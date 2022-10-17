Halloween stores pop up by the thousands, seemingly overnight. What's the secret to success for this fall phenomenon?

(WWJ) – We’re all familiar with fireworks pop-up stores and seasonal flower shops in the summertime, and even Christmas pop-ups like the Holiday Markets at Campus Martius Park.

But you can’t go too far in Metro Detroit this time of year without seeing a Halloween pop-up. It’s evidence that Halloween is a growing holiday. Driven by younger Millennials, experts are projecting this to be the biggest Halloween ever for retailers.

On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark gets in the spooky spirit and finds out just how big the holiday is becoming and learns there are still certain things people like to buy in person – especially when it comes to costumes.