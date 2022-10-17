Read full article on original website
Cooler weather means it's gumbo timeTina HowellLouisiana State
Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival is back and filled with lots of music and fun.Tina HowellJean Lafitte, LA
There are big expectations for the Pelicans this season due to the return of Zion Williamson.Tina Howell
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
‘You feel trapped;’ SU homecoming shooting can traumatize, disrupt feeling of safety
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Nine people were wounded in a shooting at an after-party near Southern University’s campus in what witnesses describe as “utter mayhem.”. “It’s just horrible. So many young men and women are in the college environment there. It is Homecoming weekend. They were trying to enjoy themselves and have a good time,” says Loyola Criminal Justice Professor and former New Orleans Police Chief Ronal Serpas says.
Man, woman killed overnight in separate New Orleans highway accidents, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were killed in separate pre-dawn highway accidents, New Orleans police said Saturday (Oct. 22). The first fatal wreck occurred around 12:12 a.m. on the westbound Pontchartrain Expressway (US 90B) at the Claiborne Avenue exit. Police said responding officers found a taxi cab had crashed into the left-side guard rail. The 44-year-old man driving the cab was pronounced dead at the scene.
NOLA residents with health issues trapped in their home due to road work
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Faye Avan lives in the Seventh Ward just off of North Roman Street where she says recent road work has made it nearly impossible to get around. “Now I’m working on trying to find out who my representative is for my area and then I’m gonna call them. My name is Faye but I’ll become a Karen,” said Avan.
2 women shot while working on vehicle in New Orleans East, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two women were shot in their legs Friday night (Oct. 21) while working on a vehicle in front of a house in New Orleans East, police said. The victims, aged 22 and 19, were wounded around 8:11 p.m. in the 4800 block of Cardenas Dr., according to police. Police did not detail the victims’ conditions or the extent of their injuries.
Bourbon Street ‘shot girl’ accused of robbing woman who refused to pay
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A group of Bourbon Street “shot girls” allegedly attacked and robbed a woman who refused to pay for their alcohol Friday night (Oct. 21), New Orleans police said. Only one of the three suspects was identified and arrested, police said. The woman -- 27-year-old...
Unfinished road work trapping some ailing New Orleans residents in their homes
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Faye Avan lives in the Seventh Ward, just off of North Roman Street, where recent road work has made it nearly impossible for her to get around. “I’m working on trying to find out who my representative is for my area, and then I’m gonna call them,” she said. “My name is Faye, but I’ll become a Karen.”
Flu cases surging earlier than usual across Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Children’s Hospital in New Orleans is nearly full with children sick from the flu. Doctors say they’re seeing spikes in the number of people infected, both children and adults, much earlier than in past years. Numbers they describe as concerning. With two little kids...
Woman rescued after car plunges into Metairie canal
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Firefighters rescued a woman whose car plunged into a canal in Metairie on Thursday (Oct. 20). According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around noon near the intersection of W. Esplanade and Southshore Drive. Officials say firefighters arrived on the scene within...
2 people airlifted from Amtrak-SUV crash just south of Amite
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Two people were airlifted to a hospital Thursday (Oct. 20) after an Amtrak train collided with an SUV just south of Amite, officials say. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened a...
City says project to reopen Municipal Auditorium moving forward
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A project to restore the long-neglected Municipal Auditorium at Congo Square is moving forward as the city looks to spend millions in federal dollars bringing the building up to code. The auditorium, at one point, was a thriving event space in the heart of Treme. Since...
Suspect accused of cutting woman; attempted suffocation during home invasion, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD says they are looking for a man they say forced his way into a woman’s home, cut her with a knife, and attempted to suffocate her. Police say the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday (Oct. 19) in the 3800 block of Delachaise St. in the Broadmoor area.
15-year-old suspect wanted for multiple violent crimes committed in New Orleans, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD searches for a 15-year-old suspect wanted for multiple crimes committed across New Orleans. Officers identified the suspect as Tevin Cooper. Officers say Cooper committed two armed carjackings, an armed robbery and attempted armed robbery on Sept. 5. The carjackings happened on Port Street and the...
Judge upholds termination of former executive director of Mayor Cantrell’s non-profit
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An Orleans Parish judge ruled Thursday (Oct. 20) that an embattled director of Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s “Forward Together New Orleans” (FTNO) nonprofit has been officially terminated after he was sued over allegations he made about how his former employer spent its money. Last...
Tulane holds off Memphis to stay undefeated in AAC play
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - No. 25 Tulane held off a second-half comeback from Memphis to stay undefeated in AAC play, winning 38-28. The Green Wave put together a near-perfect first half, putting up five touchdowns while holding the Tigers scoreless. Quarterback Michael Pratt put Tulane on the board first with...
Arch Manning throws 4 TD passes, breaks school record in Newman’s 31-14 victory over Country Day
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Arch Manning set another school record with his four-touchdown pass performance in a Newman (6-1) win over Country Day, 31-14. Manning passed Jay Tyler for career touchdowns at Newman with 129. Tyler previously held the mark with 127. Manning connected with Anthony Jones twice, Peter Loop,...
