NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Faye Avan lives in the Seventh Ward just off of North Roman Street where she says recent road work has made it nearly impossible to get around. “Now I’m working on trying to find out who my representative is for my area and then I’m gonna call them. My name is Faye but I’ll become a Karen,” said Avan.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 17 HOURS AGO