Natrona County, WY

K2 Radio

Wyoming Resident Killed in Traffic Accident Near Rolling Hills

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, 61-year-old Russell Caves was killed in a traffic accident on Oct. 15 on WY 95 near Rolling Hills at around 4:33 p.m. In the narrative provided by Highway Patrol, a pickup being driven by Caves was heading north on WY 95 when it crossed the center line and exited the roadway to the left.
ROLLING HILLS, WY
K2 Radio

Vehicle Crash Downs Power Lines On Salt Creek Highway

Law enforcement and other other emergency personnel are urging the public to avoid a section of Salt Creek Highway after a vehicle crash, according to a statement from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office. The accident caused power lines to fall in the roadway. Salt Creek Highway is closed at Forbes...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Morad Park to temporarily close on Friday for maintenance

CASPER, Wyo. — Morad Park in Casper will be closed for the day on Friday, Oct. 21. According to a release from the City of Casper, the park will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. to allow crews to perform maintenance work on the parking lot. “The...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (10/19/22–10/20/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Mills to begin drainage repairs along Natrona Avenue

MILLS, Wyo. — The City of Mills will soon begin a project to improve drainage along Natrona Avenue after approving a contract with Installation and Service Company. The work became necessary following a heavy rainfall last month in which Mills received 2 inches of rain in a 24-hour period, negatively impacting the road’s runoff.
MILLS, WY
oilcity.news

Suspect in custody after alleged assault Tuesday afternoon in central Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — A male suspect is in the custody of the Casper Police Department following multiple alleged assaults Tuesday afternoon at the Wyoming Rescue Mission, authorities told Oil City News on scene. Officers were dispatched to the reported fight around 4:30 p.m. There were three alleged victims, each...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Commissioners approve two new subdivisions

CASPER, Wyo. — Two new subdivisions will be coming to Natrona County after a pair of unanimous votes at Tuesday’s Natrona County Board of Commissioners meeting. Clear Canyon subdivision is adjacent to the north side of Circle Drive. It is roughly half a mile from where Casper Mountain Road turns into Circle Drive.
oilcity.news

Snow coming to Wyoming on Saturday, likely in Casper by Sunday

CASPER, Wyo. — Rain and snow are expected to move into Wyoming on Saturday, and Casper is likely to see its first snow of the season by Sunday, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Precipitation is expected to break out across western Wyoming on...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper police, ATF agents descend on Casper home Wednesday

CASPER, Wyo. — Two suspects were observed being taken into custody in a Casper neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon as the result of an investigation by Casper police and regional Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms agents. Casper Police Department Sgt. Tony Stedille said late Wednesday that one suspect was being investigated...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County divorce filings (10/11/22–10/17/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Oct. 11 through Oct. 17. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Casper man arrested Wednesday, charged as felon in possession of firearm

CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man convicted of forgery in 2002 was arrested Wednesday on a federal charge of possessing a firearm as a felon, according to a charging document. Patrick Schutz, 38, was arrested at his home on the 1300 block of South Washington on Wednesday afternoon. Casper police and regional Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents arrived at 1 p.m. to execute the federal warrant.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

CASPER, WY

