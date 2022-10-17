Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Police to represent Rhode Island at funeral of Connecticut officers
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Funeral plans are coming together for two Bristol, Connecticut, police officers, one week after they were tragically killed in the line of duty. The joint funeral service for Sgt. Alex Hamzy and Lt. Dustin DeMonte is set for Friday morning. Officers from across Rhode Island...
Turnto10.com
NBC10 I-Team: Shortage of primary care doctors affects Rhode Islanders
When Roberta Cherella of Providence found out her primary care physician was retiring, she immediately took action. “I get online, and I start making phone calls,” she said. But what should have been a simple process quickly proved otherwise. “Every doctor’s office I called, we are not taking any...
Turnto10.com
Projected rents for Superman building fit current market, experts say
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — While the just released rent for an apartment in the Superman building won’t give someone sticker shock, they certainly aren’t screaming affordable. The developer estimates rents will cost anywhere from $2,071 to $5,287 depending on the size of the unit. Some in the...
Turnto10.com
RIPTA temporarily reduces service amid bus driver shortage
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — More than 20 RIPTA routes were temporarily scaled back starting Saturday. Officials said a staffing shortage has caused delays and issues for high school students trying to get to school. "Lately it just been pure chaos, so I can't imagine what it’s going to turn...
Turnto10.com
Drought and dryness removed from much of Southern New England
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Consistent rain this fall has helped our drought situation immensely, with drought now removed for nearly all of Rhode Island and Southern New England as a whole. CHIME IN: Send us your weather pictures and videos. Back in mid-August, much of the area was under...
Turnto10.com
City of Providence is asking residents to nominate trees for the city's holiday displays
(WJAR) — Want to help spruce up Providence?. The capital city is asking residents to nominate trees for its holiday displays. The city is looking for a 35-foot to 45-foot spruce or fir tree to display at Providence City Hall. It is also searching for a 15-foot to 20-foot...
Turnto10.com
Community dedicates grove in honor of Fall River teenager
(WJAR) — A Fall River teenager who died at the hands of neglect will now have his memory live on forever. Massachusetts leaders held a dedication ceremony for the grove at Heritage State Park in honor of 14-year-old David Almond. According to police, David, who was autistic, was found...
Turnto10.com
Thousands attend funeral of 2 Connecticut officers
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Thousands of police officers from around the country gathered Friday in a football stadium in Connecticut for a funeral for two officers who were shot to death in an apparent ambush. The service for Bristol police Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy was...
Turnto10.com
Defendants plead not guilty to charges stemming from South Kingstown house party
Three of four University of Rhode Island students arrested at what South Kingstown police called a large house party earlier this month pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges at their arraignments this week, according to electronic court records. The fourth will be arraigned next month. Ryan Bromm and Sean Healy,...
Turnto10.com
Kerosene shortage worries homeowners, but suppliers say more is coming
COVENTRY, R.I. (WJAR) — There is a kerosene shortage in Southern New England. Homeowners say they're concerned as temperatures drop. Brenda Laplante has a half a tank of kerosene left to heat her mobile home in Coventry. She said she's been calling oil companies left and right looking for...
Turnto10.com
Flames break out in multifamily home in Central Falls
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) — A fire broke out in a multifamily home in Central Falls on Friday. Firefighters were called to the home on Moore Street at about 3:30 p.m. They contained the flames to the third floor. Officials said 15 people live in the building. No injuries...
Turnto10.com
Cranston neighborhood treats their dogs to festive Halloween walk
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Dozens of dogs showed off their Halloween costumes at a community dog walk at Newbury Village in Cranston on Saturday. The dogs and their owners followed a motorcade around the neighborhood. One of the organizers, Julie-Anne DeAngelis, said that neighbors got together to walk their...
Turnto10.com
Replay: Barrington travels to Portsmouth in Week 7 of 'Friday Night Rivals'
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — This week's "Friday Night Rivals" matchup took the FNR crew to Portsmouth, where the Patriots battled the Barrington Eagles. Portsmouth rolled to the 21-7 win against Barrington. For past coverage of high school football this season, visit NBC 10's Friday Night Rivals page.
Turnto10.com
The Steel Yard's 17th Annual Iron Pour
The 17th annual, Iron Pour is happening at The Steel yard in Providence. We are joined by Howie Sneider, Executive Director at the Steel Yard, and Spocka Summa, Events Partnership Coordinator, The Steel Yard, to tell us all about the event, and what they will be doing differently this year.
Turnto10.com
Civil engineer breathes new life into Boon Street church
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WJAR) — Locals in Narragansett have been watching the progress of the town’s long-abandoned 150-year old Presbyterian church building come back to life. This time as two luxury condos, just blocks from the world famous beach. It would take fate and the imagination of Boston-area civil...
Turnto10.com
Connecticut man convicted of 2020 murder of Westerly man
(WJAR) — A jury found a Connecticut man guilty of the murder of a Westerly man in 2020. Louis Seignious was found guilty of the murder of 28-year-old Vincent Sebastian. Seignious, 33 of Norwich, Connecticut, was found guilty of first-degree murder, carrying a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, and domestic breaking and entering.
Turnto10.com
Wrong-way driver killed in crash on Route 146
Massachusetts State Police said a wrong-way driver was killed in a crash on Route 146 in Uxbridge. Police said the 42-year-old man from Douglas was driving south in the northbound lanes at about 10:25 p.m. Friday when he crashed into an SUV. The Douglas man was killed. His name was...
Turnto10.com
Hope faces Scituate in NBC 10's Game of the Week
JOHNSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Hope High School faced Scituate on the field in Johnston in NBC 10's Game of the Week on Friday night. Scituate came out on top with a final score of 36-0.
