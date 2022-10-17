Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Twitch Streamer Amouranth Shares Update on Abuse Situation
Twitch streamer Kaitlyn Siragusa AKA Amouranth has provided an update on the abuse situation with her husband. For those who aren't aware of the situation, Amouranth went live over the weekend and was in distress. The streamer revealed she had been married for a number of years, something that was not previously public knowledge, and was in an abusive relationship. Amouranth returned to Twitch on Monday night to share an update saying she is now safe and that she is happy to be "free."
It Appears Madonna Just Came Out As Gay After Posting This Weird TikTok
Welcome to the most chaotic place online: Madonna's TikTok account.
Sports World Reacts To Cindy Kimberly's Best Swimsuit Photos
Few models in the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, if any, garnered more attention than Cindy Kimberly. The popular model posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue for the first time in 2022. Kimberly, who has millions of followers across social media, made waves with her photoshoots for Sports Illustrated...
Crazy AI shows what dead celebrities would look like today
A photographer and lawyer has managed to bring celebrities back from the dead using artificial intelligence. No, this isn’t some kind of holographic ruse like we’ve seen in the past. Instead, Alper Yesiltas created an A.I. system that can age up dead celebrities, showing how they would look if they were still alive.
Megan Thee Stallion Twerks on Halo’s Master Chief at TwitchCon
Megan Thee Stallion brought her world-famous twerking skills to the stage at TwitchCon and showed Halo's Master Chief how it's done this past weekend. On Oct. 8, Megan Thee Stallion was the headlining performer at 2022 TwitchCon, a three-day fan convention in San Diego, Calif., put on by the popular livestreaming video game platform Twitch. At one point during her set, Megan Thee Stallion was joined on stage by a person dressed as Master Chief, the main character of the popular video game series Halo. Master Chief also serves as the lead protagonist in the recent television adaptation of the all-time classic video game on Paramount+.
wegotthiscovered.com
A stomach-churning horror dud that overdosed on gore digs up a prime spot on Netflix
Even the most ardent of horror fans would admit there’s a fine line between utilizing gore to enhance a story, and simply throwing buckets off the stuff into every scene for the sake of cinematic shock tactics. Nobody involved in the making of 2008’s The Ruins seemed to pay much heed, though, because plot and character could have really used as much attention as the stomach-churning effects.
ComicBook
Tatiana Maslany and Megan Thee Stallion Twerk in She-Hulk BTS Video
The season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law arrived on Thursday, and it definitely left the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a new status quo going forward. The hero's journey of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) has ebbed and flowed in some hilarious ways, with standout moments that broke the Internet along the way. One of the most buzzed-about was definitely the cameo from Megan Thee Stallion in the show's third episode, with the rapper and social media icon factoring into a subplot — as well as a post-credits scene where she twerked with Jen.
Keanu Reeves Knows Exactly Which Marvel Superhero He Would Love To Play
The actor's pick perfectly aligns with one of his passions in life.
Mind-bending optical illusion reveals if you’re persuasive or a perfectionist – so which are YOU?
THERE are many different types of optical illusions, some are like challenges for your brain and others can totally change your world view. But this illusion can reveal hidden aspects of your personality. The illustration was shared on TikTok by Chares Meriot and has has left viewers amazed by how...
Cat's Reaction to Owner Performing TikTok Dance Has People in Stitches
A black cat's bemused reaction to their owner filming a TikTok dance video has gone viral. Footage showcasing Puma the cat's response to his owner, Mariasha Pinchuk, filming the clip with her friends has been watched more than 14 million times since being posted to social media. In a study...
wegotthiscovered.com
An acclaimed war epic that flew too far under the radar takes to the battlefield to drum up fresh support
Under most circumstances, you’d imagine any movie that secured a perfect 100 percent Rotten Tomatoes score and topped Netflix’s global viewership charts would be held in the highest of esteem, but it already feels as though The Forgotten Battle has been living up to its title by fading from relevance in short order.
