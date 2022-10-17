ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

ABC6.com

2 Woonsocket schools closed Thursday

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Two Woonsocket schools will be closed Thursday. Woonsocket High School and Woonsocket Area Career and Technical Center are closed Thursday because of a pipe failure. Administration and custodians will have to report. ABC 6 News has reached out to the district for more information and...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

Principals get acquainted with new school halls

PAWTUCKET – Students and staff are getting acquainted with new principals at Joseph Jenks Junior High School and Samuel Slater Middle School, and those leaders are also getting to know their schools. The search for a new principal at Slater began earlier this year after Mike Cordeiro, who had...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Kalus proposes ‘short-term’ solutions for RIPTA driver shortage

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Ashley Kalus addressed the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority’s driver shortage on Tuesday. During a press conference, Kalus outlined “short-term, yet immediate” solutions to the driver shortage. The Republican said she would work with RIPTA to find retired bus...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Who Are The Players—Contamination at $410 Million 6/10 Project

As GoLocal has worked to uncover the events leading to the dumping of dozens and dozens of truckloads of contaminated material into one of the poorest neighborhoods in Providence, we have learned about the players involved -- the whistleblowers and those who committed the crime. The facts lead from a...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

City leaders discuss proposal to ban more than 3 students living together

(WJAR) — The Providence City Council discussed a proposed ordinance looking to expand the limitations on the number of college students living together in homes or apartments. The current ordinance prohibits more than three college students from living together in single-family homes. The ordinance's sponsor Councilwoman Helen Anthony is...
Turnto10.com

Write-in campaign for city councilor who filed complaint pops up in Woonsocket

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Election season is here, and as campaign signs scatter lawns and fences in Woonsocket, it's an online version that's getting some attention. On Monday, Woonsocket resident Rhonda Charron started "Denise Sierra for Mayor," a private Facebook group helping push a write-in campaign for the outgoing city councilor who filed a complaint against former mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt back in September.
WOONSOCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Affordable housing expands in East Providence

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island Secretary of Housing Josh Staal knows finding affordable housing impacts nearly everyone statewide. “Whether you’re young and recently out of college or older and having trouble with energy costs, housing is impacting everyone in Rhode Island,” Staal said. In an...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Letter – Newport Voters: Our community needs you to reject Question 5

I am a parent of young children in Newport and am highly invested in our public schools. I have attended several public meetings discussing the proposal to regionalize Newport and Middletown schools. While I would be thrilled to support a plan to unify our two small school systems; to create...
NEWPORT, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Saint Elizabeth Community: Trusted Care Since 1882

Above: Saint Elizabeth Home. Credit: Saint Elizabeth Community. For 140 years, Rhode Island families have entrusted the care of their loved ones to Saint Elizabeth Community. Unlike other elder care providers in our state, Saint Elizabeth Community is a nonprofit organization. As such, it combines superior caregiver-to-client ratios with an unwavering focus on providing exceptional care in the right setting at the right time.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
Turnto10.com

Retired contractor donates tools to man whose van was stolen

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — As the saying goes, “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.”. Donald Thela has a war chest of power tools and construction materials at his North Kingstown home. He said they don’t get much use anymore since he retired as a contractor six months ago.
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Connecticut man convicted of 2020 murder of Westerly man

(WJAR) — A jury found a Connecticut man guilty of the murder of a Westerly man in 2020. Louis Seignious was found guilty of the murder of 28-year-old Vincent Sebastian. Seignious, 33 of Norwich, Connecticut, was found guilty of first-degree murder, carrying a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, and domestic breaking and entering.
WESTERLY, RI
reportertoday.com

Nora Joan Thomas

Big sister Amelia and big brother Patrick wish to announce the birth of baby sister Nora Joan Thomas. Nora was born at Women and Infants Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island on September 21, 2022. Nora was 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was 19 inches long. Their parents are Joshua and Jessica Thomas from Fall River, Mass. Grandparents are Debra Dumitriu of Chepachet, Rhode Island; and Michael and Denise Thomas of Rehoboth, Mass.
PROVIDENCE, RI

