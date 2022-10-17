ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

Indy Pride hosting career fair downtown Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Pride is hosting a career fair at Gainbridge Fieldhouse next week. The annual career fair is returning to an in-person event on Monday, Oct. 24 at the home of the Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever. The fair runs from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Nearly 90...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Good News: Emma Donnan Elementary School

13Sports director Dave Calabro visited Emma Donnan Elementary School on the south side of Indianapolis for this week's uplifting stories, including making the basketball team, a recent engagement and fun things in the classroom.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Operation Football Band of the Week: Lebanon High School

LEBANON, Ind. — The Lebanon Tigers marching band joined Dave Calabro Friday as the Operation Football Band of the Week. The Tigers' football team (6-3) is facing Mooresville (7-2) in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs. Check out their band's performance in the video player above...
LEBANON, IN
WTHR

3D mural from local artist dedicated at Indianapolis International Airport

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Indianapolis Airport unveiled a 14,000 square-foot, three-dimensional mural Thursday morning. Made from more than 300,000 colorful recyclable cups, "Transitions" was designed by Indianapolis artist Jackie Head, who was selected from nearly 30 artists who submitted proposals to build an outdoor mural. The mural obscures the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Monrovia HS staff use CPR, AED to save student

MONROVIA, Ind. — The principal of Monrovia High School said a medical emergency happening during the school day is one of the worst nightmares of educators. Just like many nightmares, Oct. 5 began normally. "We send Jacob off in the morning like any other time that you send your...
MONROVIA, IN
WTHR

'Halloween Reimagined' shop shares Halloween costumes at no cost

MONROVIA, Ind. — In the days leading up to Halloween, a special pop-up shop will open in Bloomington, letting kids borrow Halloween costumes for free. The idea came from a couple so passionate about helping others, they sold some of their own furniture and household possessions, to buy the hundreds of costumes for kids.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

I-65 ramp to Meridian/Pennsylvania streets to close Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced Friday that construction crews will close the ramp from northbound Interstate 65 to Meridian and Pennsylvania streets on Monday morning, Oct. 24. The closure is part of the ongoing North Split reconstruction project in downtown Indianapolis. The ramp is expected...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Rutgers defeats Indiana, snaps Big Ten home losing streak

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Samuel Brown V had a career-high 101 yards rushing and a touchdown and Noah Vedral threw for 113 yards and a touchdown as Rutgers rallied past Indiana 24-17 on Saturday. Rutgers (4-3, 1-3 Big Ten) snapped a 21-game conference home losing streak, last winning a conference...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

Jeff Dunham launching comedy tour in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — (NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on tips for buying concert tickets.) Ventriloquist and standup comedian Jeff Dunham announced the launch of his 2022-2023 "Still Not Canceled" North American tour, which begins in Indianapolis. Dunham will perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, Dec. 28....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indy Scream Park makeup artist shares her tricks for Halloween

ANDERSON, Ind. — If you're looking for some inspiration for this year's Halloween costumes, the experts at Indy Scream Park are providing some easy makeup tricks and treats that anyone can do at home. Head makeup artist Jodi Morgan and her team apply the makeup for around 150 actors...
ANDERSON, IN
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: 70s for fall fun this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — Make some plans to spend some time outside on Friday and this weekend. We have sunshine and 70 degrees in the Friday forecast. Zoo Boo at the Indianapolis Zoo runs from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday. Temperatures will be near 70 degrees and fall to near 60 degrees by the end of the event.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

New Pal knocks off defending 4A champs, stays undefeated

FORTVILLE, Ind. — There will be a new state champion in Class 4A. New Palestine used a fourth-quarter surge to keep their undefeated season alive, knocking off Hancock County rival Mt. Vernon, 35-24, Friday night. The Marauders won the state title in Class 4A last year. The Dragons got...
NEW PALESTINE, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Man shot, dies at hospital

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are looking for clues after a man who appeared to be shot showed up at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital Thursday night and died there. Just before 10 p.m., Northwest District officers responded to the hospital on the report of person shot who had walked into the emergency room off West 86th Street. Medical staff pronounced the man dead, prompting a homicide investigation.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

