Read full article on original website
Beat_U_W/FACTS
2d ago
there is no scientific data that gives an excuse for wearing a mask. we must revert to common sense that if you are wearing one it's to commit a crime.
Reply(2)
6
Alexander Takacs
2d ago
Regardless of the thefts how stupid are you to leave a wallet in your car let alone unlocked you just invited the theft
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022Marilyn JohnsonCollegeville, PA
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersLimerick, PA
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensSaylorsburg, PA
Related
fox29.com
Police: Nearly 300 cars 'takeover' Neshaminy Mall as concerns grow about car meetups
BENSALEM, Pa. - The Bensalem Township Police Department is drafting a plan to combat car meetups after nearly 300 cars gathered at Neshaminy Mall over the weekend. According to police, the large number of cars gathered at the mall on Saturday around 11:30 p.m., more than three hours after the mall closed for the night.
erienewsnow.com
Crack Cocaine, Heroin Seized Following Search in Millcreek Township
A large amount of drugs have been seized following the search of an address in Millcreek Township on Wednesday, according to police. Detectives in the Millcreek Township Police Vice Unit, Erie District Attorney's Drug Task Force and the City of Erie Police Vice Unit served the search warrant in the 1400 block of W. 25th St. around 8:45 a.m.
Unauthorized car rally moved from Oxford Valley Mall to Neshaminy Mall to Willow Grove Mall: Police
An unauthorized car rally moved from the Oxford Valley Mall to the Neshaminy Mall to the Willow Grove Mall last weekend, police say.
Pennsylvania State Police make 5 arrests, give 168 tickets during local enforcement action
Pennsylvania State Police from Troop M made five arrests -- four for driving under the influence and one involving drugs -- during a traffic enforcement effort on Tuesday, according to a news release. There were also 168 traffic tickets issued and 76 warnings across the Bethlehem-based troop’s coverage area in...
Samurai sword-wielding suspect wearing clown mask robs Pocono Mountains store
A convenience store in the Pocono Mountains was robbed by a suspect wearing a clown mask and brandishing a samurai sword, police said.
Multi-vehicle wreck shuts Route 22 West for more than hour near MacArthur Road
A multi-vehicle crash Thursday morning on Route 22 West near the MacArthur Road interchange in Whitehall Township shut the highway in that direction. The wreck was reported at 6:26 a.m., according to a Lehigh County emergency dispatch supervisor. It wasn’t clear if there were any injuries, but just before 7...
phillyvoice.com
Bucks County property connected to notorious 2017 murders listed for sale
The Solebury Township home where investigators found key evidence leading to the bodies of four young men murdered in 2017 has been listed for sale at a price of $700,000. The property at 2827 Aquetong Road, once owned by the parents of confessed killer Cosmo DiNardo, was put on the market earlier this month. The three-bedroom, two bathroom home is described in the RE/MAX Aspire listing as a fully renovated, historic property that was built in 1821 and sits on just under an acre of land.
fox29.com
Man dead after crashing car into 2 FedEx trucks in Deptford Township, police say
DEPTFORD TWP, N.J. - Deptford Township Police Department are investigating a car crash that left a man dead on Tuesday morning. Just before 9 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Clements Bridge Road, right along the Camden County border, for reports of a vehicle collision. Police say after...
Home Burglar On Loose After Jumping Out Of Moving Van In Botched Lehigh Valley Theft: Police
A home burglar is on the loose after jumping out of a moving van he discovered was occupied during a botched theft in the Lehigh Valley area, say authorities who are seeking clues. Officers responded to a report of a home burglary and attempted vehicle theft on the 1800 block...
Car Crashes After Driver Swerves To Avoid Deer In Lehigh Valley: Police
A driver hit a tree after swerving to avoid a deer in the Lehigh Valley, authorities said. The crash happened on the 300 block of Mickley Road in Whitehall Township on the morning of Monday, Oct. 17, according to LehighValleyLive. The driver was alone in the car when it crashed...
Drug sting off of Route 191 nets 57 grams of meth, 2 arrests, cops say
A drug sting arranged near a Route 22 interchange netted 57 grams of methamphetamine and the arrests of two Lehigh Valley people, the Northampton County Drug Task Force said. Barrett Griggs, 40, of Whitehall Township, and Julie Louise Weil, 53, of Allentown, were arrested in the sting Thursday and each face drug charges in the case.
erienewsnow.com
Man Accused of Pulling Down Pants, Exposing Himself after Theft from Fairview Business
A man is accused of pulling down his pants and exposing himself in a retail theft incident, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened at Poor Richard's Bait & Tackle on W. Lake Rd. in Fairview Township around 9:35 a.m. Sunday. The man - identified as Charles Beaumont, 48, of...
Body cam video shows moment police arrive to unauthorized car rally at Willow Grove Park Mall
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) - A fiery car crash in Montgomery County injured three people. Police say it happened after an unsanctioned car rally. It was a chaotic weekend in Abington Township. Police say nearly 200 cars zoomed first through the parking lot of a mall and then into a nearby neighborhood.Body camera footage shows the moment when Abington Township Police officers arrived at Willow Grove Park Mall to break up the unauthorized car rally event Saturday night. From the mall, a driver, that police believe is connected to the rally, took off to the 2900 block of Old...
Natural Gas Leak In Bensalem; Police Urge Caution
Bucks County residents were forced to evacuate their homes Tuesday, Oct. 18 as authorities investigated a natural gas leak. The leak occurred in Bensalem at the intersection of Bristol Road and Bensalem Boulevard, township police said in a Facebook post just before noon. Officials asked residents to avoid the area...
Roads reopen following gas leak in Bensalem, Pa.
Bensalem fire said the leak was in a high-pressure gas line.
Deptford, NJ driver dies after colliding with 2 FedEx trucks
DEPTFORD — A 24-year-old township man is dead after the car he was driving collided with two FedEx trucks. According to police, the driver of the late model Honda Accord was driving on Clements Bridge Road, near the Camden County border on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at approximately 8:52 a.m., when he collided with the pair of FedEx trucks.
Arson Suspected In Fire Near Bucks Co. Middle School
A small fire in a storage shed near a Bucks County middle school appears to have been the work of an arsonist, according to authorities. Bensalem fire officials were called to a storage shed behind Snyder Middle School on Hulmeville Road just after 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 16, the department said on Facebook.
Halloween 2022: When, where to trick-or-treat in the Lehigh Valley
Lehigh Valley residents don’t always celebrate Halloween when the rest of the nation does. While most Warren County residents typically celebrate on Oct. 31, municipalities in Northampton and Lehigh counties have varying dates and times for trick or treating. And chances are, the date is before the Monday holiday.
Inmate Found Dead In Central PA Prison
An inmate was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead at a State Correctional Institution in central Pennsylvania, prison authorities told Daily Voice on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Kenneth Eugene McLaughlin, 44, previously of 164 West Jamestown Road, Hempfield Township, was found unresponsive in his cell during staff rounds that morning, Acting...
Lehigh Valley’s 1st year-round homeless shelter eyed in Bethlehem, with 50-70 single rooms
Bethlehem City Council and the public got their first look Tuesday night at the city’s strategic plan, in the works since March, to address homelessness. Central to the plan is the Lehigh Valley’s first year-round homeless shelter, projected with 50 to 70 single rooms, four family units and 10 congregant-setting emergency beds. It’s projected as a multimillion-dollar investment, with hundreds of thousands in annual operating and maintenance costs.
Comments / 5