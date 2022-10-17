Read full article on original website
The Biden Administration Just Proposed a Rule That Could Change Work for Millions
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Tuesday, the Department of Labor released a new proposal for determining whether independent contractors are employees, according to the New York Times. The measure would be a small but significant lowering of a Trump-era standard that could allow more workers to gain the benefits of employment, like guaranteed minimum wage and overtime.
Biden administration outlines plan to pay for Colorado River water cuts as crisis looms
The longer they can agree to cut their water usage, the more money they will receive.
Federal government needs 30,000 new electric vehicles per year to meet emission goals: report
Meeting federal emissions goals may require federal agencies to acquire about 30,000 emissions-free vehicles per year and about 25 times the current number of charging ports, according to the Government Accountability Office (GAO). The Biden administration in December issued an executive order mandating all new federal vehicle acquisitions be emissions-free...
