Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Posted a Missing Pet Ad on Craigslist? Be Careful of This ScamJames Tuliano
It's Starting to Feel Like Fall! Here is When and Where you can Expect to See the Best Foliage in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
"Enough is Enough”, Joe Biden Angrily Reacts To The Mass Shooting In USAArenacrownsiRaleigh, NC
Free Concert in Downtown Cary on October 22ndJames TulianoCary, NC
N.C. Poor People’s Campaign march for voters’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Related
Five-star waiting to hear from Duke, UNC
On Thursday afternoon, Pro Insight's Andrew Slater tweeted that North Mecklenburg High School (N.C.) small forward Isaiah Evans named Duke basketball and its UNC rival as the two programs he hopes to hear from soon. Evans is a 6-foot-6, 170-pound five-star who sits No. 16 overall on 247Sports' ...
Every day is an opportunity for Southern Durham's AJ Mebane
Southern Durham's AJ Mebane starts every day the same. "Another day another opportunity" he types and presses tweet from his twitter account. "I woke up woke up one morning and it just popped up in my mind," Mebane said from the Southern Durham bleachers before practice. "Something that you always strive for. Maybe you'll reach your goal, something that you wanted to reach."
2 North Carolina cities among top 15 in nation for fastest-growing homicide rates
Two North Carolina cities have some of the fastest-growing homicide rates in the nation, according to WalletHub.
Technician Online
OPINION: NC State’s ‘own’ Bo Hines is not for the Wolfpack
As election season looms, one of the state’s most contentious races is playing out just south of NC State’s Centennial Campus. North Carolina’s newly drawn 13th Congressional District could have dramatic implications on the balance of power in Congress come next year and is headlined by the involvement of former NC State football player Bo Hines. While Hines' single season at the University in 2014 exemplified his considerable capacities as wide receiver, his campaign for Congress has shown that these skills did not translate to politics.
This Is The Best Deli In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best delis in the country, including this favorite in North Carolina.
visitraleigh.com
Food and Drink Hidden Gems in the Raleigh Area
When it comes to food and drinks, the Raleigh area is home to some of the best-kept secret eateries dishing out and serving up some truly awesome experiences. Be sure to add these hidden gems to your travel list. Steve's Place. A blue-collar deli counter and hot dog joint, Steve's...
Miami Valley native killed in North Carolina shooting
Connors was of seven people shot and killed by a 15-year-old gunman who went on a rampage in Raleigh Thursday night in his own neighborhood.
NC man wins $25,000 a year for life off $2 lottery ticket
APEX, N.C. (WGHP) — Christopher Johnson, 59, of Apex, won a $25,000 a year for life lottery prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “The first thing I did was tell myself I can make a plan for the future,” Johnson said. “That was a good feeling.” After checking his email late at […]
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken And Waffles In North Carolina
LoveFood gathered a list of restaurants serving the best chicken and waffles in each state, including this popular spot in North Carolina.
Police: North Carolina rampage began when teen shot brother
RALEIGH, N.C. — (AP) — Police believe the shooting rampage that left five dead in North Carolina's capital city last week began when the 15-year-old suspect shot his older brother, according to a report released Thursday. More details about the shootings emerged from the four-page preliminary report that...
Police chief names victims of Raleigh mass shooting; 5 dead, 2 injured
Officials are gathering for an 8:30 a.m. press conference Friday to share new details of the mass shooting that killed five and injured two in Raleigh on Thursday.
‘She was always happy;’ CJ grad killed in Raleigh shooting remembered by childhood friend
DAYTON — A woman from the Dayton area was one of five people killed in a shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina last week. Now her friends planning to unite to honor her life. Nicole Connors, 52, was on the porch talking to a neighbor when she was killed, her husband, Tracey Howard, told The Associated Press.
Massive tree falls in Durham, woman escapes with minor injuries
DURHAM, N.C. — A woman escaped with minor injuries Tuesday after a massive tree fell above her car along North Gregson Street in Durham. Sky 5 flew over the scene north of Durham Central Park at 9:45 a.m., which showed a large tree on the ground with a red SUV beneath it. The tree was uprooted from the ground.
‘Live cockroach crawling on a bowl’: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Oct. 18)
Here’s what we found when we checked the restaurant inspections for Wake and Durham counties for the past week.
cbs17
Worker dies after forklift flips at Wake Forest construction site
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – A worker in Wake Forest has died in an industrial incident involving a forklift, the town’s public information officer confirmed Monday night. Wake Forest Public Information Officer Bill Crabtree confirmed Limber Antonio Velazquezlopes, 30, working in the 10,000 block of Star Road died.
wraltechwire.com
Who is hiring in Triangle? These 40 firms are looking for 4,000 people
RALEIGH – There are the more than 4,000 jobs available at these 40 Triangle-area firms, despite job openings falling on the majority of the job boards tracked by WRAL TechWire for the weekly WRAL TechWire Jobs Report. The number of open positions has remained stable in recent weeks with...
jocoreport.com
Johnston County Man Won $1 Million, Then He Took Off Running
SELMA – After seeing his $10 scratch-off turn into a $1 million prize, Jay Mays of Selma said he opened the door to his house and just started running. “When I saw I won, I threw it at my wife, took off out the door and started running down the street,” Mays said. “I was doing sprints running back and forth down the street.”
Suspect in killing of 2 North Carolina teens appears in court
Cameras and reporters were not allowed in the hearing, since the suspect is a juvenile.
cbs17
I-40 east reopens in Raleigh near Gorman St. after crash closes most lanes
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A wreck on Interstate 40 in southwest Raleigh closed nearly all lanes heading east near Gorman Street for nearly an hour Tuesday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash happened around 3:23 p.m. and initially closed all eastbound lanes just east...
Wolfspeed employee dies at Durham facility
DURHAM, N.C. — An employee at Wolfspeed in Durham died last week. The company confirmed to WRAL News that somoene died at their facility on Thursday, Oct. 13. Durham police said officers arrived at Wolfspeed just before 1 p.m. on the 4600 block of Silicon Drive and found a man who had died.
Comments / 0