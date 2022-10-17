ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some of the best roles are posted on ‘hidden’ job boards—how to find them

The secret to landing your dream role isn't submitting hundreds of applications on companies' websites — in fact, many great jobs aren't posted online at all. More and more people are finding and landing new opportunities through the "hidden job market": vacancies that aren't publicly listed or advertised with recruiters but instead are filled through "internal candidates or referrals," Stacey Perkins, a career and leadership coach at recruiting firm Korn Ferry, tells CNBC Make It.
Developer jobs: Nearly a third of top tech roles remain empty, say recruiters

Nearly a third of key software roles are going unfilled as a result of hiring pressures and market shortages, according to a workforce study of more than 3,400 senior technology professionals. A survey conducted by coding platforms CoderPad and CodinGame found that 30% of companies struggled to hire software engineers,...
Cracking the Code for Skills-Based Hiring

As employers grapple with the impact of an ongoing "Great Reshuffle" and accelerating momentum for educational pathways outside of college, skills-based approaches to hiring are becoming increasingly popular. Recent research indicates that a growing number of employers are removing college degree requirements from job posti​​ngs, especially in IT and managerial...
