FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Person of Interest’ in deaths of 4 Oklahoma Friends Arrested in FloridaShameel ShamsDaytona Beach Shores, FL
$150,000 Worth of Cocaine Washed Up on Florida Beach Was Found by a “Good Samaritan” Who Handed It In to Border PatrolToby HazlewoodDaytona Beach, FL
72-Yr Old Florida Man Dies While Draining His Pool During Hurricane IanPool MagazineDeltona, FL
72 Year Old Man Dies Going Out into Hurricane Ian To Drain His PoolTyler Mc.Deltona, FL
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersOrmond Beach, FL
fox35orlando.com
'You again?' Florida deputy arrests repeat offender during traffic stop, finds drugs in underwear, video shows
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man was arrested for the fourth time this year after deputies say they found drugs in his underwear during a traffic stop, new bodycam video shows. Stephen Joel Horton, 42, was arrested on Thursday at State Road 100 near Colbert Lane in Palm Coast....
State Road 415 reopens in Seminole County after man evaded deputies, jumped in water
SEMNOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said the warrant for the suspect came out of Lake County and he will be charged with fleeing and possibly drug charges. Update 8:41 p.m. The Volusia County Sherriff’s Office said the road is reopened and SCSO has the...
fox35orlando.com
Man breaks into Daytona Beach Airbnb, frightening guests staying in the home
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A man renting an AirBnB with his family said he called 911 after a finding a stranger in his home. Police came out and caught the suspect in another home. "Sheriffs Office with a K-9 announce yourself, you’re gonna get bit." And that’s exactly what...
fox35orlando.com
Suspect in custody in Seminole County following multi-county pursuit, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A suspect is in custody in Seminole County after a chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies in Central Florida, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the suspect jumped into the St. Johns River while trying to escape authorities. He remained in the water for about an hour while law enforcement officers worked to get him into custody.
fox35orlando.com
Suspicious driver approached boy walking to school, asked him to get into his car, Lake County deputies say
The Lake County Sheriff's Office is looking for a driver who allegedly approached a 12-year-old boy who was walking to his bus stop in Clermont, Florida, on Thursday, and asked him to get into his car. The boy told deputies that the person approached him in a silver car on...
fox35orlando.com
Deputies believe man found shot and killed in car could be connected to shooting in Eatonville
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County detectives say a man who was found shot in a car and died could be connected to a shooting in Eatonville. Deputies say on Friday, law enforcement was investigating a possible shooting on Samuel Street in Eatonville. Once on the scene, detectives found bullet casings on the ground, but no victims or witnesses.
click orlando
Daytona Beach police search for missing 18-year-old last seen in Ocala
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 18-year-old man. Police tweeted Friday that Tyrell Hart was last seen four days ago, on Monday, by his mother. [TRENDING: Day care workers charged, accused of scaring toddlers with Halloween mask |...
WESH
Police: 17-year-old boy hit by vehicle in Daytona Beach dies at hospital
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Daytona Beach police said a boy struck by a vehicle Friday has died. The 17-year-old was riding a scooter on a sidewalk Friday, and according to police, he veered into traffic on Old Kings Road and Big Tree Road. A vehicle hit the 17-year-old boy....
WESH
Suspect in Volusia County bar fight, deadly car crash arrested
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Daytona Beach man, accused of trying to stab another man during a bar fight that ended in a deadly crash last summer is back in jail. Oneil Edwards, 30, was booked into jail Wednesday. Prosecutors had his bond revoked after he was arrested again...
click orlando
Gunman gets 20-year sentence for killing man seen with ex-wife at Orlando immigration office
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was sentenced Friday for the deadly shooting of another man who police said was walking with the gunman’s ex-wife at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services building in Orlando last year. Alberto Rivero-Milian, 54, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Friday...
click orlando
Ormond Beach community pleads for funding to elevate homes
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Three weeks after Hurricane Ian hit, neighbors in one Volusia County community pleaded for federal help to elevate their homes to avert more flooding. “This is my fifth time flooding,” said Jeremy Ianarelli, who lives along the Tomoka River in Ormond Beach. “This time was uncontrollable, and I had three pumps running in here. I had about a 12-to-14-inch difference from in the house, but then, I just couldn’t control it after I got over that.”
Man found inside crashed car in Orange County shot to death, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County deputies responded to a car crash Thursday night and found someone inside, dead after being shot. Deputies are trying to figure out who killed a man who crashed in Pine Hills on Stardust Lane, not too far from Ridgewood Park Elementary School. Investigators are...
WESH
Residents in New Smyrna Beach neighborhood forced to move out due to Hurricane Ian damage
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — There are people all over Florida who are now homeless, at least temporarily, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane-force winds and floods were devastating in New Smyrna Beach. Now, some residents in public housing are being forced to leave. Dozens of people had...
Trucktoberfest: Increased fines, towing costs will accompany unsanctioned Daytona Beach event
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Deputies are preparing for hundreds of huge trucks to roll into Daytona Beach this weekend for Trucktoberfest. It’s a pop-up, unsanctioned event, and the type the sheriff’s office said they’ve had problems with in the past. Signs have been put up alerting...
fox35orlando.com
Daytona Beach businesses hope for trouble-free 'Trucktoberfest'
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach's unsanctioned "Trucktoberfest" kicks off this weekend, and businesses hope truckers heard law enforcement's message loud and clear about coming into town this weekend. Earlier this week, Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety posted on Facebook preparing residents for the unsanctioned, unpermitted Trucktoberfest. The...
985thesportshub.com
Armpits of America: Florida man tries to toss alligator on roof to teach it ‘a lesson’
A Florida man told police he was “teaching it a lesson” when he tried to throw a stolen alligator from a miniature golf course onto the roof of a beachside cocktail lounge, authorities said. The 32-year-old man was arrested when Daytona Beach Shores police officers spotted him attempting...
mynews13.com
Volusia County Property Appraiser assesses nearly 7,000 homes damaged by Hurricane Ian
As the cleanup from Hurricane Ian continues, the Volusia County Property Appraiser's Office has determined that the storm inflicted more than $325 million in damage to properties throughout the county. What You Need To Know. The Volusia County Property Appraiser's Office says Hurricane Ian caused more than $325 million in...
WATCH: Trooper uses pit maneuver to stop suspect during chase on Beachline in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A wanted suspect led Brevard County deputies on a pursuit to Orange County on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said a person who had an active warrant in another state did not stop when a deputy tried to pull over the driver.
click orlando
2-vehicle collision shuts down Gore Street in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A two-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon near downtown Orlando forced the closure of a section of Gore Street, according to Orlando police. In a statement, police said three people were hurt, two of whom suffered minor injuries while one was taken to a hospital as a trauma patient.
1 dead after pickup truck catches fire after crash, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Orange County. The crash happened on northbound State Road 429 on Saturday morning around 6:45 a.m. Troopers said a pickup left the highway, hit a guardrail and caught on fire. The driver of the pickup...
