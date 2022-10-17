ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Go Baby Go! event at Weidner Field provides fun and mobility to toddlers

By Ashley Eberhardt
KXRM
KXRM
 2 days ago

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Friday, Oct. 14, The Resource Exchange (TRE) hosted another installment of their Go Baby Go! event, in which teams of volunteers, along with therapists and technicians, gathered to build custom adaptive cars for children with disabilities.

The Go Baby Go! event was hosted from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Weidner Field in Downtown Colorado Springs on Friday, where the teams of volunteers customized six ride-on motorized cars designed to increase mobility for toddlers with developmental disabilities.

The build teams were made up of volunteers from six area organizations, including a team from the Switchbacks. Go Baby Go! cars are free to the TRE families attending and help each child direct their own movement, many for the first time.

Learn more about the annual event or The Resource Exchange here .

“Most of these babies have literally their whole life, been picked up and put down. They’ve never been able to move on their own,” said Courtney Kramer, a pediatric occupational therapist with TRE. “So, with these cars, for the first time, they’re in charge of being able to go where they want to go, and they make the association of ‘when I push this button, I’m the one that’s moving,’ and so it really is a huge, huge gain for them in independence but also in brain development.”

