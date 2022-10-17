Read full article on original website
Related
oilcity.news
Harrington pleads guilty to felony charges in armed burglary of north Casper home
CASPER, Wyo. — One defendant pleaded guilty Friday in Natrona County District Court to his role in an armed burglary of a north Casper home last May. Antonio Harrington, aged 20 at the time of the offense, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary and to pointing an AR-15 at a witness — a charge of aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon.
oilcity.news
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (10/21/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Friday, Oct., 21. The Honorable Judge Michael Patchen presided, while Assistant District Attorney Blaine Nelson represented the state. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (10/20/22–10/21/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office seeks man wanted for felony escape
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance for a person wanted for felony escape from official detention. According to a release, Jacob Hair, 30, was in the Casper Re-Entry Center when he failed to return on Oct. 20. He was reported as an escapee by 3 p.m. that day, they said.
oilcity.news
Casper man arrested Wednesday, charged as felon in possession of firearm
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man convicted of forgery in 2002 was arrested Wednesday on a federal charge of possessing a firearm as a felon, according to a charging document. Patrick Schutz, 38, was arrested at his home on the 1300 block of South Washington on Wednesday afternoon. Casper police and regional Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents arrived at 1 p.m. to execute the federal warrant.
oilcity.news
Woman pleads not guilty to car lot theft, damage to vehicle
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper woman pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Natrona County District Court to two felonies, including theft of a Jeep from a car lot and over $1,000 in damages done after the alleged theft. Latoya Lewis, 41, is also charged with misdemeanor unauthorized use of another...
oilcity.news
Natrona County divorce filings (10/11/22–10/17/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Oct. 11 through Oct. 17. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
oilcity.news
Casper police, ATF agents descend on Casper home Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — Two suspects were observed being taken into custody in a Casper neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon as the result of an investigation by Casper police and regional Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms agents. Casper Police Department Sgt. Tony Stedille said late Wednesday that one suspect was being investigated...
oilcity.news
Suspect in custody after alleged assault Tuesday afternoon in central Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — A male suspect is in the custody of the Casper Police Department following multiple alleged assaults Tuesday afternoon at the Wyoming Rescue Mission, authorities told Oil City News on scene. Officers were dispatched to the reported fight around 4:30 p.m. There were three alleged victims, each...
Casper Police Assist ATF Agents With Executing Search Warrant in Central Casper
Federal law enforcement agents have arrested Casper resident Patrick Charles Schutz for illegal possession of firearms. More on this story can be read here. There was a heavy police presence in Central Casper on Wednesday afternoon, with officers from the Casper Police Department and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms converging on a home in the area of the 1300 block of South Washington Street.
oilcity.news
Police: Pedestrian struck after leaving wreck on Monday suffered significant injuries, remains uncharged
CASPER, Wyo. — An 18-year-old suffered extensive injuries Monday night after he left the scene of a crash and was struck by another vehicle. The man appeared to have been speeding westbound on CY Avenue around 9:45 p.m. when he left the roadway and crashed into some trailers in the lot of Wyoming Tractor Supply, Casper Police Department Lt. Scott Jones told Oil City News on Thursday.
sweetwaternow.com
Mills Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Two-Vehicle Accident
LARAMIE — A 39-year-old Mills man died from injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle accident near Laramie Thursday, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP). On October 20 at around 11:20 a.m., WHP troopers were notified of a motor-vehicle collision where a fatal crash occurred at milepost 322 on US 30 north of Laramie.
oilcity.news
County conducting market study for county employee pay
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Board of Commissioners is conducting a study into the pay of neighboring local governments’ employees, in the hopes of remaining competitive in the job market. After the budget for the coming fiscal year was set in July — during which the commissioners...
oilcity.news
(VIDEO) Firefighters douse shrubbery fire Thursday night; witnesses reported fireworks before
CASPER, Wyo. — Fireworks were reportedly seen shortly before city crews responded to a reported wildland fire around 11:30 p.m. Thursday on the 1800 block of South Beverly, according to CFD Engineer Dane Andersen. “Several callers reported a large ornamental bush on fire in the courtyard of an apartment...
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Foote; Eckenrode; Evans; Caves
Brian James Foote, 45 years old, died October 12, 2022, at his home in Casper, Wyoming, of natural causes. He was born June 19, 1977, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, to Jewel and Cecil Foote. Brian attended schools in Casper and graduated from N.C. in the Class of 1995. He later graduated from MMI in Phoenix, Arizona. Brian married in 2007 and later divorced. Together, they had one son, Gryffin Foote.
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Zavada; Rainbolt; Cutts; Varah-Tipton
Eric Andrew Zavada, 57, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022. A memorial service will be held at Newcomer Casper Chapel at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022. Eric was born July 8, 1965, in Wheatridge, Colorado, to Lauretta Clay and Bert Zavada. He joined his siblings, Laura...
oilcity.news
Wyoming high school football scores (10/21/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Natrona County) are in bold. Only varsity-on-varsity games involving Wyoming schools are listed below. Class 4A. Cheyenne Central 45, Rock Springs 7. Cheyenne...
VIDEO: Gang Warfare Erupts Between Thomas Gobbles Gang and Multiple Other Turkeys in Casper
It was like a scene from West Side Story, except instead of the Jets and the Sharks doing battle over the love of Maria, it's the Thomas Gobbles Gang and a group of interlopers feuding over bird seed. And instead of happening in New York, it's happening in a Downtown...
oilcity.news
Morad Park to temporarily close on Friday for maintenance
CASPER, Wyo. — Morad Park in Casper will be closed for the day on Friday, Oct. 21. According to a release from the City of Casper, the park will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. to allow crews to perform maintenance work on the parking lot. “The...
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Raines; Sweet Jr.; Wanbaugh; Sheldon
Edna Dianne Raines will be celebrated with a memorial service at North Casper Clubhouse, 1032 East L St., Casper, Wyoming, starting at noon on Oct. 27, 2022. Di is survived by two of her three children, Debbie McGregor of Casper and Mark McGregor of Texas, and her younger brother, Robert Lee Raines of Illinois.
Comments / 3