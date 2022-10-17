ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

travelawaits.com

Historic Trading Ship Discovered After Mississippi River Levels Drop

Shipwrecks evoke tragic stories, tall tales of imagination, and epic bravery in the face of death. There are more shipwrecks in U.S. rivers, shores, and boundary waters than you would believe. The stories are legendary. They sank in battle, they burned and were buried in the silt, they were hit by massive storms, etc.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Two Mississippi barrier islands now designated Underground Railroad sites

Two barrier islands off the coast of Mississippi have been recognized as sites of historical significance in the Underground Railroad network. Documentation uncovered by researchers with the National Park Service found that freedom seekers in Mississippi traveled to these islands during the Civil War to enlist with the U.S. Navy to escape slavery. Records from 1861 show the first recorded freedom seeker reached Ship Island that year to enlist with the U.S. Navy. At least eight other men journeyed from Moss Point, Mississippi, to Horn Island in December 1863. Records show they also enlisted in the U.S. Navy, according to the National Park Service.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
vicksburgnews.com

The most haunted place in Mississippi sits right here in Vicksburg

Mississippi is home to some of the most haunted places in the world. If you are an adventurer and aiming to visit some of the strangest places in Mississippi, McRaven House is the best option. What started as a family home for an expectant couple in the 1800s would eventually...
VICKSBURG, MS
NOLA.com

Most Louisiana casinos are technically 'boats.' Here's why some are moving onto land.

On Tuesday, the Treasure Chest floating casino in Kenner broke ground on a $100 million development that will bring 47,000 square feet of gambling onto land. It's a move that would have been illegal until just a few years ago, when Louisiana legislators eased up on the law mandating that all but one casino in the state be on "riverboats," even if in only in the broadest sense of that term.
LOUISIANA STATE
FOX 2

Low water level in Mississippi is dream for some, nightmare for others

PERRYVILLE, Mo. – The low water level in the Mississippi River is creating once-in-a-lifetime moments for some. “It’s beautiful,” Joshua Speakman said. “I think it’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing to see the water this low.” The low water level allows tourists to walk from the shore to the landmark island, Tower Rock, because of the low […]
PERRYVILLE, MO
theadvocate.com

Photos: USS Kidd sits high and dry amid low Mississippi River levels

The USS Kidd, a landmark along the Mississippi River riverfront in Baton Rouge, sits high and dry Tuesday afternoon, October 18, 2022, in downtown Baton Rouge, La. The Mississippi River currently rests at 5.5 feet deep in Baton Rouge, according to the National Weather Service. It’s been growing more shallow since the start of September and is sitting at its lowest levels since 2012.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you also happen to love burgers, then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious burgers and impeccable service, so if you have never visited any of them, make sure you pay them a visit next time you are craving burgers.
LOUISIANA STATE
WJTV 12

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Mississippi

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Natchez Democrat

Be on the lookout for rabbit disease

STARKVILLE — Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Small game biologist Rick Hamrick confirmed in September 2022 that there are no new cases of a new strain of rabbit disease in Mississippi called Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2, or RHDV2 since the state’s first positive in October 2021. The virus had infected about 20 domesticated rabbits in Rankin County.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Ellen Eastwood

This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"

Whatever your version of scary is, it's there.Edilson Borges on Unsplash. Louisiana is no stranger to spirits, voodoo, and supernatural creatures, but people may associate that more with New Orleans than Baton Rouge. Nonetheless, the capital city also has its share of hauntings, including sightings of Confederate soldiers from the Battle of Baton Rouge on Lee Road.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WJTV 12

What manufacturing workers make in Mississippi

Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE

