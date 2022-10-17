(Urbandale, IA) Two Urbandale High School students are facing charges after police confiscated a gun on school grounds. The school district says possible gunshots were reported in the area, leading officers to apprehend a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old. They say the students did not make any threats toward other students or staff members, and no injuries were reported. The 14-year-old is charged with being a minor armed with a dangerous weapon, and the 15-year-old is charged with carrying a weapon on school grounds, as well as reckless use of a firearm.

1 DAY AGO