ABC6.com
2 Woonsocket schools closed Thursday
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Two Woonsocket schools will be closed Thursday. Woonsocket High School and Woonsocket Area Career and Technical Center are closed Thursday because of a pipe failure. Administration and custodians will have to report. ABC 6 News has reached out to the district for more information and...
Valley Breeze
Principals get acquainted with new school halls
PAWTUCKET – Students and staff are getting acquainted with new principals at Joseph Jenks Junior High School and Samuel Slater Middle School, and those leaders are also getting to know their schools. The search for a new principal at Slater began earlier this year after Mike Cordeiro, who had...
ABC6.com
Kalus proposes ‘short-term’ solutions for RIPTA driver shortage
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Ashley Kalus addressed the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority’s driver shortage on Tuesday. During a press conference, Kalus outlined “short-term, yet immediate” solutions to the driver shortage. The Republican said she would work with RIPTA to find retired bus...
6-10 Connector contamination controversy results in criminal charges
Federal investigators found a contractor used in the 6-10 Connector redevelopment project made false statements about contaminated soil found on site.
GoLocalProv
Who Are The Players—Contamination at $410 Million 6/10 Project
As GoLocal has worked to uncover the events leading to the dumping of dozens and dozens of truckloads of contaminated material into one of the poorest neighborhoods in Providence, we have learned about the players involved -- the whistleblowers and those who committed the crime. The facts lead from a...
ABC6.com
Construction firm behind 6/10 Connector project fined over contaminated materials
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — United States Attorney Zachary Chuha said Wednesday that Barletta Heavy Division, Inc., a Massachusetts construction firm, has been fined over an investigation into fill used in the 6/10 Connector project in Providence. Federal prosecutors said stone and dirt from two separate Barletta job sites, in...
Two SouthCoast Restaurants Make Yelp’s New England Top 100 List
We know New Bedford and Fall River have lots of great restaurants and we love when they get recognized for it on a big scale. Yelp just posted the Top 100 New England Restaurants of 2022, its first-ever ranking of this kind. Two SouthCoast spots made the list, while a Rhode Island restaurant came in at No. 1.
Turnto10.com
City leaders discuss proposal to ban more than 3 students living together
(WJAR) — The Providence City Council discussed a proposed ordinance looking to expand the limitations on the number of college students living together in homes or apartments. The current ordinance prohibits more than three college students from living together in single-family homes. The ordinance's sponsor Councilwoman Helen Anthony is...
Turnto10.com
Write-in campaign for city councilor who filed complaint pops up in Woonsocket
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Election season is here, and as campaign signs scatter lawns and fences in Woonsocket, it's an online version that's getting some attention. On Monday, Woonsocket resident Rhonda Charron started "Denise Sierra for Mayor," a private Facebook group helping push a write-in campaign for the outgoing city councilor who filed a complaint against former mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt back in September.
Warwick to install 10 license plate recognition cameras
The city council passed an ordinance Monday night that regulates the use of the devices.
Turnto10.com
Baker to attend Massachusetts State Police's 87th Recruit Training Troop graduation
(WJAR) — Governor Charlie Baker is set to attend the graduation of the Massachusetts State Police’s 87th Recruit Training Troop on Thursday. The ceremony is being held at the DCU Center in Worcester. During the festivities, the troops, in full uniform, are announced to be fit to serve...
ABC6.com
Affordable housing expands in East Providence
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island Secretary of Housing Josh Staal knows finding affordable housing impacts nearly everyone statewide. “Whether you’re young and recently out of college or older and having trouble with energy costs, housing is impacting everyone in Rhode Island,” Staal said. In an...
RI man pleads guilty to cyberstalking Maine woman
Larry Spencer, 63, was accused of harassing and intimidating the woman in Maine through email and social media between March and September 2019, according to prosecutors.
whatsupnewp.com
Letter – Newport Voters: Our community needs you to reject Question 5
I am a parent of young children in Newport and am highly invested in our public schools. I have attended several public meetings discussing the proposal to regionalize Newport and Middletown schools. While I would be thrilled to support a plan to unify our two small school systems; to create...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Saint Elizabeth Community: Trusted Care Since 1882
Above: Saint Elizabeth Home. Credit: Saint Elizabeth Community. For 140 years, Rhode Island families have entrusted the care of their loved ones to Saint Elizabeth Community. Unlike other elder care providers in our state, Saint Elizabeth Community is a nonprofit organization. As such, it combines superior caregiver-to-client ratios with an unwavering focus on providing exceptional care in the right setting at the right time.
Turnto10.com
Community College of Rhode Island dental hygiene clinic promotes free oral care
October is National Dental Hygiene Month, but the care provided at the Community College of Rhode Island's dental hygiene clinic is year-round, except during fall, spring and summer breaks. "The lack of insurance and the lack of access to care is a big problem," said Dr. Janice Schmitz, program director...
Turnto10.com
Retired contractor donates tools to man whose van was stolen
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — As the saying goes, “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.”. Donald Thela has a war chest of power tools and construction materials at his North Kingstown home. He said they don’t get much use anymore since he retired as a contractor six months ago.
Turnto10.com
Connecticut man convicted of 2020 murder of Westerly man
(WJAR) — A jury found a Connecticut man guilty of the murder of a Westerly man in 2020. Louis Seignious was found guilty of the murder of 28-year-old Vincent Sebastian. Seignious, 33 of Norwich, Connecticut, was found guilty of first-degree murder, carrying a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, and domestic breaking and entering.
reportertoday.com
Nora Joan Thomas
Big sister Amelia and big brother Patrick wish to announce the birth of baby sister Nora Joan Thomas. Nora was born at Women and Infants Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island on September 21, 2022. Nora was 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was 19 inches long. Their parents are Joshua and Jessica Thomas from Fall River, Mass. Grandparents are Debra Dumitriu of Chepachet, Rhode Island; and Michael and Denise Thomas of Rehoboth, Mass.
Turnto10.com
Ørsted touts more Rhode Island projects during tour of Block Island wind farm
OFF BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. (WJAR) — Nearly six years after the Block Island Wind Farm's turbines began turning, NBC 10 News is getting an up close look at them, as its owners say more projects like it are soon to follow. A wind power convention is being held in...
