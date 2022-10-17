ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ormond Beach, FL

fox35orlando.com

Suspect in custody in Seminole County following multi-county pursuit, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A suspect is in custody in Seminole County after a chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies in Central Florida, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the suspect jumped into the St. Johns River while trying to escape authorities. He remained in the water for about an hour while law enforcement officers worked to get him into custody.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Ormond Beach community pleads for funding to elevate homes

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Three weeks after Hurricane Ian hit, neighbors in one Volusia County community pleaded for federal help to elevate their homes to avert more flooding. “This is my fifth time flooding,” said Jeremy Ianarelli, who lives along the Tomoka River in Ormond Beach. “This time was uncontrollable, and I had three pumps running in here. I had about a 12-to-14-inch difference from in the house, but then, I just couldn’t control it after I got over that.”
ORMOND BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Daytona Beach businesses hope for trouble-free 'Trucktoberfest'

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach's unsanctioned "Trucktoberfest" kicks off this weekend, and businesses hope truckers heard law enforcement's message loud and clear about coming into town this weekend. Earlier this week, Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety posted on Facebook preparing residents for the unsanctioned, unpermitted Trucktoberfest. The...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

2-vehicle collision shuts down Gore Street in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A two-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon near downtown Orlando forced the closure of a section of Gore Street, according to Orlando police. In a statement, police said three people were hurt, two of whom suffered minor injuries while one was taken to a hospital as a trauma patient.
ORLANDO, FL

