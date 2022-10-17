One of Netflix’s biggest new shows is Fate: The Winx Saga which is originally based on a cartoon by the name of Winx Club. Both are centered around a young fairy named Bloom and her group of friends as they try to understand their magic and keep their loved ones safe from danger. However, Fate: The Winx Saga is darker and more mature. The second season was recently released on the streaming platform and did really well, so fans are expecting a season three announcement any day now. Both the first and second seasons were hits among fans, but the fans of the original cartoon were not as pleased.

