Megan Fox gets the last laugh as mom shamers forget there’s more to life than Instagram
Some people love to hate on the Foxy lady. This time, Megan gave a perfect response. Ever since Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been in a relationship, she’s received a fair amount of hate from people who choose to only relate to Brian Austin Green, Megan’s former husband. While Green has been using social media to celebrate his children, Fox uses it to celebrate her relationship with Kelly. However, that doesn’t mean that Fox is not actually co-parenting with her ex and that fact seems to go over some people’s heads and some people prefer to keep their kids off social media.
Sophia Grace, who rose to fame as a child on ‘Ellen’, is now pregnant, in case you didn’t feel old today
If you’re feeling insecure or scared about aging, please look away now. For those of you still here, prepare to feel very, very old — one of the little girls who became famous for rapping a Nicki Minaj song on The Ellen Degeneres Show is now pregnant. Sophia...
‘Black Adam’ star explains the biggest differences between his two DC roles
Dwayne Johnson may have an uncontested grip on the spotlight as the titular hero in Black Adam, but we’d be remiss to forget that the film carries a particularly dense ensemble weight. Indeed, alongside Johnson are the likes of Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell, and Aldis Hodge, all...
DC just canceled a hugely popular hero’s movie, and yet nobody’s mourning it
DC has just quietly axed another upcoming solo movie for a popular comic book character, but the odd thing is this one seems to have avoided inflaming angry fans. Reams of DC projects have been canned as part of the massive Warner Bros. Discovery turnover, and each disappointing announcement has earned the ire of once loyal lovers of the franchise. Except the latest, it seems, although perhaps its the easily missed method by which the news was announced that’s allowed it to fly under the radar.
An acclaimed war epic that flew too far under the radar takes to the battlefield to drum up fresh support
Under most circumstances, you’d imagine any movie that secured a perfect 100 percent Rotten Tomatoes score and topped Netflix’s global viewership charts would be held in the highest of esteem, but it already feels as though The Forgotten Battle has been living up to its title by fading from relevance in short order.
Forget The Rock, everyone knows who the MVP of ‘Black Adam’ really is
Dwayne Johnson has been hyping up his grand introduction into the DCEU for what feels like eons, but now that Black Adam is finally here, it turns out that The Rock’s eponymous anti-hero actually isn’t what fans are loving most about the movie. Yes, sorry, Dwayne, but it looks like the internet has collectively decided that another character has stolen your thunder. And maybe it was always fated to be that way.
Pierce Brosnan is glad his ‘Black Adam’ costume covered up those ‘skinny aristocratic Irish ankles’
Pierce Brosnan appears as Dr. Fate in Black Adam, and he’s gone into a little bit of detail around the process behind bringing the character to life. As it turns out, the James Bond actor is a little bit self-conscious of his ankles, bless him – and he was thankful that Warner Bros.’ CGI efforts managed to bury that insecurity in the final product that we see onscreen.
My Policeman review – Harry Styles and co underwhelm in 50s Brighton-set plodder
Brighton, the late 1950s. Dashing young policeman Tom (Harry Styles) and his girlfriend, Marion (Emma Corrin), strike up a friendship with Patrick, a suave museum curator (David Dawson). Some four decades later, Patrick has been incapacitated by a stroke and moves into the couple’s south coast semi. But while Marion cares for him diligently, Tom wants nothing to do with him. What follows is a murkily lit, glumly functional slog that hauls itself wearily back and forth through the timelines, revealing the ties that bind them all together, to the accompaniment of a lot of lachrymose piano on the score.
‘Game of Thrones’ star blasts ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ fans play ‘The New Mutants’ card in retaliation
As the sixth highest-grossing film in the history of cinema, one that holds respective critical and audience scores of 93 and 98 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, it would be safe to say that Spider-Man: No Way Home is clearly a damn popular blockbuster. However, the tides have recently started shifting...
