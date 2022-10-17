HOLLYWOOD - Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital is soaring to new heights, as it completed a $166 million expansion, designed to meet the increasing pediatric needs of South Florida. And the completion may be just in time for one family waiting on a heart transplant. "He's been doing pretty good, handling it well and he's excited, the angels are making his heart, we're waiting for them to be done with it," Brittni Scherrer, Gabe's mom said. She told CBS 4 the wait could be days or weeks, but the wait means he could be one of the first to...

HOLLYWOOD, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO