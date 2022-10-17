Read full article on original website
Related
Court halts state switch to Medicare Advantage
The state’s plan to transition state government retirees’ health insurance from original Medicare to a privately-managed Medicare Advantage plan has been temporarily blocked. A Delaware Superior Court judge on Wednesday ordered the state to halt implementation of the plan until the case is fully adjudicated. The court will schedule a trial to make a final determination on the fate of ... Read More
delawarebusinessnow.com
Judge orders stay on state retiree Medicare Advantage plan
A Superior Court Judge has issued a stay that halts a Highmark Medicare Advantage plan for state retirees slated to go into effect next year. A group known as Rise argues that the program will harm retirees by forcing them to join a network of providers rather than using traditional Medicare. They further claim that the system will reject treatments that would have otherwise gone forward under Medicare.
Delaware residents receiving up to $600
photo of money in handPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you are a resident of Delaware, here's some good news you need to know about, especially right now during this time of inflation. Many people will be receiving a tax rebate. Individual filers will receive $300, while married couples filing jointly would receive $600. Delaware citizens who have submitted a personal income tax return for 2020 will receive the rebates.
WMDT.com
8.7% increase coming in 2023 for social security recipients
DELMARVA – For Seniors here on Delmarva, social security benefits are set to receive an 8.7% increase in 2023. This will help those retirees suffering the effects of the rise in inflation, which is causing seniors to make compromises in their lifestyle. Due to this, seniors are having trouble getting their basic needs.
WDEL 1150AM
Update: Court suspends Del. conversion of retiree coverage to Medicare Advantage
Plaintiffs who objected to Delaware's conversion of the state healthcare coverage program for retirees to Medicare Advantage have been granted a motion for a stay. The group that formed as RISE Delaware has contended that the switch would force them to seek prior authorization for hundreds of medical decisions. They held protests recently in Dover and Wilmington and went to Superior Court a few weeks ago.
Did you receive your $300 tax rebate? 780,000 others did
The state has distributed some 780,000 Relief Rebate checks, according to Delaware Secretary of Finance Rick Geisenberger. Approximately $15 million in rebate checks were mailed but never cashed, Geisenberger said during a Monday meeting of the Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council. The 2022 Delaware Relief Rebate Program was passed by the General Assembly in April and authorized one-time direct ... Read More
State teachers’ union asks for base pay hike
Delaware’s teacher union proposed a new salary schedule Monday that includes a base pay of $60,000. Of that base pay, $42,000 would come from the state — $12,000 more than it’s currently paying. Under the plan, teacher salaries would be raised over three years, costing the state $134.5 million in total. By the final year, total teacher salaries would cost ... Read More
chestercounty.com
New Garden residents express outrage over increased sewer rates
Photo by Richard L. Gaw An overflow audience packed the New Garden Township building on Oct. 17 to express their frustration over their increased sewer bills, some of which have doubled over the last several months, a repercussion from the sale of the township’s wastewater system to Aqua in 2020.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Personnel file: Oct. 19, 2022
Ørsted has hired Chris Bason to serve as Stakeholder Engagement Lead in Delaware. Bason will be responsible for developing and implementing external engagement strategies in support of Skipjack Wind and will represent Ørsted to local communities, businesses, and elected officials. Prior to joining Ørsted, Bason served for 18...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Gas price could drop as demand declines and supplies increase
Delaware gas prices rose by a dime during the past week as demand weakened nationwide, AAA reported. Fears of a global economic recession led to a major drop in the price of crude dropping by about $7 a barrel. Meanwhile, domestic gasoline demand decreased as fewer drivers fueled up in...
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware schools preparing for next round of school choice applications
The window to apply for school choice in 2023-24 hasn't opened in Delaware, but districts are already beginning to get parents prepared. The Appoquinimink School District held an information session Tuesday, reminding parents about a process that can be extremely competitive. Online registration for families that want to send their...
How to vote in Delaware’s Nov. 8 general election
There are three ways to vote in Delaware’s Nov. 8 general election: absentee, early, or in person on election day. Earlier this month, the Delaware Supreme Court ruled no-excuse mail-in voting unconstitutional. The decision has left many voters unsure of the rules. RELATED: Who’s running in Delaware’s Nov. 8 general election? General election The general election will be held Nov. ... Read More
delawarebusinessnow.com
Avelo to launch Delaware-Florida flights in February
Avelo Airlines will offer flights to five Florida cities from Wilmington Airport beginning on Feb. 1. The dozen-jet airline will base one of its dozen jets at the airport as it works to build an East Coast base in Delaware. Reservations are now being taken for flights to Orlando, Fort...
delawarepublic.org
McGuiness receives sentence, resigns as State Auditor
State Auditor Kathy McGuinness was sentenced to two years of probation Wednesday, given one year for each misdemeanor conviction, conflict of interest and official misconduct, in her public corruption trial. Judge William Carpenter also ordered McGuiness to pay a $10,000 fine for the conflict of interest conviction, and complete 500...
Delaware auditor resigns just hours after getting probation, $10,000 fine for misdemeanor crimes
Convicted Delaware auditor Kathy McGuiness resigned Wednesday, just hours after a judge sentenced her to probation for misdemeanor official misconduct and conflict of interest convictions related to hiring her daughter. Gov. John Carney had indicated he would exercise his constitutional duty to remove her from office upon her sentencing, which...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware housing assistance program reopens applications
The Delaware Housing Authority reopens applications for its rental assistance program with new guidelines. The Delaware Housing Assistance Program temporarily stopped taking new applications in September, offering the Housing Authority a chance to adjust the program to both new US Treasury policies and rising demand for rental assistance. The program...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Reactions to Auditor’s sentence: Common Cause director says conviction boosts case for inspector general: House leader speaks out
Following the sentencing of state Auditor Kathy McGuiness to probation and a $10,000 fine, Common Cause Delaware Executive Director Claire Snyder-Hall issued the following statement in support of the organization’s efforts to add an inspector general’s office. McGuiness resigned, effective Wednesday. The legislation stalled earlier this year, with...
McGuiness deserves to be behind bars, prosecutors say
If prosecutors have their way, state Auditor Kathy McGuiness will see prison time for her misdemeanor corruption convictions. McGuiness is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday after being found guilty in July of official misconduct and conflict of interest stemming from her decision to hire her daughter to work in the auditor’s office. The jury acquitted McGuiness of charges of theft ... Read More
country1025.com
This Is The Only U.S. State You Can’t Commercially Fly To
A U.S state recently became the one state in the country that you can not catch a commercial flight to. The home to under one million people, the state of Delaware, earned this title in June 2022 when Frontier Airlines announced that they were ending service to the First State. A spokesperson for the airline said that the reason for cutting service was that “sufficient demand did not materialize to support the service.”
Comments / 0