‘Black Adam’ producer recalls the ‘electric’ atmosphere shooting the post-credits scene
Unless you’ve been intentionally staying away from the internet (and particularly social media) over the last few days, then you’ll be fully aware that the biggest talking point coming out of Black Adam has absolutely nothing to do with the movie itself. Instead, once Dwayne Johnson’s grand introduction...
A grotesque mind-numbing cult classic that left critics in awe is earning the praise of horror hardcores
In this day and age, silent films are a forgotten treasure of the past as dialogue-focused blockbusters have engulfed the cinematic scene. And while the horror genre has rarely utilized the silent approach, an underrated gore-fest feature that has been buried beyond the cinematic shadows has reared its ugly head just in time for this year’s spooky season. The film in question is Edmund Elias Merhige’s Begotten (1989), which has recently resurfaced in the hearts and minds of the horror-loving masses.
‘She-Hulk’ star wants to team with another instant Marvel icon
It’s been over a week since She-Hulk: Attorney at Law wrapped up Disney Plus’ Phase Four slate in the cheekiest way it possibly could. Evidently, the ability to personally re-write your own ending by requesting a meeting with Kevin himself makes for quite the power-creep nuances. She-Hulk wasn’t...
Horror flick Smile sparks debate over pre-film anti-streaming message
An anti-streaming message from director Parker Finn and star Sosie Bacon from the hit movie Smile has some people annoyed over its perceived intent. One viewer even revealed that people audibly booed it when it was played. Over on the subreddit r/horror, user TroTex15 pointed out that it was in...
A new horror flick impresses Stephen King with how much it manages to gross him out
Stephen King has pretty much been labeled the king of horror, with adaptations of his soul-chilling novels outranking many films in the genre. But every now and then, there comes a jewel that manages to compete with King’s ability to give us long-lasting nightmares. The latest name to join this list is Damien Leone’s horrifyingly gory Terrifier 2, which is everything horror fans can talk about of late, including King himself.
Tim Burton reflects on his connection with longtime muse Johnny Depp
For a while there, it felt like director Tim Burton simply wouldn’t make a movie without Johnny Depp’s involvement. The collaboration between the two has been going on for more than 22 years, and apparently, it’s because the two share a similar trait. Burton recently sat down...
Why is Nicki Minaj being called a ’40-year-old bully?’
Nicki Minaj has been one of the biggest names in rap since her debut album Pink Friday made her a household name. So why does one of the biggest names in the business feel the need to beef with up-and-coming female rappers?. The queen of rap has a history of...
A grimy and grisly survival thriller escapes through the woods to streaming sanctuary
Appealing to the deepest fears of the audience has regularly proven to be a surefire method of engagement, with the relentlessly intense survival thriller one of the most prominent examples. The prospect of being chased, terrorized, and tortured by mysterious assailants is a nightmare scenario that everyone fears, it’s just a shame that 2018’s Traffik had to depict it in such an uninteresting light.
Review: ‘Raymond and Ray’ mixes gallows humor with graveside gravitas to create something unique
Families are funny things – a fact that really hits home in Apple’s latest feature film as the half-brothers and title characters of Raymond and Ray bond over a hole in the ground. From that first formative connection, through to those awkward adult interactions, each and every family...
Khloé Kardashian has one strange weekly request if she’s ever in a coma
On Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian shared something unique, to say the least, that she claims is actually in her will. The reveal happened after Khloé went to visit her mom, Kris Jenner, while she was recovering from hip surgery. While there, the conversation turned to creepy wishes and other things, like whether or not everyone in the family should be buried since Khloé herself discussed wanting to be cremated.
A long-forgotten sci-fi flop stages a hostile takeover of the streaming charts
Original sci-fi backed by a major Hollywood outfit with a decent-sized budget is getting harder and harder to come by unless there’s an A-list filmmaker or a couple of big-name stars attached to the project, so we should at the very least commend Aliens in the Attic for the mere fact that it managed to make it through the studio system at all.
