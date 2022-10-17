WEIRTON, W.Va. — At Basil's in Weirton, they are hosting a free breakfast for veterans while benefitting Kelsey’s Christmas. "Every year, and the past three years on Veteran’s Day from 7-9 a.m.,” advanced planning specialist Jeff Dopp said. “All veterans are welcome, and they can bring a guest. We started doing this three years ago, like I said, to just kind of say thank you to all the veterans around the area that have served in the past.”

WEIRTON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO