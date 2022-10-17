Read full article on original website
Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital completes $166 million expansion
HOLLYWOOD - Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital is soaring to new heights, as it completed a $166 million expansion, designed to meet the increasing pediatric needs of South Florida. And the completion may be just in time for one family waiting on a heart transplant. "He's been doing pretty good, handling it well and he's excited, the angels are making his heart, we're waiting for them to be done with it," Brittni Scherrer, Gabe's mom said. She told CBS 4 the wait could be days or weeks, but the wait means he could be one of the first to...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Unveils $166 Million Expansion of Its Hollywood Free-Standing Hospital to Meet Florida’s Increasing Pediatric Healthcare Needs
The pediatric-specialty hospital doubled in size to 400,000 square-feet with new surgical capabilities, treatments and patient/family programs. October 17, 2022 – After 30 years providing highly specialized pediatric care in South Florida, Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital has now reached another milestone –the expansion of its Hollywood location from four to eight floors. The hospital’s growth allows Memorial Healthcare System to meet the continuous demand for specialized services with newsurgical capabilities, treatments and patient/family programs added to its mix of already established offerings.
WSVN-TV
Zoo Miami staff hailed as heroes after saving woman’s life
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Members of Zoo Miami’s staff were recognized for their heroics by the Miami-Dade Commission. The employees saved the life of a woman who collapsed at the zoo in September. They administered CPR before using a defibrillator to restore her pulse. It was the first...
WSVN-TV
M-DCPS: Kenwood K-8 Center student created ‘hit list’ using Ouija board
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Parents with students at a Southwest Miami-Dade school were left on edge after they received a robocall about a possible threat involving what school district officials described as a “hit list” of students and staff created by a student. 7News cameras captured concerned...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Nurses at Steward Health Care hospitals in South Florida vote resoundingly to ratify new contracts
RNs at Palmetto General Hospital in Hialeah and Florida Medical Center in Lauderdale Lakes ratify new contracts, RNs at Coral Gables Hospital win first contract. October 12, 2022 – As reported by the National Nurses Organizing Committee, Registered Nurses at three Steward Health Care hospitals in South Florida —Coral Gables Hospital in Coral Gables, Palmetto General Hospital in Hialeah, and Florida Medical Center in Lauderdale Lakes — resoundingly voted over the past week in favor of ratifying new three-year contracts announced National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United (NNOC/NNU) today. The new contracts support improvements in patient care and will strengthen each hospitals’ capacity to retain and recruit registered nurses, which is a priority given the staffing crisis at each facility.
NBC Miami
Toddler Overdoses on Fenantyl, Oakland Park Mother Arrested: BSO
A 16-month-old is in the hospital, the mother is charged with child neglect, and the Broward Sheriff’s Office was looking for the child’s father after the infant ingested a potentially deadly drug, according to court officials. Antwanette Shambria Davis, 30, told her public defender attorney she was fighting...
WSVN-TV
Swimming advisory issued for Miami Beach due to bacteria levels detected in water
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A swimming advisory has been issued in Miami Beach. The Florida Department of Health is warning people, Wednesday, about dangerous bacteria levels detected in the water at North Shore Ocean Terrace, near 73rd Street, making it unsafe for swimming. The advisory will remain in effect...
Click10.com
Painted pink pigeons rescued from Pembroke Pines park
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Two pink pigeons seen roaming around C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines have now been captured and taken to a rescue. The dyed birds were trapped by Palm Beach Parrot & Bird Rescue and have been reunited with a third dyed pigeon that was previously trapped.
WSVN-TV
Parents of infant who died at Homestead day care file lawsuit claiming staff were not properly trained
MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida family is taking legal action months after a 9-month-old boy died while in the care of a day care in Homestead, claiming the staff lacked essential lifesaving skills. Attorneys for Keiara Whorley and Devonte Tomlin, the parents of Tayvon Tomlin, on Monday said they...
NBC Miami
Police Searching for Missing Disabled Woman From Miami Gardens
Miami Gardens Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman with disabilities. Icynthia Wright, 78, was last seen Monday evening in the area of Northwest 187th Street and 32nd Place wearing a pink shirt and multicolor skirt. Wright is 5'3" and weighs 130 pounds with brown...
Jazz at Joe's raises $240,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters mentoring program
MIAMI - What goes well with stone crabs and key lime pie?A side of giving back to the community, of course!On Tuesday, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami held one of its major annual fundraisers at the iconic Joe's Stone Crab restaurant.It was the organization's most successful "Jazz at Joe's" event yet, raising more than $240,000 for the mentoring program aimed at allowing youth to achieve their full potential. CBS 4's Lauren Pastrana served as MC while everyone enjoyed jazz music and stone crabs. BBBS of Miami President and CEO Gale Nelson says while the focus is on helping kids,...
WSVN-TV
South Dade Justice Center evacuated after reports of strange odor
CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - The South Dade Justice Center in Cutler Bay had to be evacuated after reports of a suspicious smell. On Tuesday, just after 5 p.m., officials evacuated the building due to a strange odor that filtered through the air vents. According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the...
WSVN-TV
BSO end search for missing 15-year-old girl in Weston
WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Detectives have ended their search for a missing teen from Weston. Fifteen-year-old Tassanne Barris was found safely, Thursday. She was last seen near Racquet Club Road, Wednesday. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
WSVN-TV
Pedestrian fatally struck by Brightline train in North Miami Beach
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, they said, a pedestrian was struck and killed by a Brightline train in North Miami Beach. According to North Miami Beach Police, the incident occurred at Northeast 163rd Street and 23rd Avenue, Wednesday, just before 5 p.m. The condition of...
Click10.com
‘The most horrific call’: Family mourns student pilot killed in Miramar plane crash
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Family members of 32-year-old Jordan Hall mourned the student pilot killed when the plane he and his flight instructor piloted crashed into a Miramar neighborhood Monday. They spoke to Local 10 News Wednesday. They said Hall was just five hours away from getting his pilot’s...
Click10.com
Man hospitalized after shooting in Miami-Dade County
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police detectives are investigating a shooting that took place early Monday evening. Rescue units responded to the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 38th Street where they found a man who had been shot. He was rushed to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson...
WSVN-TV
Porch pirate steals groom’s wedding suit in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A thief throwing a wrench in a couple’s big day. The porch pirate stealing a package containing the groom’s suit. Now, that couple is worried they won’t find another one in time for the wedding. Tuesday, around 2:30 p.m, Marian Conesa’s Ring...
Click10.com
Netflix for Hospitals: Miami tech company hopes to change medical field by transforming how hospital personnel is trained
Virtual reality, augmented reality, and the Metaverse are all tools we’ve previously highlighted, showing how they’ve made employees and businesses approach their work differently. Now, a South Florida team is hoping to use some of those tools to change how one particular industry trains its employees. There’s no...
NBC Miami
Man Out on Bond on Weapons Charge Accused of Killing Teen Girl in Miami-Dade
A young man who'd been out on bond on a weapons charge has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl in northwest Miami-Dade. Diamante Jean-Philippe, 18, was arrested early Wednesday on a charge of second-degree murder, Miami-Dade jail records showed. Jean-Philippe was already out on a $5,000...
WSVN-TV
Officials: BSFR paramedic slept through fatal emergency call; probe finds ‘pager anomalies and failures’
COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue firefighter-paramedic slept through an emergency call that led to the patient’s death, drawing concerns about the alarm system at a fire rescue station in Cooper City and triggering an investigation that uncovered “anomalies and failures” with an important piece of the first responders’ equipment.
