Lubbock, TX

KCBD

Late surge secures Big 12 Match Play Title for Texas Tech Golf

HOUSTON, TX (KCBD) – Time and pressure. Head coach Greg Sands constantly preaches that phrase. Never was that phrase better embodied than late Wednesday afternoon when the No. 1 ranked Texas Tech men’s golf program used a large charge to down the University of Oklahoma 3.5-2.5 in the championship match of the 2022 Big 12 Match Play event.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Another Fantastic Concert Announced for Raider Alley This Weekend

Texas Tech has announced another electric concert for the Raider Alley Concert Series for the Homecoming weekend celebration against West Virginia. The first act brought to Raider Alley last year in the renewed push to make the pregame an absolute party was DJ Diesel aka Shaquille O'Neal. He won't be returning, but the DJ booth will return as Texas Tech and the Gorilla Law Firm have tabbed NGHTMRE to rock the stage.
LUBBOCK, TX
WOWK

WVU football at Texas Tech: Kick time, TV/stream info and more

Everything you need to know about WVU's trip to Lubbock. West Virginia football looks to string two wins together when it travels to Lubbock, Texas to face Texas Tech. Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:. WVU football at Texas Tech game information. Time: 3 p.m. ET.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

When Will It Snow It Lubbock?

The snowy season is right around the corner. Of course in Lubbock the "snowy season" is usually about two snowstorms, amounting to probably less than a week or two of snow on the ground. Still, it's fun to think about right?. Weatherspark says the snowy season in Lubbock lasts from...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

12-year-old ends cancer journey with help from Tech Hoops, and Batman

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Aiden Cuevas received a cancer diagnosis three years ago, when he was just 9 years old. “He just had mild symptoms of a headache, and a fever, and we went to the doctor... The doctor told us that his bloodwork looked a little abnormal and sent us over to the emergency room, and at that time... I think it was a blood infection,” said his mother, Crimson Kirby. “I didn’t think it was anything serious. And the team came in and told us that the pathologist had looked at his blood underneath the slide, and it was confirmed that he had cancer, and my exact response was, there’s no way - what are the chances that the pathologist is wrong.”
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

WOWZERS: You Can Get These Giant Drinks in Lubbock

Now, this is my kind of pour. You can get monster drinks now served at a local Lubbock restaurant. If you have been having a hard day or just want to have some fun, these bigger-than-your-head drinks are now served in the area for all the fun. The best part, there are a bunch of different flavors to hit your taste buds right.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

TABC Girls Basketball rankings released

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches released its girls rankings for the upcoming season on Monday. Two South Plains 5A teams begin the season ranked led by Lubbock-Cooper. The Lady Pirates are No. 9 in the state, and Lubbock-Monterey checks in at No. 12. In Class 4A, the Levelland Loboettes are ranked […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Thursday morning top stories: Uvalde ISD names interim superintendent

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. The Uvalde school board accepted the retirement of Superintendent Hal Harrell, who was criticized over the Robb Elementary school shooting. The board also named an interim superintendent while it searches for a replacement. Details here: Uvalde school superintendent announces retirement. Biden to invest...
UVALDE, TX
FMX 94.5

Here’s How Long It Takes To Get From Lubbock To Albuquerque

This is important information to know. The Isleta Amphitheater in New Mexico hosts some truly amazing road shows. Truth be told, they have stolen a lot of Lubbock business. I guess that's the breaks, but it's essential that you know how to get there because, at some point, you're probably going to want to see there. Oh, they also have Tingley Colesium which has its fair share of shows as well (I saw Pearl Jam there....excellent!).
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

South Plains warmth and wind

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Above average high temperatures highlight our forecast through the weekend. Unfortunately, wind also will be on the increase. Much of the KCBD forecast area this morning was not quite as chilly as yesterday. The exception was the Lubbock vicinity. The temperature again dropped into the low 40s. In the Levelland area down into the low 40s.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

14 Places Around Lubbock That Closed in 2022

Has it seemed like a lot of places this year in Lubbock have closed? Well here are 15 places that have closed over 2022. Plus at the end of that list we talk about new places coming soon as well. 14 Places Around Lubbock That Closed in 2022. 15 New...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

March of Dimes promoting healthy moms, babies through largest fundraiser of year

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The March of Dimes needs your help promoting healthy moms and babies in our area. It’s hosting its biggest fundraiser of the year next week, the ‘Signature Chefs: Feeding Motherhood’ auction and dinner. Several local chefs donate their time and money to prepare a dish for tables of sponsors. Dr. Jessica Gray and her husband Drew are the chairs for this year’s fundraiser.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Toot’n Totum Announces How Many Lubbock Locations They Will Open

Back in January, I broke the news that Toot'n Totum is coming to Lubbock. Now we know a lot more. The Amarillo gas station chain has been serving the Texas Panhandle since 1950 with more than 90 locations providing guests with good fuel, great food, fresh fountain drinks, a Mr. Payroll, car washes, Car Care Centers & more.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bubbles

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Bubbles, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a one-year-old lab mix who’s been at the shelter for four months. Bubbles is house-trained and friendly with all dogs and humans. She is also playful, affectionate and active. Bubbles is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Beautiful Manicures: Lubbock Ladies Show Off Their Fiercest Claws

I have a confession: I have never once gotten acrylic nails. When I was a teen, an adult I really admired showed me exactly what can go wrong if you go to an inexperienced or negligent nail tech- her natural nails had rotted. I mean, literal green mold circles like you see on bread. I was low-key traumatized by that interaction. However, after seeing all these beautiful, and totally safely done manicures on my friends, I might have to break my no-acrylic streak.
LUBBOCK, TX

