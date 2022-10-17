Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gustie volleyball keeps rolling
This weekend the Gustavus Volleyball team hosted the Gustavus Triangular Saturday, welcoming Bethel and Dubuque for a series of matches. Ranked the 20th team in the country heading into the weekend, the Gusties were looking to continue building on a strong season. Having won their last four matches, including a match Friday against Carleton, the Gusties were able to build off that.
Men’s golf preps for MIAC championships
This past weekend the Gustavus men’s golf team traveled to Edina to host the Twin Cities Classic. The tournament took place at the Elk River Country Club, Links at Northfork, and Edina Country Club, and featured teams from the MIAC and beyond. This included St. John’s, Bethel, Augsburg, Luther, Carleton, St. Olaf, and Macalester.
Men’s and Women’s Golf Wrap Up Fall Season at Golfweek Invite
DESTIN, Fla. – The Gustavus men’s and women’s golf teams completed their fall seasons Tuesday at the Golfweek DIII Invite. The Gustie men tied for 21st place with a three-round total of 299-305-301-905, while the women finished 23rd with a score of 337-324-330-991. Emory University won both the men’s and women’s competitions in a field of the best Division III teams in the country.
Men’s and Women’s Golf Compete on Day Two of Golfweek Invite
DESTIN, Fla. – The Gustavus men’s and women’s golf teams competed in round two of the Golfweek DIII Invite on Monday. The Gustie men carded a 305 and sit in 24th place, while the women posted a 324 and are in 23rd place. Kristin Martens (Sr., Sartell)...
Gustie of the Week: Haley Lukes
Senior Social Studies Education major Haley Lukes has been able to follow her passions during her time at Gustavus. Originally from Glencoe, Lukes was drawn to Gustavus because of its education program and strong financial aid package. Here, she found the right place and the right people to foster her academic endeavors. “I found kind of a home within the degree,” Lukes said.
Elder Joe graces GAC for Indigenous Peoples’ Day
Indigenous Peoples Day is a national holiday celebrated on the second Monday of October in the US. This holiday aims to honor Indigenous communities, contributions, culture, and histories. This year’s Indigenous Peoples Day landed on Monday, Oct. 10, and was commemorated on the Gustavus campus through two main events sponsored...
Gustie’s pride cannot be tamed
Homecoming week is finally here and the Campus Activities Board is hosting a list of events for all students to enjoy. Juniors Claire Lind and Emma Ericson share what the campus has to offer. On Monday, window painting took place in the Caf. Different organizations on campus signed up to...
Africa Studies grows by including diaspora
On Wednesday, Oct. 5, the college celebrated the ten-year anniversary of adding an African Studies minor. With this ten-year celebration came changes to the African Studies program. The minor is now called African/African Diaspora, an effort made in order to switch the focus. Before, the minor only talked about the history of Africa, but now the courses have expanded to focus more on the African diaspora. With this new focus, the college has now added more electives for students to choose from.
