Hollywood, FL

CBS Miami

Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital completes $166 million expansion

HOLLYWOOD - Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital is soaring to new heights, as it completed a $166 million expansion, designed to meet the increasing pediatric needs of South Florida.  And the completion may be just in time for one family waiting on a heart transplant. "He's been doing pretty good, handling it well and he's excited, the angels are making his heart, we're waiting for them to be done with it," Brittni Scherrer, Gabe's mom said.  She told CBS 4 the wait could be days or weeks, but the wait means he could be one of the first to...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Unveils $166 Million Expansion of Its Hollywood Free-Standing Hospital to Meet Florida’s Increasing Pediatric Healthcare Needs

The pediatric-specialty hospital doubled in size to 400,000 square-feet with new surgical capabilities, treatments and patient/family programs. October 17, 2022 – After 30 years providing highly specialized pediatric care in South Florida, Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital has now reached another milestone –the expansion of its Hollywood location from four to eight floors. The hospital’s growth allows Memorial Healthcare System to meet the continuous demand for specialized services with newsurgical capabilities, treatments and patient/family programs added to its mix of already established offerings.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WSVN-TV

Zoo Miami staff hailed as heroes after saving woman’s life

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Members of Zoo Miami’s staff were recognized for their heroics by the Miami-Dade Commission. The employees saved the life of a woman who collapsed at the zoo in September. They administered CPR before using a defibrillator to restore her pulse. It was the first...
MIAMI, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Nurses at Steward Health Care hospitals in South Florida vote resoundingly to ratify new contracts

RNs at Palmetto General Hospital in Hialeah and Florida Medical Center in Lauderdale Lakes ratify new contracts, RNs at Coral Gables Hospital win first contract. October 12, 2022 – As reported by the National Nurses Organizing Committee, Registered Nurses at three Steward Health Care hospitals in South Florida —Coral Gables Hospital in Coral Gables, Palmetto General Hospital in Hialeah, and Florida Medical Center in Lauderdale Lakes — resoundingly voted over the past week in favor of ratifying new three-year contracts announced National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United (NNOC/NNU) today. The new contracts support improvements in patient care and will strengthen each hospitals’ capacity to retain and recruit registered nurses, which is a priority given the staffing crisis at each facility.
CORAL GABLES, FL
NBC Miami

Toddler Overdoses on Fenantyl, Oakland Park Mother Arrested: BSO

A 16-month-old is in the hospital, the mother is charged with child neglect, and the Broward Sheriff’s Office was looking for the child’s father after the infant ingested a potentially deadly drug, according to court officials. Antwanette Shambria Davis, 30, told her public defender attorney she was fighting...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
Click10.com

Painted pink pigeons rescued from Pembroke Pines park

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Two pink pigeons seen roaming around C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines have now been captured and taken to a rescue. The dyed birds were trapped by Palm Beach Parrot & Bird Rescue and have been reunited with a third dyed pigeon that was previously trapped.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
NBC Miami

Police Searching for Missing Disabled Woman From Miami Gardens

Miami Gardens Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman with disabilities. Icynthia Wright, 78, was last seen Monday evening in the area of Northwest 187th Street and 32nd Place wearing a pink shirt and multicolor skirt. Wright is 5'3" and weighs 130 pounds with brown...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
CBS Miami

Jazz at Joe's raises $240,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters mentoring program

MIAMI - What goes well with stone crabs and key lime pie?A side of giving back to the community, of course!On Tuesday, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami held one of its major annual fundraisers at the iconic Joe's Stone Crab restaurant.It was the organization's most successful "Jazz at Joe's" event yet, raising more than $240,000 for the mentoring program aimed at allowing youth to achieve their full potential. CBS 4's Lauren Pastrana served as MC while everyone enjoyed jazz music and stone crabs. BBBS of Miami President and CEO Gale Nelson says while the focus is on helping kids,...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

South Dade Justice Center evacuated after reports of strange odor

CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - The South Dade Justice Center in Cutler Bay had to be evacuated after reports of a suspicious smell. On Tuesday, just after 5 p.m., officials evacuated the building due to a strange odor that filtered through the air vents. According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the...
CUTLER BAY, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO end search for missing 15-year-old girl in Weston

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Detectives have ended their search for a missing teen from Weston. Fifteen-year-old Tassanne Barris was found safely, Thursday. She was last seen near Racquet Club Road, Wednesday. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
WESTON, FL
Click10.com

Man hospitalized after shooting in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police detectives are investigating a shooting that took place early Monday evening. Rescue units responded to the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 38th Street where they found a man who had been shot. He was rushed to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Officials: BSFR paramedic slept through fatal emergency call; probe finds ‘pager anomalies and failures’

COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue firefighter-paramedic slept through an emergency call that led to the patient’s death, drawing concerns about the alarm system at a fire rescue station in Cooper City and triggering an investigation that uncovered “anomalies and failures” with an important piece of the first responders’ equipment.
COOPER CITY, FL

