Indy Pride hosting career fair downtown Monday
INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Pride is hosting a career fair at Gainbridge Fieldhouse next week. The annual career fair is returning to an in-person event on Monday, Oct. 24 at the home of the Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever. The fair runs from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Nearly 90...
Good News: Emma Donnan Elementary School
13Sports director Dave Calabro visited Emma Donnan Elementary School on the south side of Indianapolis for this week's uplifting stories, including making the basketball team, a recent engagement and fun things in the classroom.
WTHR
Operation Football scores - Oct. 21, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Final scores from the first round of the Indiana state football playoffs on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022:
WTHR
Operation Football Band of the Week: Lebanon High School
LEBANON, Ind. — The Lebanon Tigers marching band joined Dave Calabro Friday as the Operation Football Band of the Week. The Tigers' football team (6-3) is facing Mooresville (7-2) in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs. Check out their band's performance in the video player above...
3D mural from local artist dedicated at Indianapolis International Airport
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Indianapolis Airport unveiled a 14,000 square-foot, three-dimensional mural Thursday morning. Made from more than 300,000 colorful recyclable cups, "Transitions" was designed by Indianapolis artist Jackie Head, who was selected from nearly 30 artists who submitted proposals to build an outdoor mural. The mural obscures the...
Monrovia HS staff use CPR, AED to save student
MONROVIA, Ind. — The principal of Monrovia High School said a medical emergency happening during the school day is one of the worst nightmares of educators. Just like many nightmares, Oct. 5 began normally. "We send Jacob off in the morning like any other time that you send your...
'Halloween Reimagined' shop shares Halloween costumes at no cost
MONROVIA, Ind. — In the days leading up to Halloween, a special pop-up shop will open in Bloomington, letting kids borrow Halloween costumes for free. The idea came from a couple so passionate about helping others, they sold some of their own furniture and household possessions, to buy the hundreds of costumes for kids.
I-65 ramp to Meridian/Pennsylvania streets to close Monday
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced Friday that construction crews will close the ramp from northbound Interstate 65 to Meridian and Pennsylvania streets on Monday morning, Oct. 24. The closure is part of the ongoing North Split reconstruction project in downtown Indianapolis. The ramp is expected...
WATCH: Indianapolis Zoo tiger cub follows boy in inflatable T-rex costume
INDIANAPOLIS — Who knew tiger cubs liked T-rexes so much?. 13News viewer Terah Pfeffer shared an adorable video of her family attending ZooBoo at the Indianapolis Zoo on Thursday, Oct. 20. Terah's 11-year-old son, Robert, wore an inflatable T-rex costume for the occasion, which garnered immediate attention from one...
State leaders discuss role of mental illness in crime, incarceration
INDIANAPOLIS — Leaders from across Indiana got together Friday for a massive event in downtown Indianapolis looking at the role mental illness plays in crimes and incarcerations. According to the Family and Social Services Administration, about 16% of inmates have a serious diagnosed mental illness. More than half have...
Rutgers defeats Indiana, snaps Big Ten home losing streak
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Samuel Brown V had a career-high 101 yards rushing and a touchdown and Noah Vedral threw for 113 yards and a touchdown as Rutgers rallied past Indiana 24-17 on Saturday. Rutgers (4-3, 1-3 Big Ten) snapped a 21-game conference home losing streak, last winning a conference...
Jeff Dunham launching comedy tour in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — (NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on tips for buying concert tickets.) Ventriloquist and standup comedian Jeff Dunham announced the launch of his 2022-2023 "Still Not Canceled" North American tour, which begins in Indianapolis. Dunham will perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, Dec. 28....
Indy Scream Park makeup artist shares her tricks for Halloween
ANDERSON, Ind. — If you're looking for some inspiration for this year's Halloween costumes, the experts at Indy Scream Park are providing some easy makeup tricks and treats that anyone can do at home. Head makeup artist Jodi Morgan and her team apply the makeup for around 150 actors...
WTHR
Shooting spree on far east side in Indianapolis
13News has a crew on the way to that scene. At this hour one person is in critical condition.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Central Indiana's growing season ended Thursday morning
INDIANAPOLIS — According to the National Weather Service (NWS), central Indiana's growing season ended Thursday morning. Indianapolis, along with surrounding cities, dropped to an early morning low of 28 degrees, which is considered a hard freeze. The hard freeze arrived about two weeks earlier than usual. On average, Indianapolis'...
Same goals, very different approaches. What you need to know about Indiana’s Secretary of State candidates
This month, senior investigative reporter Bob Segall interviewed all three candidates appearing on the Secretary of State ballot about their ideas and priorities. Indiana will soon elect a new Secretary of State to oversee voter registration and statewide elections. Because of false claims and disinformation involving recent elections, the spotlight...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: 70s for fall fun this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS — Make some plans to spend some time outside on Friday and this weekend. We have sunshine and 70 degrees in the Friday forecast. Zoo Boo at the Indianapolis Zoo runs from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday. Temperatures will be near 70 degrees and fall to near 60 degrees by the end of the event.
WTHR
New Pal knocks off defending 4A champs, stays undefeated
FORTVILLE, Ind. — There will be a new state champion in Class 4A. New Palestine used a fourth-quarter surge to keep their undefeated season alive, knocking off Hancock County rival Mt. Vernon, 35-24, Friday night. The Marauders won the state title in Class 4A last year. The Dragons got...
IMPD: Man shot, dies at hospital
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are looking for clues after a man who appeared to be shot showed up at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital Thursday night and died there. Just before 10 p.m., Northwest District officers responded to the hospital on the report of person shot who had walked into the emergency room off West 86th Street. Medical staff pronounced the man dead, prompting a homicide investigation.
Death Cab for Cutie performing at White River State Park in May 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — (NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on tips for buying concert tickets.) Rock band Death Cab for Cutie is coming to downtown Indianapolis next year. The eight-time Grammy nominees will perform at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park on Wednesday, May 31,...
