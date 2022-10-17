Read full article on original website
WTOV 9
Fundraiser for Belmont County Cat-Strayshun set
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Belmont County Cat-Strayshun is conducting a special needs fundraiser on Oct. 28 for kittens that need eye surgery from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Ohio Valley Mall’s Center Court. The event will have items for sale ranging from $1 to $30. All money...
WTOV 9
Red Ribbon week walk held in Jefferson County
Jefferson County, OH — Members of The Phoenix Program, Jefferson County officials and others came together for the Red Ribbon week walk to raise awareness about drug use. Jefferson County Sheriff Fred Abdalla Jr. Steubenville city manager Jim Mavromatis and county prosecutor Jane Hanlin were just some of the officials present. They're attendance represents the resources recovering addicts have at their disposal.
WTOV 9
Tattoo Shop raises money for local animals
Ohio County, WV — The SPFX Tattoo shop in Warwood held their annual tattooing for a good cause event. At the event people could walk in and get tattoos with a $100 minimum and a part of the proceeds from the tattoos went to the Ohio County SPCA --- A local organization that helps with raising money for animals.
WTOV 9
Basil's breakfast benefits vets, Kelsey's Christmas
WEIRTON, W.Va. — At Basil's in Weirton, they are hosting a free breakfast for veterans while benefitting Kelsey’s Christmas. "Every year, and the past three years on Veteran’s Day from 7-9 a.m.,” advanced planning specialist Jeff Dopp said. “All veterans are welcome, and they can bring a guest. We started doing this three years ago, like I said, to just kind of say thank you to all the veterans around the area that have served in the past.”
WTOV 9
Belmont County residents to vote on senior services, library issues
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Two levies on the ballot on Nov. 8 in Belmont County affect many people throughout the area. Senior services and the district library can’t do what they do for the public without the support of the levy funding. “The levy provides half of our...
WTOV 9
Regional cancer center to be built on site of former OVMC building
WHEELING, W.Va. — The former Ohio Valley Medical Center closed its doors several years ago. Now a new medical facility is in line to takes its place. Officials from the city, county, and WVU Medicine announced a regional cancer center that will serve patients in Wheeling, the Northern Panhandle and the West Virginia-Pa.-Ohio Region.
WTOV 9
West Liberty University Foundation honoring supporters
WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. — The West Liberty University Foundation is hosting its recognition banquet Friday night as part of the university homecoming weekend. The banquet honors donors who have given $25,000 or more during fiscal 2022. 2022 Impact of Philanthropy Honorees are:. Kris Williams '86 & James Taibi '86.
WTOV 9
Fundraising efforts of Church Women United lauded
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — Church Women United gathered with the mayor of Weirton to recognize October as UNICEF month. UNICEF is a worldwide organization that meets the needs for children and third world countries. The funds raised during this time will be distributed to those in need of food,...
WTOV 9
'A monumental impact': New cancer center a game-changer for region
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — A regional cancer center will be taking the location of the former OVMC, providing critical care to not only those in Wheeling but the whole region. West Virginia has the second-highest cancer mortality rate in the nation, and in the Wheeling area, about 1,200 cases are diagnosed a year by WVU Cancer Institute.
WTOV 9
Bridge accidents near Empire put focus on winter driving
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — A series of incidents took place on Ohio 7 earlier this morning on the Goose Run Bridge near Empire. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the bridge was slippery due to weather conditions. A single-vehicle crash sent one driver to East Liverpool for non-threatening...
WTOV 9
Belmont County Sheriff's Office, Fraternal Order of Police reach agreement
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office and the Fraternal Order of Police have unanimously decided on terms for a new union deal that was approved by the Belmont County Commission. This agreement is somewhat of an outlier to a national trend where union contracts are...
WTOV 9
Carrollton Superintendent David Quattrochi suspended
CARROLL COUNTY, Ohio — Carrollton Exempted Village Schools Superintendent David Quattrochi has been suspended with pay on unnamed allegations brought before the state. According to our news partners at the Times Reporter, allegations were made to the Ohio Department of Education's Office of Professional Conduct. The school board has...
WTOV 9
Monroe County man jailed on rape charge
MONROE COUNTY, Ohio — A Cameron, Ohio man has been arrested in the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the crime happened in Adams Township late Sunday night and shortly after they executed a search warrant at Tim Ollom's residence. Ollom was thereafter arrested.
