ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lower Saucon Township, PA

Comments / 5

Beat_U_W/FACTS
2d ago

there is no scientific data that gives an excuse for wearing a mask. we must revert to common sense that if you are wearing one it's to commit a crime.

Reply(2)
6
Alexander Takacs
2d ago

Regardless of the thefts how stupid are you to leave a wallet in your car let alone unlocked you just invited the theft

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
erienewsnow.com

Crack Cocaine, Heroin Seized Following Search in Millcreek Township

A large amount of drugs have been seized following the search of an address in Millcreek Township on Wednesday, according to police. Detectives in the Millcreek Township Police Vice Unit, Erie District Attorney's Drug Task Force and the City of Erie Police Vice Unit served the search warrant in the 1400 block of W. 25th St. around 8:45 a.m.
ERIE, PA
phillyvoice.com

Bucks County property connected to notorious 2017 murders listed for sale

The Solebury Township home where investigators found key evidence leading to the bodies of four young men murdered in 2017 has been listed for sale at a price of $700,000. The property at 2827 Aquetong Road, once owned by the parents of confessed killer Cosmo DiNardo, was put on the market earlier this month. The three-bedroom, two bathroom home is described in the RE/MAX Aspire listing as a fully renovated, historic property that was built in 1821 and sits on just under an acre of land.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Body cam video shows moment police arrive to unauthorized car rally at Willow Grove Park Mall

ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) - A fiery car crash in Montgomery County injured three people. Police say it happened after an unsanctioned car rally. It was a chaotic weekend in Abington Township. Police say nearly 200 cars zoomed first through the parking lot of a mall and then into a nearby neighborhood.Body camera footage shows the moment when Abington Township Police officers arrived at Willow Grove Park Mall to break up the unauthorized car rally event Saturday night. From the mall, a driver, that police believe is connected to the rally, took off to the 2900 block of Old...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Natural Gas Leak In Bensalem; Police Urge Caution

Bucks County residents were forced to evacuate their homes Tuesday, Oct. 18 as authorities investigated a natural gas leak. The leak occurred in Bensalem at the intersection of Bristol Road and Bensalem Boulevard, township police said in a Facebook post just before noon. Officials asked residents to avoid the area...
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
Daily Voice

Arson Suspected In Fire Near Bucks Co. Middle School

A small fire in a storage shed near a Bucks County middle school appears to have been the work of an arsonist, according to authorities. Bensalem fire officials were called to a storage shed behind Snyder Middle School on Hulmeville Road just after 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 16, the department said on Facebook.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Inmate Found Dead In Central PA Prison

An inmate was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead at a State Correctional Institution in central Pennsylvania, prison authorities told Daily Voice on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Kenneth Eugene McLaughlin, 44, previously of 164 West Jamestown Road, Hempfield Township, was found unresponsive in his cell during staff rounds that morning, Acting...
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley’s 1st year-round homeless shelter eyed in Bethlehem, with 50-70 single rooms

Bethlehem City Council and the public got their first look Tuesday night at the city’s strategic plan, in the works since March, to address homelessness. Central to the plan is the Lehigh Valley’s first year-round homeless shelter, projected with 50 to 70 single rooms, four family units and 10 congregant-setting emergency beds. It’s projected as a multimillion-dollar investment, with hundreds of thousands in annual operating and maintenance costs.
BETHLEHEM, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy