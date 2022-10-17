ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Central Illinois Proud

Heartland dedicates plaza to former president

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Heartland Community College cut the ribbon at a new plaza Wednesday, named after and dedicated to former College President Rob Widmer and his family. The Widmer Family Plaza honors Rob Widmer, who served 22 of his 40-year career in higher education at Heartland. He served as College President for five years.
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Join CWTC for their Inspiring Abilities Art Show

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Community Workshop Training Center has been serving adults with disabilities in Peoria for 62 years. Their mission is to make individuals with disabilities as independent as possible not only in their lives, but in the community as well. Patti Gratton has been the Executive...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Sunrun opens East Peoria facility

The Big Table returns to Peoria Civic Center on Thursday. Work on time for CII East improvements, O'Neil park. START A BUSINESS. NEW FIRE STATION. East Peoria body identified
EAST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

START A BUSINESS

Sunrun opens East Peoria facility. NEW FIRE STATION. East Peoria
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

NEW FIRE STATION

NEW FIRE STATION
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria County gives a helping hand to local entrepreneurs

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Thanks to the Peoria County Board’s Advisory Committee for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development, those looking to start their own business have a new tool to use. ‘Start a Business Greater Peoria’ is an online dashboard for entrepreneurs who are in the early stages of development or are looking to begin their own business from the ground up.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

East Peoria body identified as missing man

East Peoria body identified as missing man
EAST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Work on time for CII East improvements, O’Neil park

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Work continues on the rehabilitation of a historic building in downtown Bloomington. Construction crews have started interior and exterior work at the CII East building at East and Front Streets near the government center. On the outside, crews have started removing the old balconies and...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Sunrun opens East Peoria branch, brings new jobs to Central Illinois

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Greater access to solar energy and hundreds of green jobs are coming to Central Illinois. Wednesday, city and state leaders cut the ceremonial ribbon for SunRun’s new East Peoria branch. Sunrun is a company that offers home solar, battery storage, and energy services. East Peoria is the company’s third location […]
EAST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria County launches entrepreneur business dashboard

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County on Wednesday launched a free online dashboard, connecting entrepreneurs starting or growing their businesses with the right resources. Start a Business Greater Peoria is a digital platform with a SmartStart dashboard tool that helps entrepreneurs find out about area events and connect with mentors from Greater Peoria Economic Development Council, Distillery Labs, Peoria Area Chamber of Commerce, and more local organizations.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Giant ‘proton beam’ coming to Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — OSF HealthCare is moving into the next phase of construction for the OSF Cancer Institute as a giant proton beam is being brought to the St. Francis Medical Center campus this week. OSF HealthCare Central Region CEO Bob Anderson says the proton beam began its journey...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria Police hire ‘Community Relations Crime Prevention Manager’

PEORIA, Ill. – There’s a new employee of the Peoria Police Department, who likely won’t be wearing a uniform but will have an impact on operations. A statement says Mary Peterson has been hired as the department’s Community Relations Crime Prevention Manager. Officials say Peterson —...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Massive particle accelerator arrives at OSF campus

PEORIA, Ill. — The project to install massive new equipment at the new OSF health Cancer Institute in Peoria is making progress with the arrival of a giant particle accelerator. The device was seen moving slowly through town on a giant flat-bed trailer hooked to a big rig, traveling...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Ameren and local artists team up to promote energy efficiency

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds attended a mural unveiling at the East Bluff Community Center during Light Up the Night Fall Fest. Ameren Illinois and the Peoria Guild of Black Artists (PGOBA) teamed up to create three murals in Peoria to promote Ameren’s energy efficiency programs. Alexander Martin...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

A Family Fun Magic Show is Coming to Peoria | Peoria Magician Assembly

The Phenomenal Phil Raso joined us today on Good Day Central Illinois to talk about an upcoming magic show. The annual magic show is put on by the Peoria Magician Assembly to honor the great Harry Houdini. This year the family fun show is happening at Expo Gardens in Peoria...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Driving change: AMT responds as local departments forgo their services

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Two areas relying on Advanced Medical Transport for ambulance service appear ready to potentially go at it alone. Recently, fire departments across the region have started to take matters into their own hands to offer their own emergency transportation. But AMT – the area’s dominant provider – says they’re going to continue adapting to changes as they come, while serving communities to the best of their ability.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Get spooked at Haunted Trail starting this weekend

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — As Halloween approaches, Normal’s Constitution Trail is putting on its yearly costume to become the Haunted Trail. Get spooked as you walk the trail between Vernon Avenue and the Connie Link Amphitheatre, with a shuttle at the end back to the parking lots. This...
NORMAL, IL
1470 WMBD

UPDATE: Body found in East Peoria identified

EAST PEORIA, Ill. – The Tazewell County Coroner is now saying it was a former Florida resident who had been reported missing in April as the body found earlier this week in East Peoria. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says the body is that of Kevin Harlan, 62, of...
EAST PEORIA, IL

