ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Stephen Curry sends Anthony Davis into shadow realm with nasty fake and finish

It was business as usual for Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, as they opened their season with a casual walloping of the Los Angeles Lakers at home Tuesday night. The Warriors scored a 123-109 victory over LeBron James and company, and they did that in style from start to finish. Speaking of which, here is Curry just toying with Anthony Davis’ defense in the fourth quarter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Klay Thompson reveals Golden State Warriors' impressive ball movement is modelled on BARCELONA - after coach Steve Kerr introduced them to LaLiga giants' 'Tiki Taka' style

Klay Thompson and his Warriors teammates celebrated their 2021-22 title on Tuesday night, and the sharpshooter mentioned an unlikely source as inspiration for the team's success. The Warriors held a ring ceremony before their opener vs. the Lakers, and following a comfortable 123-109 win, Thompson took stock of his fourth...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA
FOX Sports

NBA Western Conference guide: Warriors have tough road to repeat

The Western Conference should be very interesting this year. There were so many injuries last season to some of the conference's top stars, including Kawhi Leonard, Zion Williamson, Jamal Murray, Anthony Davis and Damian Lillard. With them back in the mix, things could shake out differently this time around. The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Klay describes how Warriors' offense was inspired by Barça

Steve Kerr played under two of the best coaches the NBA has ever had in Gregg Popovich and Phil Jackson, so he had a first-row seat to greatness. In addition to taking aspects of their coaching philosophy, Kerr also incorporated a wrinkle of an entirely different sport: soccer. After the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings jerseys getting a colorful shakeup with team's first-ever black stripes

Detroit Red Wings fans perennially hoping the team would add a third jersey in black got their wish Thursday — sort of. As part of the second iteration of the NHL’s and Adidas’ “Reverse Retro” alternate jersey program, the Wings will wear a red-and-black striped jersey that harkens back to the franchise’s 75th anniversary sweaters worn during the 1991-92 season — which was itself a throwback to the franchise’s sweaters from 1927-28, when they were known as...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy