Read full article on original website
Peggy Anderson
2d ago
Sure a lot of things happening before the election buddy
Reply
15
Joanne Fern
2d ago
saying he wants to save lives? but also wants to provide abortion services to women? seems a bit hypocritical?
Reply(4)
4
Related
Gavin Newsom slammed for allowing illegal immigrants to get California IDs: 'Part of a much bigger agenda'
A California resident who emigrated to the United States legally pushed back Tuesday after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed off on a plan allowing undocumented residents to obtain state IDs. Mike Diaz told Fox & Friends First host Carley Shimkus that the idea is "part of a much bigger problem"...
SFGate
A California city's water supply is expected to run out in two months
COALINGA, Calif. - The residents of this sun-scorched city feel California's endless drought when the dust lifts off the brown hills and flings grit into their living rooms. They see it when they drive past almond trees being ripped from the ground for lack of water and the new blinking sign at the corner of Elm and Cherry warning: "No watering front yard lawns."
SFGate
Jennifer Siebel Newsom emailed Weinstein for advice amid Gavin Newsom cheating scandal in 2007
When Jennifer Siebel Newsom was caught in the midst of a sex scandal in 2007, she reached out to Harvey Weinstein for help. Siebel Newsom, who was identified by the L.A. Times as Jane Doe 4 last week, emailed Weinstein in 2007, two years after he allegedly raped her, seeking advice for how to handle “bad press” when then-boyfriend Gavin Newsom admitted to having an affair with his campaign manager’s wife. Siebel Newsom defended Newsom — who was the mayor of San Francisco at the time and is now governor of California — and made disparaging comments about the woman, calling her the “culprit” in this affair.
thesource.com
California Gov. Gavin Newsom Signs Bill Restricting the Use of Rap Lyrics in Court
Rap lyrics will no longer be able to be used as evidence in court in the state of California. According to Variety, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed The Decriminalizing Artistic Expression Act, prohibiting songs to be used against defendants. The bill, known as AB 2799, was unanimously approved by the California...
Two-thirds of California voters say Trump should be prosecuted if there’s enough evidence, poll shows
Two-thirds of California voters believe former President Trump should be prosecuted if the government feels there is sufficient evidence of crimes, but far fewer believe he is likely to face charges, according to a new poll. The Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies survey, co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times, found...
Mystery of WWII relic found in California's Lake Shasta may be solved
Thanks to an eagle-eyed SFGATE reader, there may be an answer.
Shark attack leaves surfer seriously injured in Northern California
A 31-year-old surfer in Northern California is recovering after a shark attack that left gruesome bites on his right thigh and leg.Jared Trainor was knocked him off his board during a Sunday outing to Centerville Beach, he told the Times-Standard newspaper in Humboldt County. The animal had his right leg and board clamped in its jaws, he said.Underwater, the experienced surfer grabbed the shark's body with one hand and kicked at its head with his free leg until it let him go and swam away, he said. Trainor returned to the beach where another surfer had a cell phone they...
SFGate
Fault along California coast could unleash earthquake on scale of San Andreas, study shows
LOS ANGELES — A fault system running nearly 70 miles along the coast of Los Angeles and Orange counties has the potential to trigger a magnitude 7.8 earthquake, according to a new study that is the latest to highlight the seismic threats facing Southern California. Known as the Palos...
4 Great Steakhouses in California
If you happen to live in California or you have to travel there often because of your work, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for their impeccable service and for offering absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse made it on the list? Continue to read to find out and if you haven't visited the restaurants on the list, definitely make sure you pay them a visit next time you are around.
Ex-classmate convicted of murdering long-missing California student Kristin Smart
Oct 18 (Reuters) - A former classmate of Kristin Smart, the California college freshman whose 1996 disappearance had long been one of the state's most sensational unsolved crimes, was found guilty on Tuesday of first-degree murder for her death.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom appears in Texas, other states despite legal ban on official travel
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday appeared to flout his own state’s laws by speaking at an event in Texas, one of 22 states for which California has banned official government travel. Speaking at the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin, Texas, Newsom called for an overhaul of Democrats' political...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California prison guard apologizes for assault on inmate, then gets lengthy sentence
A California prison guard who attacked a 65-year-old inmate who later died — and then tried to get his colleagues to cover up his actions — apologized in court Monday, and then was sentenced to 12 years and seven months in prison. Arturo Pacheco, 40, is one of...
California’s homelessness crisis hamstrung by expensive lack of accountability
California’s homelessness crisis hamstrung by expensive lack of accountability according to key reports. Oakland spent $69 million and doesn’t know results.
SFGate
Drought-stricken California approves desalination plant
DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) — With California struggling through historic drought, the state's Coastal Commission on Thursday approved a desalination plant that could turn up to 5 million gallons of seawater a day into drinkable water. The commission voted 11-0 to approve the proposed Doheny Ocean Desalination Project in...
California beach community fights over low-income housing
California’s Redondo Beach community has been struggling to meet state low-income housing requirements. NBC News’ Jake Ward reports on how the owner of a former power plant within the city is close to proceeding with a housing development on the vast site, complete with low-income qualified units. Oct. 13, 2022.
Marijuana Legalization in California Has Gone Miserably, So Officials Are Expanding Drug Enforcement
California Attorney General Rob Bonta has announced nearly a million marijuana plants were eradicated in a multi-agency 13-week enforcement effort to stop illegal grow operations across the state. Furthermore, this annual three-month program, first launched in 1983, is going to be transformed into an ongoing task force. California's marijuana legalization...
Requirements to get money from the California gas rebate
California sends money directly to millions of residents to help with rising gas prices, The payments, which began October 7, range from $200 to $1,050, depending on your income and other things. Over the following months, approximately 18 million payments will be given, Benefiting up to 23 million Californians, The cash payments are part of the budget deal that was agreed upon in June.
L.A. Latinos grapple with familiar colorism against Black and Indigenous people in racist tape
L.A. Latinos decry racist tape and fear it will set back leadership gains and cast them under a cloud of suspicion. Some say it exposed the need to have a conversation about colorism.
California becomes first state to ban plastic produce bags
Bag Of Green Candy Gumballs PhotoPhoto by Sarah Pflug from Burst. “The average working life of a plastic bag is 15 minutes, and over 100 trillion plastic bags are used worldwide each year," Californians Against Waste, an environmental advocacy group that sponsored bill SB 1046, said in a letter on its website.
Comments / 22