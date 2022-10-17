ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry, IA

kniakrls.com

Alleged Incident on Indianola School District Bus Under Investigation

An alleged incident took place in early October on an Indianola Community School District bus involving potential inappropriate behavior by students, and is currently under investigation by law enforcement. The Indianola Community School District has released the following statement:. “The Indianola Community School District is aware of a situation involving...
INDIANOLA, IA
theperrynews.com

Sixth graders handle plants, animals in Ag in the Classroom

Students in Carla Wood’s sixth grade class at the Perry Middle School braved Tuesday’s cold wind in order to receive some hands-on farm experience in the Agriculture in the Classroom program, sponsored by the Dallas County Farm Bureau. Wood planned the afternoon event with help from Dallas County...
PERRY, IA
KETV.com

Two teens charged after gun confiscated from Iowa high school

Police confiscated a gun from an Urbandale High School student who was running toward the school Tuesday afternoon. Parents received an email from the Urbandale Community School District Superintendent saying a community member called 911 to report possible gunshots at Lions Park. The email emphasized all students and staff are...
URBANDALE, IA
WHO 13

Blank Park Zoo giraffe Raza moving on to another zoo

DES MOINES, Iowa — One of the Blank Park Zoo’s giraffes is saying goodbye to Des Moines soon. The zoo announced Wednesday that Raza, who was born at the zoo almost two years ago, will be moving to an accredited zoo near the west coast of the country. The plan to move Raza was proposed […]
DES MOINES, IA
weareiowa.com

Newton Police searching for missing 19-year-old girl

NEWTON, Iowa — Newton Police are looking for missing teenager Desirae Gifford. 17-year-old Gifford was last seen on Tuesday at 11:07 p.m., according to the release. Gifford is 5'2" with blonde hair with a bit of pink dye. She was last seen wearing a gray Culver's hoodie, colorful pajama pants, high-top Converse shoes and holding a colorful blanket.
NEWTON, IA
WHO 13

How to sign up for Polk County’s new emergency alert system

DES MOINES – Polk County is starting its new emergency alert system Wednesday. The new system, Alert Iowa, sends alerts directly to people’s phones. Polk County Emergency Management is urging all residents to sign up for the alert system on the website. When people sign up they can choose what types of notifications to receive […]
POLK COUNTY, IA
B100

The #1 College In Iowa For 2023 Is Definitely Surprising

Right now, many high school seniors across America are applying to colleges to further their education. Some will move far away from home and pay a crap load of money in out-of-state tuition and others will stay in their home state and still pay a crap load of money. If...
IOWA STATE
theperrynews.com

Iona Thornburg of Perry

Iona Thornburg, 100, of Perry passed away Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at the Eden Acres Campus of the Perry Lutheran Homes in Perry, Iowa. A private family graveside service will be held in the Peoples Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Iona Marie...
PERRY, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines' justice center named after controversial county attorney

The Polk County Justice Center was renamed Tuesday in recognition of John P. Sarcone, who is retiring in January after 32 years as county attorney.A resolution to do so was approved by supervisors in a 4-1 vote that came with no public input sessions prior to Tuesday's meeting.Why it matters: Sarcone is a polarizing figure who faced public outrage in recent months for prosecuting George Floyd protesters and attempts to prosecute journalists who covered them.Under his direction, the county also filed a motion in 2007 to block gay marriage until an appeal could be heard following a district court judge's...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Police Confiscate Gun from Urbandale High School Student, Two Facing Charges

(Urbandale, IA) Two Urbandale High School students are facing charges after police confiscated a gun on school grounds. The school district says possible gunshots were reported in the area, leading officers to apprehend a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old. They say the students did not make any threats toward other students or staff members, and no injuries were reported. The 14-year-old is charged with being a minor armed with a dangerous weapon, and the 15-year-old is charged with carrying a weapon on school grounds, as well as reckless use of a firearm.
We Are Iowa

Journey coming to Wells Fargo Arena in 2023

DES MOINES, Iowa — Get ready to rock out, Des Moines: Journey will perform at Wells Fargo Arena in March 2023. Known for hits such as "Don't Stop Believin'" and "Faithfully", Journey will take the stage in Des Moines on Tuesday, March 28 as part of their "Freedom Tour 2023."
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

MercyOne updates visitor guidelines

DES MOINES, Iowa — MercyOne has updated its visitor guidelines. Masking is encouraged, but no longer required. Visitors must be 16 years old, with the exception of permitted circumstances. Visitors must also be free of signs of illness and will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19. The new guidelines...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Fire engulfs laundromat near Ingersoll Avenue

DES MOINES, Iowa — A building in Des Moines was engulfed in flames Wednesday night. The Des Moines Fire Department and Des Moines Police Department responded to reports of a building on fire around 8 p.m. in the 500 block of 31st Street, near the intersection of 31st Street and Ingersoll Ave. When emergency crews […]
DES MOINES, IA

