Durham, NC

BlueDevilCountry

Five-star waiting to hear from Duke, UNC

On Thursday afternoon, Pro Insight's Andrew Slater tweeted that North Mecklenburg High School (N.C.) small forward Isaiah Evans named Duke basketball and its UNC rival as the two programs he hopes to hear from soon. Evans is a 6-foot-6, 170-pound five-star who sits No. 16 overall on 247Sports' ...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Every day is an opportunity for Southern Durham's AJ Mebane

Southern Durham's AJ Mebane starts every day the same. "Another day another opportunity" he types and presses tweet from his twitter account. "I woke up woke up one morning and it just popped up in my mind," Mebane said from the Southern Durham bleachers before practice. "Something that you always strive for. Maybe you'll reach your goal, something that you wanted to reach."
DURHAM, NC
Technician Online

OPINION: NC State’s ‘own’ Bo Hines is not for the Wolfpack

As election season looms, one of the state’s most contentious races is playing out just south of NC State’s Centennial Campus. North Carolina’s newly drawn 13th Congressional District could have dramatic implications on the balance of power in Congress come next year and is headlined by the involvement of former NC State football player Bo Hines. While Hines' single season at the University in 2014 exemplified his considerable capacities as wide receiver, his campaign for Congress has shown that these skills did not translate to politics.
RALEIGH, NC
visitraleigh.com

Food and Drink Hidden Gems in the Raleigh Area

When it comes to food and drinks, the Raleigh area is home to some of the best-kept secret eateries dishing out and serving up some truly awesome experiences. Be sure to add these hidden gems to your travel list. Steve's Place. A blue-collar deli counter and hot dog joint, Steve's...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

NC man wins $25,000 a year for life off $2 lottery ticket

APEX, N.C. (WGHP) — Christopher Johnson, 59, of Apex, won a $25,000 a year for life lottery prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “The first thing I did was tell myself I can make a plan for the future,” Johnson said. “That was a good feeling.” After checking his email late at […]
APEX, NC
WRAL News

Massive tree falls in Durham, woman escapes with minor injuries

DURHAM, N.C. — A woman escaped with minor injuries Tuesday after a massive tree fell above her car along North Gregson Street in Durham. Sky 5 flew over the scene north of Durham Central Park at 9:45 a.m., which showed a large tree on the ground with a red SUV beneath it. The tree was uprooted from the ground.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Worker dies after forklift flips at Wake Forest construction site

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – A worker in Wake Forest has died in an industrial incident involving a forklift, the town’s public information officer confirmed Monday night. Wake Forest Public Information Officer Bill Crabtree confirmed Limber Antonio Velazquezlopes, 30, working in the 10,000 block of Star Road died.
WAKE FOREST, NC
wraltechwire.com

Who is hiring in Triangle? These 40 firms are looking for 4,000 people

RALEIGH – There are the more than 4,000 jobs available at these 40 Triangle-area firms, despite job openings falling on the majority of the job boards tracked by WRAL TechWire for the weekly WRAL TechWire Jobs Report. The number of open positions has remained stable in recent weeks with...
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Johnston County Man Won $1 Million, Then He Took Off Running

SELMA – After seeing his $10 scratch-off turn into a $1 million prize, Jay Mays of Selma said he opened the door to his house and just started running. “When I saw I won, I threw it at my wife, took off out the door and started running down the street,” Mays said. “I was doing sprints running back and forth down the street.”
SELMA, NC
cbs17

I-40 east reopens in Raleigh near Gorman St. after crash closes most lanes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A wreck on Interstate 40 in southwest Raleigh closed nearly all lanes heading east near Gorman Street for nearly an hour Tuesday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash happened around 3:23 p.m. and initially closed all eastbound lanes just east...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Wolfspeed employee dies at Durham facility

DURHAM, N.C. — An employee at Wolfspeed in Durham died last week. The company confirmed to WRAL News that somoene died at their facility on Thursday, Oct. 13. Durham police said officers arrived at Wolfspeed just before 1 p.m. on the 4600 block of Silicon Drive and found a man who had died.
DURHAM, NC

