On Wednesday, Oct. 5, the college celebrated the ten-year anniversary of adding an African Studies minor. With this ten-year celebration came changes to the African Studies program. The minor is now called African/African Diaspora, an effort made in order to switch the focus. Before, the minor only talked about the history of Africa, but now the courses have expanded to focus more on the African diaspora. With this new focus, the college has now added more electives for students to choose from.

SAINT PETER, MN ・ 23 HOURS AGO