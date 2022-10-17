Hertz Arena and Estero Recreation Shelters closing for hurricane victims

The Hertz Arena and Estero Recreation Shelters begin the process of closing down as a place of refuge for Hurricane Ian victims.

Lee County is consolidating these two places that people have had to call home since the storm.

Now the county is transitioning displaced residents into a long-term shelter.

The hurricane victims coming from the two shelters will be moved to Del Tura Plaza, a former Publix location, at 18900 North Tamiami Trail, North Fort Myers.

At one point there were more than 500 people staying at Hertz Arena.

Right now it's unclear how many remain, but evacuees will move to the new shelter.

Lee county says people will be able to stay there until they find a more permanent housing solution.

FEMA has been working with those who applied for disaster relief.

The county says it will continue to work with state and local non-profits to get them the services they need.

