Urbandale schools warn parents about the viral ‘One Chip Challenge’
URBANDALE, Iowa — In a letter to parents, Urbandale Middle School says a significant number of students are seeing the school nurse after they tried the "One Chip Challenge." The snack brand Paqui is behind the viral phenomenon, which challenges people to endure just one extremely spicy tortilla chip.
Alleged Incident on Indianola School District Bus Under Investigation
An alleged incident took place in early October on an Indianola Community School District bus involving potential inappropriate behavior by students, and is currently under investigation by law enforcement. The Indianola Community School District has released the following statement:. “The Indianola Community School District is aware of a situation involving...
'Same thing every time': Some Ankeny students feel ignored over complaints of bullying, racism
ANKENY, Iowa — Racial slurs, bullying and little help from teachers. That's what some students of color in Ankeny say they face on a daily basis. They now call on the school district to "do better." During last night's school board meeting, five Ankeny Centennial students spoke up about...
Sixth graders handle plants, animals in Ag in the Classroom
Students in Carla Wood’s sixth grade class at the Perry Middle School braved Tuesday’s cold wind in order to receive some hands-on farm experience in the Agriculture in the Classroom program, sponsored by the Dallas County Farm Bureau. Wood planned the afternoon event with help from Dallas County...
Two teens charged after gun confiscated from Iowa high school
Police confiscated a gun from an Urbandale High School student who was running toward the school Tuesday afternoon. Parents received an email from the Urbandale Community School District Superintendent saying a community member called 911 to report possible gunshots at Lions Park. The email emphasized all students and staff are...
Blank Park Zoo giraffe Raza moving on to another zoo
DES MOINES, Iowa — One of the Blank Park Zoo’s giraffes is saying goodbye to Des Moines soon. The zoo announced Wednesday that Raza, who was born at the zoo almost two years ago, will be moving to an accredited zoo near the west coast of the country. The plan to move Raza was proposed […]
Des Moines native creates Lego model of Historic Park Inn Hotel
MASON CITY, Iowa — A 19-year-old Des Moines man who loves Lego now has one of his sculptures on display in Mason City. You may have seen some of the stuff Ethan Gonzalez does with the popular building blocks at the Iowa State Fair. But this one is special...
A Scary Movie Shown In Eastern Iowa Is Causing Viewers To Faint & Vomit
It's scary movie season but there's one flick that's apparently taking it to the next level. There's a new movie so horrifying and disgusting that is apparently making viewers vomit or pass out. And what horror trope could bring people to such a state? Well... Yep. That's right. The movie...
Newton Police searching for missing 19-year-old girl
NEWTON, Iowa — Newton Police are looking for missing teenager Desirae Gifford. 17-year-old Gifford was last seen on Tuesday at 11:07 p.m., according to the release. Gifford is 5'2" with blonde hair with a bit of pink dye. She was last seen wearing a gray Culver's hoodie, colorful pajama pants, high-top Converse shoes and holding a colorful blanket.
How to sign up for Polk County’s new emergency alert system
DES MOINES – Polk County is starting its new emergency alert system Wednesday. The new system, Alert Iowa, sends alerts directly to people’s phones. Polk County Emergency Management is urging all residents to sign up for the alert system on the website. When people sign up they can choose what types of notifications to receive […]
The #1 College In Iowa For 2023 Is Definitely Surprising
Right now, many high school seniors across America are applying to colleges to further their education. Some will move far away from home and pay a crap load of money in out-of-state tuition and others will stay in their home state and still pay a crap load of money. If...
Brr! Four Iowa cities set record lows this morning as wind chills dip below zero
It’ll be one of those weeks in Iowa where our attire may include both winter coats and shorts. This morning, some communities experienced lows in the low 20s and wind chills below zero. Meteorologist Ashley Bury, at the National Weather Service in Johnston, says four Iowa cities had record...
Iona Thornburg of Perry
Iona Thornburg, 100, of Perry passed away Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at the Eden Acres Campus of the Perry Lutheran Homes in Perry, Iowa. A private family graveside service will be held in the Peoples Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Iona Marie...
Des Moines' justice center named after controversial county attorney
The Polk County Justice Center was renamed Tuesday in recognition of John P. Sarcone, who is retiring in January after 32 years as county attorney.A resolution to do so was approved by supervisors in a 4-1 vote that came with no public input sessions prior to Tuesday's meeting.Why it matters: Sarcone is a polarizing figure who faced public outrage in recent months for prosecuting George Floyd protesters and attempts to prosecute journalists who covered them.Under his direction, the county also filed a motion in 2007 to block gay marriage until an appeal could be heard following a district court judge's...
Police Confiscate Gun from Urbandale High School Student, Two Facing Charges
(Urbandale, IA) Two Urbandale High School students are facing charges after police confiscated a gun on school grounds. The school district says possible gunshots were reported in the area, leading officers to apprehend a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old. They say the students did not make any threats toward other students or staff members, and no injuries were reported. The 14-year-old is charged with being a minor armed with a dangerous weapon, and the 15-year-old is charged with carrying a weapon on school grounds, as well as reckless use of a firearm.
2 injured in early morning West Des Moines crash Wednesday, police asy
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two drivers were injured in an early Wednesday morning crash in West Des Moines. Police officers and firefighters responded to a crash at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Vine Street in West Des Moines around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. An SUV and a passenger car...
Journey coming to Wells Fargo Arena in 2023
DES MOINES, Iowa — Get ready to rock out, Des Moines: Journey will perform at Wells Fargo Arena in March 2023. Known for hits such as "Don't Stop Believin'" and "Faithfully", Journey will take the stage in Des Moines on Tuesday, March 28 as part of their "Freedom Tour 2023."
MercyOne updates visitor guidelines
DES MOINES, Iowa — MercyOne has updated its visitor guidelines. Masking is encouraged, but no longer required. Visitors must be 16 years old, with the exception of permitted circumstances. Visitors must also be free of signs of illness and will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19. The new guidelines...
Fire engulfs laundromat near Ingersoll Avenue
DES MOINES, Iowa — A building in Des Moines was engulfed in flames Wednesday night. The Des Moines Fire Department and Des Moines Police Department responded to reports of a building on fire around 8 p.m. in the 500 block of 31st Street, near the intersection of 31st Street and Ingersoll Ave. When emergency crews […]
