristiano Ronaldo's final chance to win a World Cup just hit a speed bump after an injury to a crucial Portugal teammate. The post Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal’s World Cup Chances Just Took a Massive Hit appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Rugby League World Cup on course to break attendance record, say organisers
Rugby League World Cup organisers remain confident this year’s event will be the best-attended in history and have defended the pricing strategy that has come under scrutiny during the opening week of the competition. Almost 100,000 supporters have attended the first seven games of the tournament. While there have...
China Gifts Qatar Two Pandas Ahead of World Cup
A pair of giant pandas sent as a gift from China arrived in Qatar on Wednesday ahead of next month's World Cup. They will take up residence in an indoor enclosure in the desert nation designed to duplicate conditions in the dense forests of China's mountainous Sichuan province. Eight hundred kilograms (nearly 1,800 pounds) of fresh bamboo will be flown in each week to feed them.
American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
Panic as Russia Drags Another Neighbor to the Brink of War
Russia is sending as many as 9,000 servicemen and hundreds of armored vehicles to Belarus, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said Monday. According to the ministry, Belarusian forces are set to conduct live fire exercises and anti-aircraft guided missile launches with the Russians. It is the latest sign that Belarus, which...
US busts ring of Russians, Latvians and a Ukrainian attempting to smuggle US military tech to to Moscow arms makers - including device for building NUCLEAR weapons
The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine, the Justice Department said,...
World's 2nd Richest Person Sells Private Jet, Fed Up With People Tracking It On Twitter: 'No One Can See Where I Go'
Luxury-goods company LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton's LVMUY Bernard Arnault sold his private jet to stop Twitter accounts from tracking his travels. What Happened: Fed up with Twitterverse tracking Arnault's every move via his private plane, the world's second-richest person on Monday on French radio station Radio Classique said LVMH sold its private jet, reported Bloomberg.
Which 2022 FIFA World Cup Games Will Be Played on Thanksgiving?
It’s time to stuff ourselves with more than just food. When Thanksgiving rolls around on Thursday, Nov. 24, we’ll have more sports action on the menu than just the NFL – it’ll also be World Cup matchday for eight nations. Since the 2022 FIFA World Cup...
Jonathan David has scored goals galore for Lille and Canada and aged just 22 looks capable of becoming one of his generation's most prominent strikers... an impressive showing at the World Cup could earn him a Premier League move
Jonathan David has been linked with a move to the Premier League for some time, and at this year's World Cup he has the opportunity to show everybody what he is capable of. Canada are competing at their first World Cup for 36 years and in terms of attacking prowess it seems likely that they will be heavily reliant on Lille forward David.
Qatar World Cup 2022 fan village look likes shipping containers and will set supporters back almost £200 a NIGHT
SUPPORTERS heading to the World Cup will fork out almost £200-a-night to stay in "cabins" that resemble a glorified shipping container. The biggest event in football hits Qatar next month but supporters heading to the Middle East to stay in the Fan Village will find themselves packed in like sardines.
England set for reunion with former head coach Chris Silverwood... as Sri Lanka beat the Netherlands to book their place in the same group as Jos Buttler's side for Super 12 stage of T20 World Cup
England face a reunion with their former head coach Chris Silverwood after his Sri Lanka side qualified for the next round of the T20 World Cup as group winners. Silverwood was sacked in the February aftermath of a dreadful Ashes series and a sequence of one win in 17 Test matches, with the ECB subsequently splitting his duties between Brendon McCullum and Matthew Mott.
Shirt worn by Diego Maradona in the 1986 World Cup final returned to Argentina
The shirt that Diego Maradona wore in the 1986 World Cup Final has been returned to Argentina.
FOX Sports
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Müller seals second title for Germany
Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Gerd Müller's final goal for Germany. Gerd Müller scored an astonishing 68...
Sporting News
Serbia World Cup squad 2022: All projected 26 players on Serbian national football team roster
Serbia have established themselves as a solid World Cup force since 2010, with Qatar 2022 representing their third appearance from the last four tournaments. Dragan Stojkovic also becomes the third manager to lead them at a World Cup as their reputation for sacking coaches shows little sign of slowing down.
BBC
Kalidou Koulibaly: Chelsea defender says African teams 'should aim to win World Cup'
Senegal captain and Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly says the Teranga Lions are aiming to become the first African nation to win the World Cup, with the tournament in Qatar exactly a month away. No side from the continent has ever made it past the quarter-finals, with Cameroon (1990), Senegal (2002)...
Kakao Co-CEO Resigns After Mass Outage Locked 53 Million Users Out
"I feel the heavy burden of responsibility over this incident and will step down from my position as CEO and lead the emergency disaster task force overseeing the aftermath of the incident," co-CEO Namkoong Whon said at a press conference. His resignation comes after a fire at a data center...
Tunisia manager for World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Jalel Kadri
Jalel Kadri was thrust into the Tunisia manager job earlier this year and will now lead his country at the World Cup
IGN
NAM vs UAE Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI Updates, Pitch Report & Injury Updates for T20 World Cup 2022, Group A, Match 10
Namibia vs United Arab Emirates, Group A, Match 10. Date & Time: October 20th, at 1:30 PM IST and 7:00 PM Local Time. Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar. Namibia will face United Arab Emirates in the Group A contest of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday. A triumph over Sri Lanka by 55 runs didn’t last long for Namibia as they lost to Netherlands by 5 wickets in their following game. Their qualification still hangs in balance and they must win this match to go further. They are placed at the 2nd spot in the standings with 2 points. Jan Frylinck had a great couple of matches with both bat and ball. Bernard Scholtz and JJ Smit made valuable contributions as well.
ATP Tour Final is pushed back TWO HOURS to avoid losing 'millions' of fans to the opening match of the World Cup in Qatar... but ATP insist they will NOT offer refunds for those who can no longer go despite taking two months to reschedule
The ATP have pushed back the final singles match of 2022 by two hours to avoid clashing with the opening match of the World Cup in Qatar. Determined to reach 'the largest possible global audience' for the season-ending Tour final, the ATP have taken the decision to reschedule to a later slot, thus avoiding running concurrently with Qatar's opening Group A match with Ecuador.
