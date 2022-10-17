ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
topgear.com

Lunaz’s restomod bin lorry has over 2,500lb ft of torque

EV-converted Mercedes Econic has been testing at Millbrook. Is not short on grunt. Skip 3 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Remember Lunaz’s restomodded bin lorry that it announced earlier this year? No? Don’t worry, quite a lot has...
topgear.com

New Polestar 3: what’s it like to sit inside the new electric SUV?

A big car with a big job: to really put Polestar on the map. So, what’s the cabin like?. Skip 5 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. What is it?. While Polestar bosses refuse to be drawn on...
topgear.com

10 cars we found for less than £20k this week

Generally, when it comes time to scout the used-car market and write another one of these ‘Where’s the sense in sensibility’ articles, we choose things we’d happily have in our driveway. Whether they’d be capable of moving from that driveway is another matter entirely, but that’s the gist.
topgear.com

Channel your inner Lando Norris with these McLaren trainers

Well, it’s been a Very Quiet News Day, hasn’t it? Barely a ripple of controversy to be found anywhere in the land. Which might explain why we’re bringing you news of some extortionately-priced, McLaren-branded gear. Presenting Exhibit A, a new footwear collaboration between McLaren and sneaker -...
topgear.com

Williams Advanced Engineering is electrifying a mining truck and 'Infinity Train'

Cars and motorbikes? Easy. Heaving mining fleet and a train that’ll use gravity to recharge its batteries? Er, sure. Skip 2 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. It probably goes without saying that mining vehicles have not, historically...

Comments / 0

Community Policy