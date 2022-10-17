Read full article on original website
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
Lunaz’s restomod bin lorry has over 2,500lb ft of torque
EV-converted Mercedes Econic has been testing at Millbrook. Is not short on grunt. Skip 3 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Remember Lunaz’s restomodded bin lorry that it announced earlier this year? No? Don’t worry, quite a lot has...
New Polestar 3: what’s it like to sit inside the new electric SUV?
A big car with a big job: to really put Polestar on the map. So, what’s the cabin like?. Skip 5 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. What is it?. While Polestar bosses refuse to be drawn on...
10 cars we found for less than £20k this week
Generally, when it comes time to scout the used-car market and write another one of these ‘Where’s the sense in sensibility’ articles, we choose things we’d happily have in our driveway. Whether they’d be capable of moving from that driveway is another matter entirely, but that’s the gist.
Channel your inner Lando Norris with these McLaren trainers
Well, it’s been a Very Quiet News Day, hasn’t it? Barely a ripple of controversy to be found anywhere in the land. Which might explain why we’re bringing you news of some extortionately-priced, McLaren-branded gear. Presenting Exhibit A, a new footwear collaboration between McLaren and sneaker -...
Williams Advanced Engineering is electrifying a mining truck and 'Infinity Train'
Cars and motorbikes? Easy. Heaving mining fleet and a train that’ll use gravity to recharge its batteries? Er, sure. Skip 2 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. It probably goes without saying that mining vehicles have not, historically...
