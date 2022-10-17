ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chalmette, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox8live.com

‘You feel trapped;’ SU homecoming shooting can traumatize, disrupt feeling of safety

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Nine people were wounded in a shooting at an after-party near Southern University’s campus in what witnesses describe as “utter mayhem.”. “It’s just horrible. So many young men and women are in the college environment there. It is Homecoming weekend. They were trying to enjoy themselves and have a good time,” says Loyola Criminal Justice Professor and former New Orleans Police Chief Ronal Serpas says.
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

Man, woman killed overnight in separate New Orleans highway accidents, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were killed in separate pre-dawn highway accidents, New Orleans police said Saturday (Oct. 22). The first fatal wreck occurred around 12:12 a.m. on the westbound Pontchartrain Expressway (US 90B) at the Claiborne Avenue exit. Police said responding officers found a taxi cab had crashed into the left-side guard rail. The 44-year-old man driving the cab was pronounced dead at the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

NOLA residents with health issues trapped in their home due to road work

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Faye Avan lives in the Seventh Ward just off of North Roman Street where she says recent road work has made it nearly impossible to get around. “Now I’m working on trying to find out who my representative is for my area and then I’m gonna call them. My name is Faye but I’ll become a Karen,” said Avan.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

2 women shot while working on vehicle in New Orleans East, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two women were shot in their legs Friday night (Oct. 21) while working on a vehicle in front of a house in New Orleans East, police said. The victims, aged 22 and 19, were wounded around 8:11 p.m. in the 4800 block of Cardenas Dr., according to police. Police did not detail the victims’ conditions or the extent of their injuries.
fox8live.com

Flu cases surging earlier than usual across Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Children’s Hospital in New Orleans is nearly full with children sick from the flu. Doctors say they’re seeing spikes in the number of people infected, both children and adults, much earlier than in past years. Numbers they describe as concerning. With two little kids...
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

Woman rescued after car plunges into Metairie canal

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Firefighters rescued a woman whose car plunged into a canal in Metairie on Thursday (Oct. 20). According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around noon near the intersection of W. Esplanade and Southshore Drive. Officials say firefighters arrived on the scene within...
METAIRIE, LA
fox8live.com

2 people airlifted from Amtrak-SUV crash just south of Amite

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Two people were airlifted to a hospital Thursday (Oct. 20) after an Amtrak train collided with an SUV just south of Amite, officials say. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened a...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

City says project to reopen Municipal Auditorium moving forward

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A project to restore the long-neglected Municipal Auditorium at Congo Square is moving forward as the city looks to spend millions in federal dollars bringing the building up to code. The auditorium, at one point, was a thriving event space in the heart of Treme. Since...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Tulane holds off Memphis to stay undefeated in AAC play

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - No. 25 Tulane held off a second-half comeback from Memphis to stay undefeated in AAC play, winning 38-28. The Green Wave put together a near-perfect first half, putting up five touchdowns while holding the Tigers scoreless. Quarterback Michael Pratt put Tulane on the board first with...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy