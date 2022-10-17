Read full article on original website
It was business as usual for Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, as they opened their season with a casual walloping of the Los Angeles Lakers at home Tuesday night. The Warriors scored a 123-109 victory over LeBron James and company, and they did that in style from start to finish. Speaking of which, here is Curry just toying with Anthony Davis’ defense in the fourth quarter.
Klay Thompson and his Warriors teammates celebrated their 2021-22 title on Tuesday night, and the sharpshooter mentioned an unlikely source as inspiration for the team's success. The Warriors held a ring ceremony before their opener vs. the Lakers, and following a comfortable 123-109 win, Thompson took stock of his fourth...
Check out the Golden State Warriors' 2022 championship rings, which they received Tuesday night before their season opener.
LeBron James is listed as probable for Tuesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors.
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
Steph Curry made a remarkable move in Tuesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors.
On Monday, the Detroit Pistons waived Kemba Walker, and I believe that the Golden State Warriors should sign him after he clears waivers.
Stephen Curry and Golden State cruised past LeBron James and the Lakers on opening night.
The Western Conference should be very interesting this year. There were so many injuries last season to some of the conference's top stars, including Kawhi Leonard, Zion Williamson, Jamal Murray, Anthony Davis and Damian Lillard. With them back in the mix, things could shake out differently this time around. The...
Jeff Van Gundy says the Warriors will be okay despite the issues between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole.
Stephen Curry scored 33 points as the Golden State Warriors began the defence of their NBA title with a 123-109 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Eight-time All-Star Curry, 34, led the Warriors' scoring while Andrew Wiggins scored 20 points. The Warriors are aiming for a fifth title in the...
Steve Kerr played under two of the best coaches the NBA has ever had in Gregg Popovich and Phil Jackson, so he had a first-row seat to greatness. In addition to taking aspects of their coaching philosophy, Kerr also incorporated a wrinkle of an entirely different sport: soccer. After the...
Mike White has an advantage over about a third of the other men’s basketball coaches in the SEC this season. He may be in a new place, but the Georgia coach is at least in the same conference. That should give White, who moved on from Florida after last...
Detroit Red Wings fans perennially hoping the team would add a third jersey in black got their wish Thursday — sort of. As part of the second iteration of the NHL’s and Adidas’ “Reverse Retro” alternate jersey program, the Wings will wear a red-and-black striped jersey that harkens back to the franchise’s 75th anniversary sweaters worn during the 1991-92 season — which was itself a throwback to the franchise’s sweaters from 1927-28, when they were known as...
