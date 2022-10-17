Read full article on original website
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"Ellen EastwoodBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
travelawaits.com
Historic Trading Ship Discovered After Mississippi River Levels Drop
Shipwrecks evoke tragic stories, tall tales of imagination, and epic bravery in the face of death. There are more shipwrecks in U.S. rivers, shores, and boundary waters than you would believe. The stories are legendary. They sank in battle, they burned and were buried in the silt, they were hit by massive storms, etc.
wbrz.com
Once hidden beneath the Mississippi River, researchers looking for another 19th-century shipwreck
BATON ROUGE - Mississippi River water levels are predicted to continue dropping over the next few weeks, giving experts an opportunity to explore more of what's been hidden beneath the surface for decades. Director of the State Archeology Department Chip McGimsey says they hope to explore more of what's been...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Two Mississippi barrier islands now designated Underground Railroad sites
Two barrier islands off the coast of Mississippi have been recognized as sites of historical significance in the Underground Railroad network. Documentation uncovered by researchers with the National Park Service found that freedom seekers in Mississippi traveled to these islands during the Civil War to enlist with the U.S. Navy to escape slavery. Records from 1861 show the first recorded freedom seeker reached Ship Island that year to enlist with the U.S. Navy. At least eight other men journeyed from Moss Point, Mississippi, to Horn Island in December 1863. Records show they also enlisted in the U.S. Navy, according to the National Park Service.
vicksburgnews.com
The most haunted place in Mississippi sits right here in Vicksburg
Mississippi is home to some of the most haunted places in the world. If you are an adventurer and aiming to visit some of the strangest places in Mississippi, McRaven House is the best option. What started as a family home for an expectant couple in the 1800s would eventually...
theadvocate.com
Just how low is the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge? These photos put it in perspective.
The Mississippi River is at its lowest level in the past 10 years, revealing long sunken boats and causing problems for shipping companies. As of last week, the river in Baton Rouge was at just 5.5 feet above gauge zero, the river's lowest stage in 10 years. But what does that really look like?
NOLA.com
Most Louisiana casinos are technically 'boats.' Here's why some are moving onto land.
On Tuesday, the Treasure Chest floating casino in Kenner broke ground on a $100 million development that will bring 47,000 square feet of gambling onto land. It's a move that would have been illegal until just a few years ago, when Louisiana legislators eased up on the law mandating that all but one casino in the state be on "riverboats," even if in only in the broadest sense of that term.
NOLA.com
Mudlarking 101 on the Mississippi: Low river levels reveal small buried treasures
On Tuesday afternoon, Tara Titone and her daughter Mia Higgins took advantage of the Mississippi River's low waters to go exploring. The pair walked along the shore, paying special attention to the many items that came from mysterious sources — tiny bits of pottery and glass, large cables and rope, bolts, screws, square-headed nails and more.
Low water level in Mississippi is dream for some, nightmare for others
PERRYVILLE, Mo. – The low water level in the Mississippi River is creating once-in-a-lifetime moments for some. “It’s beautiful,” Joshua Speakman said. “I think it’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing to see the water this low.” The low water level allows tourists to walk from the shore to the landmark island, Tower Rock, because of the low […]
theadvocate.com
Photos: USS Kidd sits high and dry amid low Mississippi River levels
The USS Kidd, a landmark along the Mississippi River riverfront in Baton Rouge, sits high and dry Tuesday afternoon, October 18, 2022, in downtown Baton Rouge, La. The Mississippi River currently rests at 5.5 feet deep in Baton Rouge, according to the National Weather Service. It’s been growing more shallow since the start of September and is sitting at its lowest levels since 2012.
theadvocate.com
Why does Louisiana have so many trash tires when we pay fees to help recycle them?
In New Orleans East, more than 33,000 old tires piled into unsanctioned dumps. In central Louisiana, 100,000 waste tires caught fire, emitting an acrid plume of smoke for 11 days and forcing a prison to be evacuated. In Scott, tens of millions of pounds worth of chopped-up tires were stuffed...
8 Photos of Abandoned Fort Proctor in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana
If you do get the chance to go, please take care to not cause any damage to the fort, as it is on the National Register of Historic Places.
brproud.com
MYSTERY SOLVED: What was the bright light seen streaking across the night sky in Livingston Parish?
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – If you were looking up on Thursday, you may have seen something streaking through the night sky between 7:20 p.m. and 7:25 p.m. The debate began as to what it was soon after it was posted on social media by Carlee Hurley. A long...
4 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you also happen to love burgers, then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious burgers and impeccable service, so if you have never visited any of them, make sure you pay them a visit next time you are craving burgers.
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Mississippi
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
Natchez Democrat
Be on the lookout for rabbit disease
STARKVILLE — Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Small game biologist Rick Hamrick confirmed in September 2022 that there are no new cases of a new strain of rabbit disease in Mississippi called Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2, or RHDV2 since the state’s first positive in October 2021. The virus had infected about 20 domesticated rabbits in Rankin County.
NOAA’s winter outlook: La Niña and South Louisiana
La Niña returns this winter for the third consecutive time, driving drier weather in South Louisiana.
Officials: Mississippi residents should ‘shake it out’ during today’s annual earthquake drill
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency encourages Mississippians of all ages to participate in the annual “Great ShakeOut” earthquake drill on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 10:20 a.m. This self-led earthquake drill can be done at home, school or at work. To participate, individuals are asked to stop what they...
Deer or zebra? Rare species known as a “forest giraffe” born at Louisiana zoo
An okapi calf, a unique and extremely endangered species was born at the Audobon Species Survival Center on September 28.
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"
Whatever your version of scary is, it's there.Edilson Borges on Unsplash. Louisiana is no stranger to spirits, voodoo, and supernatural creatures, but people may associate that more with New Orleans than Baton Rouge. Nonetheless, the capital city also has its share of hauntings, including sightings of Confederate soldiers from the Battle of Baton Rouge on Lee Road.
What manufacturing workers make in Mississippi
Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded […]
