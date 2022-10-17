Read full article on original website
Companies eliminating degree requirements open the door to giving your remote job to someone else
Eliminating college degree requirements is great for millions of workers, but it also makes job hunting more competitive. A four-year degree has long been heralded as a must-have to advance in corporate America. But that might not be the case much longer. General Motors recently announced that it would be...
Narcity
Highest-Paying Jobs You Can Get With No Degree Or Experience Were Shared & Some Pay Almost $90K
The highest-paying jobs that don't require a degree or any experience have been revealed and some salaries are almost $90,000!. Recently, job site Indeed shared a list of the 14 highest-paying jobs without a degree or experience along with how much they pay, which is based on salary figures listed on the job board.
10 Best Entry-Level Jobs for Remote Workers
If you're just out of college and ready to find a job, but worried about your lack of experience, don't fret -- there are lots of entry-level jobs out there for fresh employees. Many of these jobs...
CNBC
Some of the best roles are posted on ‘hidden’ job boards—how to find them
The secret to landing your dream role isn't submitting hundreds of applications on companies' websites — in fact, many great jobs aren't posted online at all. More and more people are finding and landing new opportunities through the "hidden job market": vacancies that aren't publicly listed or advertised with recruiters but instead are filled through "internal candidates or referrals," Stacey Perkins, a career and leadership coach at recruiting firm Korn Ferry, tells CNBC Make It.
Hiring Chesco: The Chasm Standing Between Job Seekers and Employers
Image via Express Employment Professionals. Express Employment Professionals has released a new white paper focusing on the disconnect between job seekers and employers who are desperate for workers to come off the sidelines.
ZDNet
Developer jobs: Nearly a third of top tech roles remain empty, say recruiters
Nearly a third of key software roles are going unfilled as a result of hiring pressures and market shortages, according to a workforce study of more than 3,400 senior technology professionals. A survey conducted by coding platforms CoderPad and CodinGame found that 30% of companies struggled to hire software engineers,...
InformationWeek
Cracking the Code for Skills-Based Hiring
As employers grapple with the impact of an ongoing "Great Reshuffle" and accelerating momentum for educational pathways outside of college, skills-based approaches to hiring are becoming increasingly popular. Recent research indicates that a growing number of employers are removing college degree requirements from job postings, especially in IT and managerial...
How these cofounders continually update and reshape their company's benefits and wellness policies based on their employees' needs
Molly George and Kristina Kennedy tweak and modify their offerings to meet employees' needs, including reproductive health and wellness stipends.