PopSugar
Shakira Seemingly References Ex Gerard Piqué in Emotional "Monotonía" Video
Is Shakira throwing shade at ex Gerard Piqué in her new video? On Oct. 19, the Colombian singer released an emotional visual for her "Monotonía" track, in which she opens up about the demise of a relationship that fans believe is a reference to their split. According to Billboard, some of the Spanish lyrics in the song translate to, "It wasn't your fault, it wasn't my fault / It was monotony's fault / I never said anything but it hurt / I knew this would happen."
Twitch Streamer Amouranth Fires Cameraman Following Shocking Revelations About Her Marriage
Another week, another set of drama attached to a popular Twitch streamer. This time, we follow turbulent news surrounding Kaitlyn Michelle Siragusa, better known as "Amouranth" throughout her social media platforms. The 28-year-old content creator best known for her ASMR and gaming content on Twitch. She is also active on OnlyFans and has been known to cosplay characters from different games and anime.
wegotthiscovered.com
The long-awaited sequel to an undisputed classic may have bombed hard, but it remains a worthy successor
Legacy sequels have been an increasingly staple part of the Hollywood diet, but attempting to craft a successor to a movie that ranks as one of the best entries in the history of an entire genre is nothing if not a major risk. It may have taken 39 years to arrive, but the consensus remains in firm agreement that Mike Flanagan’s Doctor Sleep is worthy of existing alongside Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Preps the Love Hashira for Season 3
With two seasons under its belt, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the biggest series in anime, and fans have more to come. After all, ufotable is already working on season three, and we've already seen a few glimpses of the comeback. Demon Slayer will bring two new Hashira to center stage when it returns to the air, and now, one fan has given Mitsuri Kanroji the spotlight she deserves.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Game of Thrones’ star blasts ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ fans play ‘The New Mutants’ card in retaliation
As the sixth highest-grossing film in the history of cinema, one that holds respective critical and audience scores of 93 and 98 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, it would be safe to say that Spider-Man: No Way Home is clearly a damn popular blockbuster. However, the tides have recently started shifting...
wegotthiscovered.com
How can we fix the whitewashing in ‘Fate: The Winx Saga?’
One of Netflix’s biggest new shows is Fate: The Winx Saga which is originally based on a cartoon by the name of Winx Club. Both are centered around a young fairy named Bloom and her group of friends as they try to understand their magic and keep their loved ones safe from danger. However, Fate: The Winx Saga is darker and more mature. The second season was recently released on the streaming platform and did really well, so fans are expecting a season three announcement any day now. Both the first and second seasons were hits among fans, but the fans of the original cartoon were not as pleased.
ComicBook
Bleach Cosplay Brings Back Kenpachi in Style
Kenpachi has yet to return to the latest Bleach season, as the Thousand Year Blood War Arc has introduced Soul Society fans to the new villains that are unlike anything that Ichigo and his friends have faced in the Shonen's history. Remaining a fan-favorite amongst the Shinigami, viewers are counting down the days for Kenpachi's return and one cosplayer has given the brawler a unique twist as the Wandenreich's rein continues to not only affect the Soul Society, but the Arrancar as well.
papermag.com
Miss Nothing Is the Fashion Brand Inspired by Anna Delvey
Miss Nothing is as openly vapid as its name suggests. Inspired by pop culture party girls and high-profile scammers alike, the London-based indie label is leaning into a slutty sensibility that can be worn during any occasion (or at least the ones without enforced dress codes). If you’re seeking anything much deeper, look elsewhere. There’s no real nuance needed, because who has the time, and that actually makes the clothes all the more authentic.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: ‘House’ season finale leaks online as HBO releases new promo images for ‘The Black Queen’
House of the Dragon would’ve brought its first successful run to a close in less than three days, but HBO has once again slipped up and the finale is now available for download —illegally— on the internet. As fans try their damnedest to avoid spoilers on social media, the network is dowsing the fires by releasing another batch of promo images from the upcoming last act.
