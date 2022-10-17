Read full article on original website
Heartland dedicates plaza to former president
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Heartland Community College cut the ribbon at a new plaza Wednesday, named after and dedicated to former College President Rob Widmer and his family. The Widmer Family Plaza honors Rob Widmer, who served 22 of his 40-year career in higher education at Heartland. He served as College President for five years.
Join CWTC for their Inspiring Abilities Art Show
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Community Workshop Training Center has been serving adults with disabilities in Peoria for 62 years. Their mission is to make individuals with disabilities as independent as possible not only in their lives, but in the community as well. Patti Gratton has been the Executive...
Sunrun opens East Peoria facility
Peoria dedicates new Station 4 to the city’s first black firefighter
PEORIA, Ill. — Some refused to eat with him and didn’t want to be next to him, but an African American fireman didn’t stop serving his city. Decades later, his name will not be forgotten. Station 4 in Peoria is now dedicated to the city’s first Black...
Peoria County gives a helping hand to local entrepreneurs
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Thanks to the Peoria County Board’s Advisory Committee for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development, those looking to start their own business have a new tool to use. ‘Start a Business Greater Peoria’ is an online dashboard for entrepreneurs who are in the early stages of development or are looking to begin their own business from the ground up.
East Peoria body identified as missing man
Work on time for CII East improvements, O’Neil park
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Work continues on the rehabilitation of a historic building in downtown Bloomington. Construction crews have started interior and exterior work at the CII East building at East and Front Streets near the government center. On the outside, crews have started removing the old balconies and...
Sunrun opens East Peoria branch, brings new jobs to Central Illinois
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Greater access to solar energy and hundreds of green jobs are coming to Central Illinois. Wednesday, city and state leaders cut the ceremonial ribbon for SunRun’s new East Peoria branch. Sunrun is a company that offers home solar, battery storage, and energy services. East Peoria is the company’s third location […]
Peoria County launches entrepreneur business dashboard
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County on Wednesday launched a free online dashboard, connecting entrepreneurs starting or growing their businesses with the right resources. Start a Business Greater Peoria is a digital platform with a SmartStart dashboard tool that helps entrepreneurs find out about area events and connect with mentors from Greater Peoria Economic Development Council, Distillery Labs, Peoria Area Chamber of Commerce, and more local organizations.
Giant ‘proton beam’ coming to Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — OSF HealthCare is moving into the next phase of construction for the OSF Cancer Institute as a giant proton beam is being brought to the St. Francis Medical Center campus this week. OSF HealthCare Central Region CEO Bob Anderson says the proton beam began its journey...
Peoria Police hire ‘Community Relations Crime Prevention Manager’
PEORIA, Ill. – There’s a new employee of the Peoria Police Department, who likely won’t be wearing a uniform but will have an impact on operations. A statement says Mary Peterson has been hired as the department’s Community Relations Crime Prevention Manager. Officials say Peterson —...
Massive particle accelerator arrives at OSF campus
PEORIA, Ill. — The project to install massive new equipment at the new OSF health Cancer Institute in Peoria is making progress with the arrival of a giant particle accelerator. The device was seen moving slowly through town on a giant flat-bed trailer hooked to a big rig, traveling...
Ameren and local artists team up to promote energy efficiency
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds attended a mural unveiling at the East Bluff Community Center during Light Up the Night Fall Fest. Ameren Illinois and the Peoria Guild of Black Artists (PGOBA) teamed up to create three murals in Peoria to promote Ameren’s energy efficiency programs. Alexander Martin...
A Family Fun Magic Show is Coming to Peoria | Peoria Magician Assembly
The Phenomenal Phil Raso joined us today on Good Day Central Illinois to talk about an upcoming magic show. The annual magic show is put on by the Peoria Magician Assembly to honor the great Harry Houdini. This year the family fun show is happening at Expo Gardens in Peoria...
Driving change: AMT responds as local departments forgo their services
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Two areas relying on Advanced Medical Transport for ambulance service appear ready to potentially go at it alone. Recently, fire departments across the region have started to take matters into their own hands to offer their own emergency transportation. But AMT – the area’s dominant provider – says they’re going to continue adapting to changes as they come, while serving communities to the best of their ability.
Upcoming Flu Season | Dr. Brian Curtis Interview | Good Day Central Illinois
Get spooked at Haunted Trail starting this weekend
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — As Halloween approaches, Normal’s Constitution Trail is putting on its yearly costume to become the Haunted Trail. Get spooked as you walk the trail between Vernon Avenue and the Connie Link Amphitheatre, with a shuttle at the end back to the parking lots. This...
UPDATE: Body found in East Peoria identified
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – The Tazewell County Coroner is now saying it was a former Florida resident who had been reported missing in April as the body found earlier this week in East Peoria. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says the body is that of Kevin Harlan, 62, of...
